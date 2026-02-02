Selena Gomez, Cardi B and More


Celebrities have been everywhere this week. In Los Angeles, Selena Gomez attends a special launch for her beauty line, Rare Beauty. Elsewhere, in New York City, Cardi B parties the night away after her Saturday Night Live! performance, while Jason Momoa launches his vodka band in the U.K. Back in L.A., Olivia Rodrigo also attends a music showcase.

Here are the best photos of celebs out and about this week. Come back tomorrow for more of the latest A-list outings!

What a Beauty

Selena Gomez.

 Stefanie Keenan/Getty


Selena Gomez is glowing at the launch of her cosmetics line Rare Beauty at Ulta Beauty on Jan. 31 in Los Angeles.

She Outside

Cardi B.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images


Cardi B steps out in a striking all-leather look after performing on the 1000th episode of Saturday Night Live! on Feb. 1 in New York City.

Happy Spirits

Jason Momoa.

 Anthony Devlin/Getty


Jason Momoa is all-smiles at the launch of his spirit Meili Vodka, which he co-founded with Blaine Halvorson, at Fenix restaurant in Manchester, England, on Feb. 1.

Shining Star

Olivia Rodrigo.

Lester Cohen/Getty 


Olivia Rodrigo makes a stunning appearance backstage at the Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2026 Music Is Universal Artist Showcase on Jan. 31 in Los Angeles.

Celebrating Music

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic


Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll make a date night of it at the 2026 Pre-Grammy Gala, where music executives Avery and Monte Lipman were honored, in Los Angeles on Jan. 31

Legendary Night

Gladys Knight, Smokey Robinson and Jon Batiste.

Johnny Nunez/Getty


Gladys Knight, Smokey Robinson and Jon Batiste pose for a group photo at the 2026 Pre-Grammy Gala held in Los Angeles on Jan. 21.

Stepping Out

Kevin Costner.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images


Kevin Costner is spotted out and about in Aspen, Colorado, on Jan. 31.

Electric Performance

Reneé Rapp.

James D. Morgan/Getty


Reneé Rapp lights up the stage at AO Live in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 31.

Tailored to Perfection

Sarah Snook.

James D. Morgan/Getty


Sarah Snook opts for a chic, tailored looked while attending the Ralph Lauren dinner at the 2026 Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, on Feb. 1.

Feeling the Love

Sombr.

Emma McIntyre/Getty


Sombr beams onstage while performing at the 2026 Pre-Grammy Gala honoring music executives Avery and Monte Lipman on Jan. 31 in Los Angeles.

Pretty in (Hot) Pink

Zara Larsson.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty 


Zara Larsson wows in a hot pink ensemble at a Grammys party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Hollywood, Calif., on Jan. 30.

In Conversation

Jessie Buckley.

Kate Green/Getty


Jessie Buckley answers questions during “BFI Presents: Jessie Buckley in Conversation” at the British Film Institute in London on Jan. 31.

Taking a Stand

Cynthia Nixon.

Manny Carabel/Getty


Cynthia Nixon speaks on stage at The People’s Filibuster: A Protest for Humanity in N.Y.C., on Jan. 31.

Night Out

Leah Kateb.

RACHPOOT.COM


Leah Kateb arrives at the Steve Madden x Jana Craig’s Galentine’s dinner in L.A. on Jan. 30.

Diva Dahhhlings!

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty


Mariah Carey (left) and Billy Porter (right) perform onstage during the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year event in Los Angeles on Jan. 30

Yeehaw

Phillip Faraone/Getty 


Colman Domingo channels his inner cowboy as he attends Johnnie Walker’s pre-Grammys event in Los Angeles on Jan. 30.

London Town

Kate Green/Getty


Kate Hudson attends a Song Sung Blue screening and Q&A in London on Jan. 30.

Floral Fashionista

MediaPunch / BACKGRID


Kesha attends the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year event in Los Angeles on Jan. 30.

A New York Moment

Raymond Hall/GC Images


Garcelle Beauvais is seen arriving at Good Morning America in New York City on Jan. 30

Showing Her Support

BACKGRID


Jane Fonda showed her support for Don Lemon in Los Angeles on Jan. 30, after he was arrested in connection with covering an anti-ICE protest in Minnesota earlier in the month.

