Rain Annihilation in Reign of the Warlock — Diablo II: Resurrected — Blizzard News

Fresh from the gates of the Burning Hells, the Reign of the Warlock is upon us! This major update brings the Warlock, the first new playable class to Diablo II in 25 years. The Warlock is a mysterious, dark scholar who’s spent years studying their taboo craft in the shadows, but no longer. Wield their awesome power to bind demons and wreak havoc upon your foes.





Reign of the Warlock brings fresh new Terror Zones, fearsome Colossal Ancients to conquer, alongside player requested quality-of-life changes, and more. Use this powerful new class to carve through the demon hordes, using your dark arts to dominate your foes.















Well-versed in the sinister magic of demon binding, the Warlock harnesses their forbidden art to wield these demons as tools of destruction against all who oppose them.











The Warlock can specialize in one of the three skill trees: demonic binding, eldritch weapons, and arts of chaos.





Demon











Demonic binding skills enable the Warlock to enslave demons to their will and use it to fight alongside it as an ally in battle. The Warlock can summon:















Each demon has its own abilities and strengths and can be enhanced by the Warlock’s skills. A Warlock who masters this art can either bind any demon he encounters in battle or consume his enslaved demon and drain its life force to augment his own abilities.











Eldritch











Eldritch weapons allow the Warlock to manipulate weapons with the potent magic of the mind. This includes imbuing armaments with powerful hexes that afflict stricken enemies. These hexes can cause your weapon to cripple, drain, or cause enemies to violently explode in a burst of potent gore.











A master of the Eldritch arts can create ethereal duplicates of his weapons to attack his foes, or throw them at a distance with deadly accuracy. This makes the Warlock the sole class that can wield two-handed weapons alongside an offhand! Use this versatility to your unique advantage.





Chaos











These skills harness the destructive elements of hellfire and void to rain apocalyptic forces on enemies from afar. The Warlock conjures Miasma, manipulating the entropy of the world into deadly projectiles.











A Warlock who masters wielding Chaos can unleash an Apocalypse to incinerate all who stand to oppose them, or tear the fabric of reality to open the Abyss itself, drawing in and annihilating everything in its vicinity.





Warlock Passive











The Warlock can levitate their weapon in their right hand, which allows them to equip a two-handed weapon in one hand, and wield an off-hand simultaneously.





Discover the Dark Origins of this Taboo Class





The stain that comes from harnessing demonic magic echoes far beyond the war of the Vizjerei brothers, Horazon and Bartuc. Even if the remaining mages forswore its use and went as far as to establish the Viz-Jaq’taar, there were still some fool-hardy enough to risk far more than their own life to acquire this forbidden mastery over demons.





Most who discover this path have the means to lead a lavish lifestyle but find the pursuit of luxury and ease stale. Instead, they leverage their elevated status in Sanctuary to hunt down lost knowledge that would enable them to continue the legacy of Horazon. These purveyors of ancient secrets become Warlocks by combining inferences from partially destroyed Vizjerei texts to their own dark experiments.











Sanctuary is scarred by many who attempted to undertake the mantle of a Warlock only to find madness. Death would be a happy accident and escape from some demons; other demons would not let such a trifle thing as death prevent them from punishing the arrogance of a would-be Warlock. The majority who seek to become warlocks meet this end and serve the very thing they sought to enslave.





For those rare few with a will stronger than iron, the first demon they bind under their command often becomes a first steppingstone to power hitherto unreached. The dominating bond allows the primordial essence of the demon to awaken the dormant and hellish nature within the Warlock. It was by this primordial force that Sanctuary achieved its short-lived golden age.





Warlocks aspire to remake the whole of Sanctuary into a paradise forged after their own image. They believe that if they are given the opportunity they will succeed where the Vizjerei failed. Warlocks will make whatever sacrifice necessary to bring about the aims only they can achieve.





There are several ways to get into the slaughter depending on where you play.





Battle.net and Console





Already own Diablo II: Resurrected? Purchase the Reign of the Warlock DLC to unlock:





Diablo II: Resurrected – Reign of the Warlock

Diablo IV: Forbidden Tethers Back Trophy

Diablo IV: Kervek the Putrid Pet

World of Warcraft: Horadric Cube Housing Decor

2 Stash Tabs

2 Character Slots









Don the Forbidden Tethers Back Trophy











Kervek the Putrid Pet will stick to you like an unwanted scent







New to Diablo II: Resurrected? Purchase the Diablo II: Resurrected – Infernal Edition to unlock:





