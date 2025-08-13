It was recently confirmed that we’ll be seeing Resident Evil: Requiem gameplay during the Opening Night Live ceremony at Gamescom, set to take place on August 19. Even more recently, notable Resident Evil leaker ‘Dusk Golem’ took to social media to uncover a series of tidbits regarding the next major release in the legendary franchise.

In a series of posts, Dusk Golem claimed that new lighting and shadow engines have been implemented, the AI system is unique and intelligent, and some open-level areas in Raccoon City will require a vehicle to traverse them.

Resident Evil: Requiem to Feature ‘Last of Us Part 2’ Combat

Dusk Golem has been a goldmine for Resident Evil leaks, but it’s always worth prefacing this with the ‘take it with a pinch of salt’ recommendation. Everything is always subject to change.

In a series of posts on social media, Dusk Golem revealed stacks about the upcoming Resident Evil: Requiem, all of which could be confirmed or refuted next week when gameplay is shown during Opening Night Live.

Right now officially they’ve talked about as you mentioned the ability to switch between first & third person on the fly (& basically designing two different games alongside each other to accomplish this as require big retooling to work with both), the new lighting/shadow engine, hair engine from Pragmata. Additionally we know the stalker uses a new dynamic AI system they’ve done to behave uniquely & intelligently on the fly. There’s few other innovations, some I know, but also sure I don’t know all of them. A small handful I don’t mindsharing is they’ve been working hard to achieve having good performance on open-level designed areas like Raccoon City, along w/a vehicle to travel around it. The combat with Leon has seen huge innovations, honestly some Last of Us Part 2-isms, but also its own innovations. There’s been effort to provide more environmental physic systems and interactivity for Grace’s segments where she has to work with the environment more, & balance light & darkness. And more I won’t say, & sure more I don’t know. But they have a lot more to reveal.

Dusk Golem later shared an image of Alice from the Resident Evil movie series riding a motorcycle ‘without any context’, suggesting that we’ll be using a similar mode of transport in Resident Evil: Requiem.

