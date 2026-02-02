Rita Wilson and Granddaughter Olivia Hanks Attend Grammys 2026

NEED TO KNOW
- Rita Wilson and her granddaughter, Olivia Hanks, have arrived at the 2026 Grammys
- The family pair glammed up for music’s biggest night, which also coincided with Olivia’s 15th birthday
- Wilson and her husband, Tom Hanks, share three grandchildren, with Olivia being the eldest
The 2026 Grammys turned into a family fair for one glamorous duo.
Rita Wilson stepped out for music’s biggest night on Sunday, Feb. 1 — not with her husband, Tom Hanks, on her arm, but rather their eldest granddaughter, Olivia.
Leaning into the fun fashion of the star studded awards show, which occurred on Olivia’s 15th birthday, the duo brought generational glamour to the red carpet.
The “Throw Me a Party” singer, 69, dazzled in a black Jenny Packham gown covered in silver embellishments that coordinated with her metallic fingerless gloves. She wore her blonde hair in waves and rocked bold lashes.
Olivia, who aimed for understated glamour for what appeared to be her Grammys red carpet debut, wore a navy dress with a silver strap. She wore her hair in a half-up style with face-framing pieces, as well as pink makeup.
Before the Grammys, Wilson appeared at the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year red carpet alongside her son, Chet Hanks. She wore another silver number paired with a cropped blazer and black heels.
Wilson and Tom, who met on the sitcom Bosom Buddies in 1981 and married in 1988, share three grandchildren. Hanks’ son with first wife, Samantha Lewes, Colin, is dad to Olivia and Charlotte, while Hanks’ son with Wilson, Chet, is dad to daughter Michaiah.
In 2023, Wilson told Entertainment Tonight that the special bond she and Tom have with their grandkids is fostered by quality time. “You got to get on the trampoline with them, you got to get in the pool with them, you got to get on the tennis court, you got to do all the sports,” she said. “You just got to hang out.”
Wilson also told the outlet in 2017 that they’re “cool grandparents.” The Cast Away actor also said that he found his grandchildren incredibly entertaining. “You’re going to be entertained by them every moment that you’re there. Sit back and watch the show!” Tom shared.