Diablo II: Resurrected – Reign of the Warlock

Diablo II: Resurrected Base Game

Diablo IV: Forbidden Tethers Back Trophy

Diablo IV Warlock Kervek The Putrid Pet

World of Warcraft: Horadric Cube Housing Decor

2 Stash Tabs

2 Character Slots











Steam





For the first time, Diablo: II Resurrected is coming to Xbox Game Pass and Steam. Steam players can jump in with the Diablo II: Resurrected – Infernal Edition, which includes:





Diablo II: Resurrected – Reign of the Warlock

Diablo II: Resurrected Base Game

Diablo IV: Forbidden Tethers Back Trophy

Diablo IV Warlock Kervek The Putrid Pet

World of Warcraft: Horadric Cube Housing Decor

2 Stash Tabs

2 Character Slots





Xbox Game Pass





Xbox Games Pass members can now play:





Diablo II: Resurrected Base Game





Note: Reign of the Warlock is not included with Xbox Game Pass. Players who want to access this major update can purchase the Infernal Edition, which unlocks the Warlock and all associated rewards.





Brave New Terror Zones











Prepare to have even greater control over the desecrated killing fields of Terror Zones. Terror Zones intensify with stronger foes, and greater rewards—reshaping end-game routes if you crave the increased challenge.





You can now earn consumables to choose which Act becomes terrorized. While an Act is terrorized, every zone within it becomes greatly enhanced, spiking the difficulty, and offering bountiful rewards.











When playing in Hell difficulty, you’ll have a fearsome new adversary, Heralds of Terror. These deadly hunters stalk you as prey, and each one that tracks you down is exponentially more dangerous than the last.





When conquering a Terrorized Act boss, you’ll have a chance to uncover new statues that reference something that should be familiar to well-travelled wanderers, in an entirely new way. Combine all five statues in the Horadric Cube to unlock a brand-new pinnacle boss encounter against a terrible new foe—the Colossal Ancients.











Terror Zone Rotation Updates





Terror zones now have a shortened rotation, changing every 30 minutes rather than every hour, and now rotate in the following groups:





Act 1





Cold Plains and The Cave

Burial Grounds, The Crypt, and the Mausoleum

Stony Field / Tristram

Dark Wood / Underground Passage

Black Marsh / The Hole / The Forgotten Tower

Jail / Barracks

The Pit / Tamoe Highland / Outer Cloister

Inner Cloister / Cathedral and Catacombs

Moo Moo Farm





Act 2





Sewers

Rocky Waste and Stony Tomb

Dry Hills and Halls of the Dead

Far Oasis and The Maggot Lair

Lost City, Valley of Snakes, and Claw Viper Temple, Ancient Tunnels

Harem, Palace and Arcane Sanctuary

Canyon of the Magi and Tal Rasha’s Tombs





Act 3





Spider Forest and Spider Cavern / Arachnid Lair

Great Marsh

Flayer Jungle and Flayer Dungeon / Swampy Pit

Kurast Bazaar, Ruined Temple, Disused Fane, Lower Kurast, Upper Kurast, Forgotten Temple, Forgotten Reliquary, Disused Reliquary, Ruined Fane

Travincal

Durance of Hate





Act 4





Outer Steppes and Plains of Despair

River of Flame / City of the Damned

Chaos Sanctuary





Act 5





Bloody Foothills / Frigid Highlands / Abbadon

Glacial Trail / Drifter Cavern

Crystalline Passage and Frozen River

Frozen Tundra + Infernal Pit

Arreat Plateau / Pit of Acheron

Nihlathak’s Temple, Halls of Anguish, Halls of Pain, and Halls of Vaught (Temple Halls)

Ancient’s Way and Icy Cellar

Worldstone Keep, Throne of Destruction, and Worldstone Chamber





Fight The Colossal Ancients











A new pinnacle test awaits, to those who dare face it. Fear the Colossal Ancients, a brutal gauntlet that demands flawless execution and total control of your build. Strike one foe down, and the remaining foes grow in power, unleashing further abilities. Do you have the courage to face these unyielding foes?





Slaying a terrorized Act boss at the end of a Terror Zone run has a chance to drop a statue which can be used once in combination with all five other statues to open the fight to the Colossal Ancients. As you fight the Colossal Ancient, their strength grows, ramping up the intensity as you fend off their raw power.











Should you prove to have complete mastery of your build and manage to fell one of these gargantuan threats, you’ll be rewarded with a Unique Jewel depending on which Ancient you last killed. Each Ancient can drop one of two jewels.





Note: All Jewels Require Level 75. Additionally, each unique jewel will behave similarly to Gheed’s Fortune Grand Charm, in that you can only have one of these equipped across all your items at a time. This does not affect the amount of you can hold in your inventory.











