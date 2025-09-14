Burnley have previously been without Zeki Amdouni, Jordan Beyer and Connor Roberts due to injury, and head coach Scott Parker told the media on Friday: “Team news, we’re fine really.

“We are where we are and where we have been really. All players came back fit and healthy from the international break, so we’re pretty solid there.”

On deadline day, the Clarets added midfielder Florentino Luis to their squad as he completed a season-long loan move from Benfica.

Parker, whose side have won one and lost two in the Premier League so far this term, said of facing the champions: “You’re playing against an elite, world-class team with numerous players in their team who are obviously world-class talents. So, we understand the challenge.

“As always, it’s a 90-minute game of football and we’ll go and give the best version of ourselves. We’re going to need a lot of things to go our way, we understand that.

“But we’re relishing this opportunity, like we have done at the start of this season. I think that has been the main theme for us really, in terms of relishing these opportunities and going up against the best. And no doubt, we’re going up against an extremely good team, which we’ve seen over many years now.

“We’re looking forward to it.”

Last match

Manchester United 3-2 Burnley (August 30): Dubravka, Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman, Cullen, Ugochukwu, Bruun Larsen, Mejbri, Anthony, Foster.

Liverpool 1-0 Arsenal (August 31): Alisson, Szoboszlai, Van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Wirtz, Salah, Gakpo, Ekitike.