Selena Gomez, Cardi B and More

What a Beauty Selena Gomez.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Selena Gomez is glowing at the launch of her cosmetics line Rare Beauty at Ulta Beauty on Jan. 31 in Los Angeles.

She Outside Cardi B.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Cardi B steps out in a striking all-leather look after performing on the 1000th episode of Saturday Night Live! on Feb. 1 in New York City.

Happy Spirits Jason Momoa.

Anthony Devlin/Getty

Jason Momoa is all-smiles at the launch of his spirit Meili Vodka, which he co-founded with Blaine Halvorson, at Fenix restaurant in Manchester, England, on Feb. 1.

Shining Star Olivia Rodrigo.

Lester Cohen/Getty

Olivia Rodrigo makes a stunning appearance backstage at the Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2026 Music Is Universal Artist Showcase on Jan. 31 in Los Angeles.

Celebrating Music Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll make a date night of it at the 2026 Pre-Grammy Gala, where music executives Avery and Monte Lipman were honored, in Los Angeles on Jan. 31

Legendary Night Gladys Knight, Smokey Robinson and Jon Batiste.

Johnny Nunez/Getty

Gladys Knight, Smokey Robinson and Jon Batiste pose for a group photo at the 2026 Pre-Grammy Gala held in Los Angeles on Jan. 21.

Stepping Out Kevin Costner.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images

Kevin Costner is spotted out and about in Aspen, Colorado, on Jan. 31.

Electric Performance Reneé Rapp.

James D. Morgan/Getty

Reneé Rapp lights up the stage at AO Live in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 31.

Tailored to Perfection Sarah Snook.

James D. Morgan/Getty

Sarah Snook opts for a chic, tailored looked while attending the Ralph Lauren dinner at the 2026 Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, on Feb. 1.

Feeling the Love Sombr.

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Sombr beams onstage while performing at the 2026 Pre-Grammy Gala honoring music executives Avery and Monte Lipman on Jan. 31 in Los Angeles.

Pretty in (Hot) Pink Zara Larsson.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Zara Larsson wows in a hot pink ensemble at a Grammys party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Hollywood, Calif., on Jan. 30.

In Conversation Jessie Buckley.

Kate Green/Getty

Jessie Buckley answers questions during “BFI Presents: Jessie Buckley in Conversation” at the British Film Institute in London on Jan. 31.

Taking a Stand Cynthia Nixon.

Manny Carabel/Getty

Cynthia Nixon speaks on stage at The People’s Filibuster: A Protest for Humanity in N.Y.C., on Jan. 31.

Night Out Leah Kateb.

RACHPOOT.COM

Leah Kateb arrives at the Steve Madden x Jana Craig’s Galentine’s dinner in L.A. on Jan. 30.

Diva Dahhhlings! Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Mariah Carey (left) and Billy Porter (right) perform onstage during the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year event in Los Angeles on Jan. 30

Yeehaw Phillip Faraone/Getty

Colman Domingo channels his inner cowboy as he attends Johnnie Walker’s pre-Grammys event in Los Angeles on Jan. 30.

London Town Kate Green/Getty

Kate Hudson attends a Song Sung Blue screening and Q&A in London on Jan. 30.

Floral Fashionista MediaPunch / BACKGRID

Kesha attends the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year event in Los Angeles on Jan. 30.

A New York Moment Raymond Hall/GC Images

Garcelle Beauvais is seen arriving at Good Morning America in New York City on Jan. 30

Showing Her Support BACKGRID

Jane Fonda showed her support for Don Lemon in Los Angeles on Jan. 30, after he was arrested in connection with covering an anti-ICE protest in Minnesota earlier in the month.

Rock On Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Dave Grohl and Taylor Momsen attend the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year event in Los Angeles on Jan. 30.

Strike a Pose Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty

Janelle Monáe and Ravyn Lenae get close as they attend Atlantic Records’ pre-Grammys event in Los Angeles on Jan. 30.

Classically Cool JC Olivera/WWD via Getty

Usher poses for the camera at a pre-Grammys event in Los Angeles on Jan. 30.

Funny Girls BACKGRID

Natasha Lyonne (left) and Aubrey Plaza (right) step out together for a pre-Grammys event in Los Angeles on Jan. 30.

Marriage Goals Jessica Seinfeld and Jerry Seinfeld.

305pics/GC Images

Jerry Seinfeld and his wife Jessica share a cute kiss while walking in Miami on Jan. 29.

Royal Status Lily Allen.

Dave Benett/Getty

Artist Lily Allen rocks a fur coat and mini tiara at the special signing of her new album West End Girl in London on Jan. 30.

Dreamy Eyes Yungblud.