Talic





Defender’s Fire

Defender’s Bile





Korlic





Protector’s Frost

Protector’s Stone





Madawc





Guardian’s Thunder

Guardian’s Light





New Items: Grimoires, Uniques, and more





Grimoires





A staunch believer in life-ending learning, the Warlock carries a Grimoire in their offhand. These powerful tomes can have Warlock staff mods. These can also have random additional inherent elemental weapon damage of either Fire or Magic damage, similar to the Necromancer’s Shrunken Head’s poison damage affix. These are five variants for each quality tier (Normal, Exceptional, Elite.





Normal Exceptional Elite

Old Book Burnt Text Forgotten Volume

Tome Dark Tome Occult Tome

Codex Dark Codex Occult Codex

Compendium Possessed Compendium Blasphemous Compendium

Grimoire Possessed Grimoire Blasphemous Grimoire











Dagger Staff Mods





Daggers now can roll up to three +1-3 to any random Warlock Skill. To support this, we have moved daggers to be sold at Vendors like Akara, Drognan, Ormus, Jamella, and Malah. We also have removed daggers from gambling.





New Unique Items





Powerful new items rise to the Warlocks’ grasp, enhancing their violent expression of their dark arts.





New Items Sets





Warlock Normal Set: Bane’s Garments





Bane’s Wraithskin (Hard Leather Armor)

Bane’s Authority (Light Belt)





Warlock Elite Set: Horazon’s Splendor





Horazon’s Countenance (Demonhead)

Horazon’s Dominion (Russet Armor)

Horazon’s Hold (Demonhide Gloves)

Horazon’s Legacy (Mirrored Boots)

Horazon’s Secrets (Occult Codex)





Runewords





Authority





3 Socket Body Armor

Hel + Shael + Ral





Coven





3 Socket Helm

Ist + Ral + Io





Void





3 Socket Dagger

Thul + Zod + Ist





Vigilence





2 Socket Shield

Dol + Gul





Ritual





3 Socket Dagger

Amn + Shael + Ohm











Uniques





Ars Al’ Diablolos (Blapshemous Grimoire)

(Blapshemous Grimoire) Ars Tor’Baalos (Blapshemous Compendium)

(Blapshemous Compendium) Ars Dul’Mephistos (Occult Tome)

(Occult Tome) Measured Wrath (Burnt Text)

(Burnt Text) Dreadfang (Legend Sword)

(Legend Sword) Wraithstep (Mirrored Boots)

(Mirrored Boots) Bloodpact Shard (Mithril Point)

(Mithril Point) Opalvein (Ring)

(Ring) Sling (Ring)

(Ring) Entropy Locket (Amulet)

(Amulet) Gheed’s Wager (Troll Belt)

(Troll Belt) Hellwarden’s Will (Death Mask)











Master the Chronicle











The Chronicle introduces a clear way to track your collected items, helping you build and maintain your ultimate trove of spoils. Collect, record, and perfect your arsenal as you chase the rarest and most coveted rewards Diablo II has to offer.





This new system lets you track every item you’ve ever collected—uniques, sets, runewords—all in-game, and even tells you where and when you found it.











But this isn’t just a collection to be studied, completing parts of the Chronicle unlocks rewards you can use to flaunt your renowned prowess.





Quality of Life: Loot Filter and Stash Tabs











Reign of the Warlock is replete with quality-of-life features so you can spend more time draining your foes of their life, and less time tracking your horde of spoils.





New Loot Filter











This Loot Filter gives you total control over how to personalize what loot you want to focus attention on to what you really desire. These Loot Filters are built right into the game, letting you quickly adjust and then return to the pulse-pounding action.





The Loot Filter impacts what items show up when you select the ‘Alt’ key.











You can also create your own, share with friends, or pre-made filters from the community and dive right in. These are simple, flexible, and community-driven. Share and link Loot Filters to other players when playing on PC.





Advanced Stash Tabs











There are now more stash tabs, with a heavily requested feature: stacking items. Gone are the days of scrolling across several pages of gems to locate your items. Additionally, purchasing Reign of the Warlock grants two additional stash tabs and 2 character slots!





There are now dedicated tabs for Materials, Gems, Runes, and consumables.





Play your Era, Your Way











Reign of the Warlock has segmented partitions between three distinct eras: Diablo II Classic, Diablo II: Resurrected, and Diablo II: Reign of the Warlock.





Your current characters exist on each partition, meaning that you can have the same character on each era that are safely separate from each other and won’t be affected by your actions in the other eras.











Additionally, you can move your characters forward and transfer them. If you have a Character in Diablo II: Classic, you can move it forward to Expansion. If you then want to move it forward again, you can transfer it to Reign of the Warlock.





Note: Characters can only be brought forward in eras, and can’t be brought backwards.





Pour over your forbidden tomes and summon the fiercest demons of Sanctuary, the Reign of the Warlock has begun.



—The Diablo II: Resurrected Team