Rock On

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic


Dave Grohl and Taylor Momsen attend the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year event in Los Angeles on Jan. 30.

Strike a Pose

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty


Janelle Monáe and Ravyn Lenae get close as they attend Atlantic Records’ pre-Grammys event in Los Angeles on Jan. 30.

Classically Cool

JC Olivera/WWD via Getty


Usher poses for the camera at a pre-Grammys event in Los Angeles on Jan. 30.

Funny Girls

BACKGRID 


Natasha Lyonne (left) and Aubrey Plaza (right) step out together for a pre-Grammys event in Los Angeles on Jan. 30.

Marriage Goals

Jessica Seinfeld and Jerry Seinfeld.

305pics/GC Images


Jerry Seinfeld and his wife Jessica share a cute kiss while walking in Miami on Jan. 29.

Royal Status

Lily Allen.

Dave Benett/Getty


Artist Lily Allen rocks a fur coat and mini tiara at the special signing of her new album West End Girl in London on Jan. 30.

Dreamy Eyes

Yungblud.

Anna Webber/Getty


Yungblud takes the stage at the Grammy U Masterclass during the 68th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 30.

Body-ody-ody

Kylie Jenner.

TheRealSPW / BACKGRID


Kylie Jenner shows off her hourglass figure in a revealing corset top for a night out in West Hollywood on Jan. 29.

Pickleball Sesh

Chrissy Teigen.

BACKGRID


Chrissy Teigen enjoys following a game of pickleball with some friends in Los Angeles on Jan. 30.

Music Medalist

Jon Batiste.

Lester Cohen/Getty


Jon Batiste poses with his ASCAP medal at the ASCAP Grammy brunch in Los Angeles on Jan. 30.

Tequila, Please

Kehlani.

Steven Blanco, BMG


Kehlani enjoys a Patrón tequila drink at the Recording Academy Honors event in Los Angeles on Jan. 39.

Don’t Die!

Sam Nivola, Sam Rockwell and Levon Hawke.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty


Sam Nivola and Levon Hawke support Sam Rockwell at the special screening of Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die in New York City on Jan. 27.

Retired Life

Alex Rodriguez.

305pics/GC Images


Former Yankees player, Alex Rodriguez means business with his blazer and iPad in Miami on Jan. 30.

Show of Support

Lizzo and Myke Wright.

BACKGRID


Lizzo holds hands with boyfriend Myke Wright following an art gallery event in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.

It Girls

Kylie Jenner and Charli XCX.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock


Kylie Jenner and Charli xcx cozy up on the red carpet at the premiere of Charli’s new movie, The Moment, in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.

Nurse!

Chappell Roan.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty


Chappell Roan serves in her best nurse getup at the premiere of The Moment in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.

Date Night

Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty


Demi Lovato and husband Jordan Lutes match in all black at the premiere of The Moment in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.

Major Honor

Jessica Betts, Brandy, and Niecy Nash-Betts.

Julian Hamilton/WireImage


Niecy Nash-Betts and wife Jessica Betts support Brandy, who was honored at the Recording Academy Honors in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.

Legendary

John Legend.

JC Olivera/Billboard via Getty 


John Legend takes the stage at the Recording Academy Honors in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.

Icon Status

Pharrell Williams and Tyler, the Creator.

Emma McIntyre/Getty


Pharell Williams and Tyler, the Creator stopped for a pic backstage at the Recording Academy Honors in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.

Oh, Canada

Hudson Williams.

Andrej Ivanov/Getty


Heated Rivalry‘s Hudson Williams smolders on the red carpet for a talk with Heated Rivalry series creators in Ottowa, Canada, on Jan. 29.

Rising Stars

Benson Boone and Dasha.

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty


Benson Boone and Dasha look happy to be at the Warner Music Group Grammy Awards Party in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.

Good Hair Day

Paris Jackson.

Frazer Harrison/WireImage


Paris Jackson stuns on the red carpet of the Recording Academy Honors in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.

Big Surprise

Justin Timberlake.

Emma McIntyre/Getty


Justin Timberlake gives a surprise tribute performance to Pharrell Williams at the Recording Academy Honors in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.

