Selena Gomez, Cardi B and More

Celebrities have been everywhere this week. In Los Angeles, Selena Gomez attends a special launch for her beauty line, Rare Beauty. Elsewhere, in New York City, Cardi B parties the night away after her Saturday Night Live! performance, while Jason Momoa launches his vodka band in the U.K. Back in L.A., Olivia Rodrigo also attends a music showcase.
Here are the best photos of celebs out and about this week. Come back tomorrow for more of the latest A-list outings!
What a Beauty
Selena Gomez is glowing at the launch of her cosmetics line Rare Beauty at Ulta Beauty on Jan. 31 in Los Angeles.
She Outside
Cardi B steps out in a striking all-leather look after performing on the 1000th episode of Saturday Night Live! on Feb. 1 in New York City.
Happy Spirits
Jason Momoa is all-smiles at the launch of his spirit Meili Vodka, which he co-founded with Blaine Halvorson, at Fenix restaurant in Manchester, England, on Feb. 1.
Shining Star
Olivia Rodrigo makes a stunning appearance backstage at the Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2026 Music Is Universal Artist Showcase on Jan. 31 in Los Angeles.
Celebrating Music
Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll make a date night of it at the 2026 Pre-Grammy Gala, where music executives Avery and Monte Lipman were honored, in Los Angeles on Jan. 31
Legendary Night
Gladys Knight, Smokey Robinson and Jon Batiste pose for a group photo at the 2026 Pre-Grammy Gala held in Los Angeles on Jan. 21.
Stepping Out
Kevin Costner is spotted out and about in Aspen, Colorado, on Jan. 31.
Electric Performance
Reneé Rapp lights up the stage at AO Live in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 31.
Tailored to Perfection
Sarah Snook opts for a chic, tailored looked while attending the Ralph Lauren dinner at the 2026 Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, on Feb. 1.
Feeling the Love
Sombr beams onstage while performing at the 2026 Pre-Grammy Gala honoring music executives Avery and Monte Lipman on Jan. 31 in Los Angeles.
Pretty in (Hot) Pink
Zara Larsson wows in a hot pink ensemble at a Grammys party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Hollywood, Calif., on Jan. 30.
In Conversation
Jessie Buckley answers questions during “BFI Presents: Jessie Buckley in Conversation” at the British Film Institute in London on Jan. 31.
Taking a Stand
Cynthia Nixon speaks on stage at The People’s Filibuster: A Protest for Humanity in N.Y.C., on Jan. 31.
Night Out
Leah Kateb arrives at the Steve Madden x Jana Craig’s Galentine’s dinner in L.A. on Jan. 30.
Diva Dahhhlings!
Mariah Carey (left) and Billy Porter (right) perform onstage during the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year event in Los Angeles on Jan. 30
Yeehaw
Colman Domingo channels his inner cowboy as he attends Johnnie Walker’s pre-Grammys event in Los Angeles on Jan. 30.
London Town
Kate Hudson attends a Song Sung Blue screening and Q&A in London on Jan. 30.
Floral Fashionista
Kesha attends the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year event in Los Angeles on Jan. 30.
A New York Moment
Garcelle Beauvais is seen arriving at Good Morning America in New York City on Jan. 30
Showing Her Support
Jane Fonda showed her support for Don Lemon in Los Angeles on Jan. 30, after he was arrested in connection with covering an anti-ICE protest in Minnesota earlier in the month.
Rock On
Dave Grohl and Taylor Momsen attend the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year event in Los Angeles on Jan. 30.
Strike a Pose
Janelle Monáe and Ravyn Lenae get close as they attend Atlantic Records’ pre-Grammys event in Los Angeles on Jan. 30.
Classically Cool
Usher poses for the camera at a pre-Grammys event in Los Angeles on Jan. 30.
Funny Girls
Natasha Lyonne (left) and Aubrey Plaza (right) step out together for a pre-Grammys event in Los Angeles on Jan. 30.
Marriage Goals
Jerry Seinfeld and his wife Jessica share a cute kiss while walking in Miami on Jan. 29.
Royal Status
Artist Lily Allen rocks a fur coat and mini tiara at the special signing of her new album West End Girl in London on Jan. 30.
Dreamy Eyes
Yungblud takes the stage at the Grammy U Masterclass during the 68th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 30.
Body-ody-ody
Kylie Jenner shows off her hourglass figure in a revealing corset top for a night out in West Hollywood on Jan. 29.
Pickleball Sesh
Chrissy Teigen enjoys following a game of pickleball with some friends in Los Angeles on Jan. 30.
Music Medalist
Jon Batiste poses with his ASCAP medal at the ASCAP Grammy brunch in Los Angeles on Jan. 30.
Tequila, Please
Kehlani enjoys a Patrón tequila drink at the Recording Academy Honors event in Los Angeles on Jan. 39.
Don’t Die!
Sam Nivola and Levon Hawke support Sam Rockwell at the special screening of Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die in New York City on Jan. 27.
Retired Life
Former Yankees player, Alex Rodriguez means business with his blazer and iPad in Miami on Jan. 30.
