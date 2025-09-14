‘A Manchester lad’: Ricky united a city divided by football – BBC’s Hugh Ferrispublished at 13:12 BST
Speaking to BBC News, BBC Sport Centre’s Hugh Ferris says Hatton was a sporting icon, not only in what he achieved, but for the city in which he lived, Manchester.
Manchester, a city divided by its two football teams, United and City, was united by the boxer, Ferris explains.
“He was able to unite a city in support of his efforts in the boxing ring.”
However, he was an “absolute die hard blue” – also known as a fan of Manchester City.
Hatton was also friends with the Gallagher brothers, otherwise known as Oasis, fellow Mancunian legends.
Outside of the ring, “he was a Manchester lad” who went out with friends, Ferris continues.
“Here in the city of Manchester, and beyond throughout the world, he was an incredibly popular man.”