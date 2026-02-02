2026 Grammy Awards red carpet: Olivia Dean, Sabrina Carpenter arrive in style for the ceremony

The red carpet has been rolled out and artists have arrived in their best outfits for music’s night of nights.

The best and most memorable looks will be updated here as they arrive.

Sabrina Carpenter, who is nominated for several awards, is serving up old Hollywood glamour in this frock. (Getty Images: Amy Sussman)

A woman with long blonde hair in a golden two pice

Swedish singer Zara Larsson looks like a golden mermaid in this two piece with her hair in long and loose waves.  (Reuters: Mario Anzuoni )

A young, dark-haired woman in a gown on red carpet.

Tyla is sporting a feathery frock. (Reuters: Mario Anzuoni)

A woman in a white dress with a plunging neckline.

Best New Artist nominee Addison Rae. (Getty Images for the Recording Academy)

A man in a black leather hat and sunies with green dreads

Leon Thomas is nominated for six Grammy awards. (Getty Images for the Recording Academy)

Six young dark-haired women wear light-coloured, lacy gowns while standing on red carpet.

Girl Band Katseye coordinated their outfits in the group chat perfectly. (Getty Images for the Recording Academy)

A smiling blonde woman in a dark hat and gown. She stands on red carpet.

Country artist Lainey Wilson will always perfectly match her hat to her outfit. (Getty Images for the Recording Academy)

A woman with dark hair poses on red carpet while wearing a dark-coloured gown with an extremely long train.,

Doechii takes up some real estate on this red carpet with her show-stopping train. (Getty Images: Amy Sussman)

A blonde woman in a dark outfit poses for a photo on the red carpet.

Miley Cyrus has what I can only describe as the largest brooch known to man on her leather jacket. (Getty Images for the Recording Academy)

Three women in elaborate outfits pose for a photo on red carpet.

Audrey Nuna, EJAE and Rei Ami arrive with some inspired looks. (Getty Images for the Recording Academy)

A man and woman, both in dark formal wear, pose on red carpet.

Justin and Hailey Bieber make a statement with matching “ICE OUT'” pins that have been worn by several celebrities this award season. (Getty Images for the Recording Academy)