Show of Support
Lizzo holds hands with boyfriend Myke Wright following an art gallery event in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.
It Girls
Kylie Jenner and Charli xcx cozy up on the red carpet at the premiere of Charli’s new movie, The Moment, in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.
Nurse!
Chappell Roan serves in her best nurse getup at the premiere of The Moment in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.
Date Night
Demi Lovato and husband Jordan Lutes match in all black at the premiere of The Moment in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.
Major Honor
Niecy Nash-Betts and wife Jessica Betts support Brandy, who was honored at the Recording Academy Honors in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.
Legendary
John Legend takes the stage at the Recording Academy Honors in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.
Icon Status
Pharell Williams and Tyler, the Creator stopped for a pic backstage at the Recording Academy Honors in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.
Oh, Canada
Heated Rivalry‘s Hudson Williams smolders on the red carpet for a talk with Heated Rivalry series creators in Ottowa, Canada, on Jan. 29.
Rising Stars
Benson Boone and Dasha look happy to be at the Warner Music Group Grammy Awards Party in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.
Good Hair Day
Paris Jackson stuns on the red carpet of the Recording Academy Honors in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.
Big Surprise
Justin Timberlake gives a surprise tribute performance to Pharrell Williams at the Recording Academy Honors in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.
Low Profile
Sydney Sweeney is under the radar in L.A. on Jan. 29, days after her controversial Hollywood sign stunt.
Casual Cool
Kaley Cuoco is effortlessly cool arriving to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.
Heartfelt
Nicole Scherzinger dazzles in red at the American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection and Concert Gala in New York City on Jan. 29.
Seat’s Taken
Liam Neeson stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Jan. 29.
Music Royalty
Evan Ross is spotted at the Warner Music Group Grammy Awards party in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.
Woman I Need
Olivia Dean heads into Grammy weekend at the 2026 Spotify Best New Artist event in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.
Sparkle, Sparkle
Rita Wilson shines in a sparkly two-piece at the 2026 Spotify Best New Artist event in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.
Cool Girl
Willow Smith turns heads at the 2026 Spotify Best New Artist event in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.
Sporty Look
Ashley Benson and Winnie Harlow pose together at “The North Face Presents: The Red Box” launch event in Los Angeles on Jan. 27.
Drinks Up
Rebecca Black smiles wide at the Warner Music Group Grammy Awards party in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.
Best of the Best
Rei Ami, Shaboozey and Ejae pose for a pic at the 2026 Spotify Best New Artist event in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.
Lush Life
Zara Larsson is a vision in white at the 2026 Spotify Best New Artist event in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.
Slicked Back
Jordan Chiles looks victorious at the 2026 Spotify Best New Artist event in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.
Kissy Face
Eve and Teyana Taylor pose together at the Recording Academy Honors in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.
McDreamy
McDreamy himself, Patrick Dempsey appears on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 29.
Red Hot
Chloe Bailey shows up for a cause at the American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection & Concert Gala in New York City on Jan. 29.
Rocker Chic
Cara Delevingne is ravishing at the Warner Music Group Grammy Awards party in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.
Husband and Wife
Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson show up for fashion at the Saint Laurent Menswear show on Jan. 27.
‘Send Help’ and Love
Costars Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien display their bond at the U.K. premiere of their new film Send Help in London on Jan. 29.
On Set Smiles
Vince Vaughn beams while filming Bad Monkey season 2 in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.
It-Girl Energy
Rose McGowan opts for a classic red lip with her denim outfit at the Charlie Le Mindu Haute Couture show in Paris on Jan. 29.
Piece of Cake
Selma Blair and Good Day New York‘s Rosanna Scotto twin in the actress’s Benny’s Eyewear collaboration while at Fresco by Scotto for lunch in New York City’s Midtown.
Big Belt
Lila Moss hosts a dinner with Adanola and Dazed in London on Jan. 29.
Man About Town
Jason Biggs bundles up as he steps out in New York City on Jan. 29.
‘Pitt’ Stop
Katherine LaNasa looks chic while out and about in New York City on Jan. 29.
In the Pocket
Mark Duplass keeps it casual at a Park City Legacy screening of Humpday during Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 29.
Proper Pantsuit
Christine Baranski is honored at Hearing the Ovarian Cancer Whisper’s Time Is of the Essence luncheon in Palm Beach, Florida, on Jan. 26.
New ‘Heights’
Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie embark on their press tour for Wuthering Heights, which starts with the Los Angeles premiere on Jan. 28.
Mother-Son Duo
Sharon Osbourne and her son Jack Osbourne spend quality time together at the Billboard Power 100 event in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.
Voice of an Angel
Mariah Carey smiles for the camera at the Billboard Power 100 event in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.
Shopping Spree
Rihanna makes a stop at the Dior boutique in Paris on Jan. 28, as she wraps up her Fashion Week.
Zoo-Wee!
Voice actors Ginnifer Goodwin and Ke Huy Quan reunite at the Zootopia 2 Q&A Awards Screening at The Walt Disney Animation Studios on Jan. 28.
