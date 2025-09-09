LA Knight brought the fight to The Vision to help The Usos

03:00 LA Knight hits the scene to kick off a chaotic brawl with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

AJ Styles def. El Grande Americano

03:02 "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles takes on El Grande Americano.

The Phenomenal One picked up a big victory by vanquishing El Grande Americano thanks to an assist from Dragon Lee.

AJ Styles brought the fight to the luchador, but two more El Grande Americanos appeared and took out Styles as the official was distracted.

When all hope seemed lost, Lee hit the scene and neutralized his foes, allowing Styles to hit a Styles Clash to win the bout.

Raquel Rodriguez def. Lyra Valkyria

02:53 Lyra Valkyria battles The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez.

The Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez continued her dominant run as she defeated Lyra Valkyria in a hotly contested match.

Rodriguez targeted Valkyria’s lower back, and it compromised the former Women’s Intercontinental Champion during the rest of the contest.

The fighting spirit in Valkyria was evident, but her back didn’t hold up for a Nightwing, and a distraction from Roxanne Perez gave way to a match-ending Tejana Bomb.

AJ Lee and CM Punk challenge Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins to a match

18:18 AJ Lee returns to Raw to challenge Becky Lynch at Wrestlepalooza.

Rusev def. Penta

03:00 The dazzling Penta takes on "The Bulgarian Brute" Rusev.

A thrilling matchup pit the dangerous Rusev against the electrifying Penta, but The Bulgarian Brute stood tall in the end.

Rusev battered his opponent, sending him into the announce table, but the masked luchador avoided a devastating shoulder tackle into the steel steps.

Penta was in full control when The New Day and Grayson Waller appeared and distracted him, but he still nearly won with a Code Red.

Xavier Woods ran more interference, and a devastating Machka Kick out of mid-air gave Rusev the win.

Asuka def. Nikki Bella

03:00 Nikki Bella and Asuka clash in a hard-hitting collision.

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella was ready for Asuka, but not even that was enough to defeat The Empress of Tomorrow.

The brutality of Asuka was on full display, and despite a strong flurry from Bella, the lethal strikes of Asuka were too much to overcome.

One swift kick from The Empress of Tomorrow allowed her to lock in the Asuka Lock and force Bella to tap out.

“Big” Bronson Reed def. LA Knight

03:04 LA Knight and "Big" Bronson Reed throw down in the main event of Monday Night Raw.

The Aus-zilla came to Monday Night Raw looking for a fight, and he found it in the form of LA Knight.

The Megastar was determined to get payback on The Vision, but he found it difficult to out-muscle “Big” Bronson Reed.

Knight pulled out all the stops and leapt off the announce table to down Reed, but Bron Breakker at ringside stopped a BFT, which was followed by a Jagged Edge from Reed.

03:10 Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed attack The Usos and LA Knight after a grueling match between Knight and Reed.

After the match, The Vision beat Knight down, only for The Usos to repel the attack. However, Jey Uso delivered a thunderous Spear to Knight as well.