Low Profile

Sydney Sweeney.

TheImageDirect.com


Sydney Sweeney is under the radar in L.A. on Jan. 29, days after her controversial Hollywood sign stunt.

Casual Cool

Kaley Cuoco.

TheImageDirect.com


Kaley Cuoco is effortlessly cool arriving to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.

Heartfelt

Nicole Scherzinger.

Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty


Nicole Scherzinger dazzles in red at the American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection and Concert Gala in New York City on Jan. 29.

Seat’s Taken

Liam Neeson.

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty


Liam Neeson stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Jan. 29.

Music Royalty

Evan Ross.

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty


Evan Ross is spotted at the Warner Music Group Grammy Awards party in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.

Woman I Need

Olivia Dean.

Frazer Harrison/WireImage


Olivia Dean heads into Grammy weekend at the 2026 Spotify Best New Artist event in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.

Sparkle, Sparkle

Rita Wilson.

Frazer Harrison/WireImage


Rita Wilson shines in a sparkly two-piece at the 2026 Spotify Best New Artist event in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.

Cool Girl

Willow Smith.

Frazer Harrison/WireImage


Willow Smith turns heads at the 2026 Spotify Best New Artist event in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.

Sporty Look

Ashley Benson and Winnie Harlow.

Courtesy Linnea Stephan/BFA.com/Shutterstock


Ashley Benson and Winnie Harlow pose together at “The North Face Presents: The Red Box” launch event in Los Angeles on Jan. 27.

Drinks Up

Rebecca Black.

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty


Rebecca Black smiles wide at the Warner Music Group Grammy Awards party in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.

Best of the Best

Rei Ami, Shaboozey and Ejae.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty


Rei Ami, Shaboozey and Ejae pose for a pic at the 2026 Spotify Best New Artist event in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.

Lush Life

Zara Larsson.

Frazer Harrison/WireImage


Zara Larsson is a vision in white at the 2026 Spotify Best New Artist event in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.

Slicked Back

Jordan Chiles.

Frazer Harrison/WireImage


Jordan Chiles looks victorious at the 2026 Spotify Best New Artist event in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.

Kissy Face

Eve and Teyana Taylor.

Johnny Nunez/Getty


Eve and Teyana Taylor pose together at the Recording Academy Honors in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.

McDreamy

Patrick Dempsey.

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty


McDreamy himself, Patrick Dempsey appears on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 29.

Red Hot

Chloe Bailey.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty


Chloe Bailey shows up for a cause at the American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection & Concert Gala in New York City on Jan. 29.

Rocker Chic

Cara Delevingne.

Christopher Polk/Billboard/Billboard via Getty


Cara Delevingne is ravishing at the Warner Music Group Grammy Awards party in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.

Husband and Wife

Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty


Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson show up for fashion at the Saint Laurent Menswear show on Jan. 27.

‘Send Help’ and Love

Dylan O’Brien and Rachel McAdams.

John Phillips/Getty


Costars Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien display their bond at the U.K. premiere of their new film Send Help in London on Jan. 29.

On Set Smiles

Vince Vaughn.

BACKGRID


Vince Vaughn beams while filming Bad Monkey season 2 in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.

It-Girl Energy

Rose McGowan.

Kristy Sparow/Getty


Rose McGowan opts for a classic red lip with her denim outfit at the Charlie Le Mindu Haute Couture show in Paris on Jan. 29.

Piece of Cake

Selma Blair and Rosanna Scotto.

Michael Simon


Selma Blair and Good Day New York‘s Rosanna Scotto twin in the actress’s Benny’s Eyewear collaboration while at Fresco by Scotto for lunch in New York City’s Midtown.

Big Belt

Lila Moss.

Darren Gerrish/WireImage


Lila Moss hosts a dinner with Adanola and Dazed in London on Jan. 29.

Man About Town

Jason Biggs.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images


Jason Biggs bundles up as he steps out in New York City on Jan. 29.

‘Pitt’ Stop

Katherine LaNasa.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images


Katherine LaNasa looks chic while out and about in New York City on Jan. 29.

In the Pocket

Mark Duplass.

Cindy Ord/Getty


Mark Duplass keeps it casual at a Park City Legacy screening of Humpday during Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 29.