What Dreams Are Made Of
Hilary Duff arrives in New York City for her concert in Brooklyn on Jan. 28.
En Route
Jennifer Lawrence is on the move at JFK Airport in New York City on Jan. 28 after a trip to Europe for Paris Fashion Week.
Sheer Tights
Dakota Johnson shows up in style to the Valentino Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 28.
Snow Princess
Pamela Anderson is spotted in every shade of blue on set for Somedays in New Jersey on Jan. 28.
Peace and Love
Benny Blanco holds up a peace sign for the camera at the TikTok Grammy Nominees Party in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.
Model Behavior
Cara Delevingne rocks a slick-back bun and sparkly gloves at the Wuthering Heights premiere in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.
She Is the Moment
Charli xcx serves face at the Wuthering Heights premiere in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.
Patterns Galore
Hong Chau arrives at the Wuthering Heights premiere in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.
Flower Power
Ariana Madix cosplays a beautiful rose at the Wuthering Heights premiere in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.
Hold That Pose
Atsuko Okatsuka takes advantage of the props at the Wuthering Heights premiere in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.
Go with the Flow
Scout Willis sports a mustard yellow, flowy dress to the Wuthering Heights premiere in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.
Country Princess
Megan Moroney finds her table at the 2026 NMPA + Billboard Grammy Week Songwriter Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.
It’s Always Sunshine
The cast of Little Miss Sunshine, including Paul Dano, Toni Collette, Abigail Breslin, and Greg Kinnear, reunite for the 20th anniversary of Little Miss Sunshine at Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 28.
Begin Cardigan
Anthony Mackie delivers cool dad vibes at the Sundance Legacy Party presented by Kanopy during the film festival in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 28.
Clean Living
Elle Macpherson promotes a healthy lifestyle at the Longevity & Clean Living Supper Event in Miami on Jan. 28.
Listen Up
Kelly Rowland has the mic at The Big Tigger Morning Show with Jazzy McBee in Atlanta on Jan. 28.
The Lincoln Lawyer
Cobie Smulders is calm, cool, and collected at The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 premiere in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.
Gym Rat
Tate McRae struts out of the gym in all black after a workout in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.
World’s Fastest Man
Noah Lyles sits down with Meredith Kopit Levien of the New York Times and Blanca Juti from L’Oréal in New York City on Jan. 27 to discuss his role in Meeting the Moment.
Feather Sleeves
Victoria Monét walks the carpet at the Black Music Action Coalition’s 2026 Music Maker dinner in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.
On the Go
Kathy Hilton has her hands full on the streets of New York City with her dog and a Sonic drink on Jan. 28.
Bang, Bang
Barry Keoghan is nearly unrecognizable under his shaggy cut at the Crime 101 U.K. gala screening in London on Jan. 28.
Premiere Night
Halle Berry is every bit the A-Lister at the Crime 101 U.K. gala screening in London on Jan. 28.
Really Regal
King Charles and Queen Camilla reign over the Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision premiere at Windsor Castle on Jan. 28.
Royal Engagement
Kate Winslet is serene at the Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision premiere at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, on Jan. 28.
Two Stars
Ernie Isley and Ronald Isley of The Isley Brothers receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.
Black Tie
Stanley Tucci and wife Felicity Blunt attend the Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision premiere at Windsor Castle on Jan. 28.
Hey Dude
Chris Hemsworth waves to the cameras at the Crime 101 UK gala screening in London on Jan. 28.
Flower Power
Paris Hilton rocks a bold flower power ensemble in New York City on Jan. 28.
Important Meeting
Kid Rock speaks with Live Nation’s Executive Vice President for Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Dan Wall at a hearing to discuss improper ticket practices in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 28
Book Talk
Jennifer Wallace poses with Ina Garten and her book Mattering at 92NY in New York City on Jan. 27.
Loads of Fun
Jodie Sweetin and guests have fun on stage at Smoke Show with Jodie Sweetin in San Francisco on Jan. 24.
Off the Field
Football icons Steve Young, Jerry Rice and Joe Montana pose together at the premiere of AMC series Rise of the 49ers in San Francisco on Jan. 27.
Fur Fun
Tyla looks fresh off the runway at Paris fashion week on Jan. 28.
Tip Here
Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito and fan Raheme Taylor sell lemonade as a fantasy football punishment stunt for Progressive in Foxborough, Mass., on Jan. 28.
Front Row Fashion
Taraji P. Henson and Jewel are front row buddies at he Zuhair Murad Haute Couture fashion show in Paris on Jan. 28.
The Life of a Showgirl, and Guy
Annabel O’ Hagan, Kyle MacLachlan, and Frances Turner attend the Fallout Finale screening and reception in Las Vegas on Jan. 27.
All Black
Ice T visits Good Day New York in the Big Apple on Jan. 28.
Pets Allowed
Selma Blair and her four-legged bestie, Scout, pose at a launch event for her collaboration with Benny’s Eyewear in New York City on Jan. 28.
Silver Fox
Patrick Dempsey is ever-handsome as he drops by SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Jan. 28.