Proper Pantsuit

Christine Baranski.

CAPEHART


Christine Baranski is honored at Hearing the Ovarian Cancer Whisper’s Time Is of the Essence luncheon in Palm Beach, Florida, on Jan. 26.

New ‘Heights’

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty


Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie embark on their press tour for Wuthering Heights, which starts with the Los Angeles premiere on Jan. 28.

Mother-Son Duo

Jack Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne.

Christopher Polk/2026GG/Billboard via Getty


Sharon Osbourne and her son Jack Osbourne spend quality time together at the Billboard Power 100 event in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.

Voice of an Angel

Mariah Carey.

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty


Mariah Carey smiles for the camera at the Billboard Power 100 event in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.

Shopping Spree

Rihanna.

Best Image / BACKGRID


Rihanna makes a stop at the Dior boutique in Paris on Jan. 28, as she wraps up her Fashion Week.

Zoo-Wee!

Ginnifer Goodwin and Ke Huy Quan.

John Sciulli/Getty


Voice actors Ginnifer Goodwin and Ke Huy Quan reunite at the Zootopia 2 Q&A Awards Screening at The Walt Disney Animation Studios on Jan. 28.

What Dreams Are Made Of

Hilary Duff.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images


Hilary Duff arrives in New York City for her concert in Brooklyn on Jan. 28.

En Route

Jennifer Lawrence.

TheImageDirect.com


Jennifer Lawrence is on the move at JFK Airport in New York City on Jan. 28 after a trip to Europe for Paris Fashion Week.

Sheer Tights

Dakota Johnson.

Castel Franck/ABACA/Shutterstock


Dakota Johnson shows up in style to the Valentino Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 28.

Snow Princess

Pamela Anderson.

Bobby Bank/GC Images


Pamela Anderson is spotted in every shade of blue on set for Somedays in New Jersey on Jan. 28.

Peace and Love

Benny Blanco.

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty 


Benny Blanco holds up a peace sign for the camera at the TikTok Grammy Nominees Party in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.

Model Behavior

Cara Delevingne.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty 


Cara Delevingne rocks a slick-back bun and sparkly gloves at the Wuthering Heights premiere in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.

She Is the Moment

Charli XCX.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty


Charli xcx serves face at the Wuthering Heights premiere in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.

Patterns Galore

Hong Chau.

David Jon/Getty


Hong Chau arrives at the Wuthering Heights premiere in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.

Flower Power

Ariana Madix.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty


Ariana Madix cosplays a beautiful rose at the Wuthering Heights premiere in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.

Hold That Pose

Atsuko Okatsuka.

Frederic J. BROWN / AFP via Getty


Atsuko Okatsuka takes advantage of the props at the Wuthering Heights premiere in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.

Go with the Flow

Scout Willis.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty


Scout Willis sports a mustard yellow, flowy dress to the Wuthering Heights premiere in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.

Country Princess

Megan Moroney.

Chad Salvador/Billboard via Getty


Megan Moroney finds her table at the 2026 NMPA + Billboard Grammy Week Songwriter Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.

It’s Always Sunshine

Paul Dano, Toni Collette, Abigail Breslin and Greg Kinnear.

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages


The cast of Little Miss Sunshine, including Paul Dano, Toni Collette, Abigail Breslin, and Greg Kinnear, reunite for the 20th anniversary of Little Miss Sunshine at Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 28.

Begin Cardigan

Anthony Mackie.

Cindy Ord/Getty


Anthony Mackie delivers cool dad vibes at the Sundance Legacy Party presented by Kanopy during the film festival in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 28.

Clean Living

Elle Macpherson.

Romain Maurice/Getty


Elle Macpherson promotes a healthy lifestyle at the Longevity & Clean Living Supper Event in Miami on Jan. 28.

Listen Up

Kelly Rowland.

Paras Griffin/Getty


Kelly Rowland has the mic at The Big Tigger Morning Show with Jazzy McBee in Atlanta on Jan. 28.

The Lincoln Lawyer

Cobie Smulders.

Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty


Cobie Smulders is calm, cool, and collected at The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 premiere in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.

Gym Rat

Tate McRae.

TheImageDirect.com


Tate McRae struts out of the gym in all black after a workout in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.

World’s Fastest Man

Meredith Kopit Levien, Noah Lyles, and Blanca Juti.

Marc Franklin


Noah Lyles sits down with Meredith Kopit Levien of the New York Times and Blanca Juti from L’Oréal in New York City on Jan. 27 to discuss his role in Meeting the Moment.

Feather Sleeves

Victoria Monet.

Johnny Nunez/Getty


Victoria Monét walks the carpet at the Black Music Action Coalition’s 2026 Music Maker dinner in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.

On the Go

Kathy Hilton.

Sara Jaye/WireImage


Kathy Hilton has her hands full on the streets of New York City with her dog and a Sonic drink on Jan. 28.

Bang, Bang

Barry Keoghan.

Hoda Davaine/Getty


Barry Keoghan is nearly unrecognizable under his shaggy cut at the Crime 101 U.K. gala screening in London on Jan. 28.

Premiere Night

Halle Berry.

Kate Green/Getty


Halle Berry is every bit the A-Lister at the Crime 101 U.K. gala screening in London on Jan. 28.

Really Regal

King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Aaron Chown – Pool/Getty


King Charles and Queen Camilla reign over the Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision premiere at Windsor Castle on Jan. 28.

Royal Engagement

Kate Winslet.

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty


Kate Winslet is serene at the Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision premiere at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, on Jan. 28.

Two Stars

Ernie Isley and Ronald Isley.

Kevin Winter/Getty


Ernie Isley and Ronald Isley of The Isley Brothers receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.

Black Tie

Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci.

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty


Stanley Tucci and wife Felicity Blunt attend the Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision premiere at Windsor Castle on Jan. 28.

Hey Dude

Chris Hemsworth.

Hoda Davaine/Getty


Chris Hemsworth waves to the cameras at the Crime 101 UK gala screening in London on Jan. 28.

Flower Power

Paris Hilton.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images


Paris Hilton rocks a bold flower power ensemble in New York City on Jan. 28.

Important Meeting

Kid Rock and Dan Wall.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty


Kid Rock speaks with Live Nation’s Executive Vice President for Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Dan Wall at a hearing to discuss improper ticket practices in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 28

Book Talk

Jennifer Wallace and Ina Garten.

Rod Morata/Michael Priest Photography


Jennifer Wallace poses with Ina Garten and her book Mattering at 92NY in New York City on Jan. 27.

Loads of Fun

Jodie Sweetin.

Tommy Lau


Jodie Sweetin and guests have fun on stage at Smoke Show with Jodie Sweetin in San Francisco on Jan. 24.

Off the Field

Steve Young, Jerry Rice, and Joe Montana.

Kimberly White/Getty


Football icons Steve Young, Jerry Rice and Joe Montana pose together at the premiere of AMC series Rise of the 49ers in San Francisco on Jan. 27.

Fur Fun

Tyla.

Andrea Cremascoli/Getty


Tyla looks fresh off the runway at Paris fashion week on Jan. 28.

Tip Here

Tommy DeVito and Raheme Taylor.

MOVI Inc.


Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito and fan Raheme Taylor sell lemonade as a fantasy football punishment stunt for Progressive in Foxborough, Mass., on Jan. 28.

Front Row Fashion

Taraji P. Henson and Jewel.

Pierre Suu/Getty


Taraji P. Henson and Jewel are front row buddies at he Zuhair Murad Haute Couture fashion show in Paris on Jan. 28.

The Life of a Showgirl, and Guy

Annabel O’ Hagan, Kyle MacLachlan, and Frances Turner.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty


Annabel O’ Hagan, Kyle MacLachlan, and Frances Turner attend the Fallout Finale screening and reception in Las Vegas on Jan. 27.

All Black

Ice T.

Michael Simon/GC Images


Ice T visits Good Day New York in the Big Apple on Jan. 28.

Pets Allowed

Selma Blair.

Michael Simon/Getty


Selma Blair and her four-legged bestie, Scout, pose at a launch event for her collaboration with Benny’s Eyewear in New York City on Jan. 28.

Silver Fox

Patrick Dempsey.

Jason Mendez/Getty


Patrick Dempsey is ever-handsome as he drops by SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Jan. 28.