Anna Webber/Getty

Yungblud takes the stage at the Grammy U Masterclass during the 68th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 30.

Body-ody-ody Kylie Jenner.

TheRealSPW / BACKGRID

Kylie Jenner shows off her hourglass figure in a revealing corset top for a night out in West Hollywood on Jan. 29.

Pickleball Sesh Chrissy Teigen.

BACKGRID

Chrissy Teigen enjoys following a game of pickleball with some friends in Los Angeles on Jan. 30.

Music Medalist Jon Batiste.

Lester Cohen/Getty

Jon Batiste poses with his ASCAP medal at the ASCAP Grammy brunch in Los Angeles on Jan. 30.

Tequila, Please Kehlani.

Steven Blanco, BMG

Kehlani enjoys a Patrón tequila drink at the Recording Academy Honors event in Los Angeles on Jan. 39.

Don’t Die! Sam Nivola, Sam Rockwell and Levon Hawke.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Sam Nivola and Levon Hawke support Sam Rockwell at the special screening of Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die in New York City on Jan. 27.

Retired Life Alex Rodriguez.

305pics/GC Images

Former Yankees player, Alex Rodriguez means business with his blazer and iPad in Miami on Jan. 30.

Show of Support Lizzo and Myke Wright.

BACKGRID

Lizzo holds hands with boyfriend Myke Wright following an art gallery event in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.

It Girls Kylie Jenner and Charli XCX.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner and Charli xcx cozy up on the red carpet at the premiere of Charli’s new movie, The Moment, in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.

Nurse! Chappell Roan.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Chappell Roan serves in her best nurse getup at the premiere of The Moment in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.

Date Night Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Demi Lovato and husband Jordan Lutes match in all black at the premiere of The Moment in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.

Major Honor Jessica Betts, Brandy, and Niecy Nash-Betts.

Julian Hamilton/WireImage

Niecy Nash-Betts and wife Jessica Betts support Brandy, who was honored at the Recording Academy Honors in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.

Legendary John Legend.

JC Olivera/Billboard via Getty

John Legend takes the stage at the Recording Academy Honors in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.

Icon Status Pharrell Williams and Tyler, the Creator.

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Pharell Williams and Tyler, the Creator stopped for a pic backstage at the Recording Academy Honors in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.

Oh, Canada Hudson Williams.

Andrej Ivanov/Getty

Heated Rivalry‘s Hudson Williams smolders on the red carpet for a talk with Heated Rivalry series creators in Ottowa, Canada, on Jan. 29.

Rising Stars Benson Boone and Dasha.

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty

Benson Boone and Dasha look happy to be at the Warner Music Group Grammy Awards Party in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.

Good Hair Day Paris Jackson.

Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Paris Jackson stuns on the red carpet of the Recording Academy Honors in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.

Big Surprise Justin Timberlake.

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Justin Timberlake gives a surprise tribute performance to Pharrell Williams at the Recording Academy Honors in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.

Low Profile Sydney Sweeney.

TheImageDirect.com

Sydney Sweeney is under the radar in L.A. on Jan. 29, days after her controversial Hollywood sign stunt.

Casual Cool Kaley Cuoco.

TheImageDirect.com

Kaley Cuoco is effortlessly cool arriving to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.

Heartfelt Nicole Scherzinger.

Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty

Nicole Scherzinger dazzles in red at the American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection and Concert Gala in New York City on Jan. 29.

Seat’s Taken Liam Neeson.

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Liam Neeson stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Jan. 29.

Music Royalty Evan Ross.

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty

Evan Ross is spotted at the Warner Music Group Grammy Awards party in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.

Woman I Need Olivia Dean.

Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Olivia Dean heads into Grammy weekend at the 2026 Spotify Best New Artist event in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.

Sparkle, Sparkle Rita Wilson.

Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Rita Wilson shines in a sparkly two-piece at the 2026 Spotify Best New Artist event in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.

Cool Girl Willow Smith.

Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Willow Smith turns heads at the 2026 Spotify Best New Artist event in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.

Sporty Look Ashley Benson and Winnie Harlow.

Courtesy Linnea Stephan/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Ashley Benson and Winnie Harlow pose together at “The North Face Presents: The Red Box” launch event in Los Angeles on Jan. 27.

Drinks Up Rebecca Black.

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty

Rebecca Black smiles wide at the Warner Music Group Grammy Awards party in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.

Best of the Best Rei Ami, Shaboozey and Ejae.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty

Rei Ami, Shaboozey and Ejae pose for a pic at the 2026 Spotify Best New Artist event in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.

Lush Life Zara Larsson.

Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Zara Larsson is a vision in white at the 2026 Spotify Best New Artist event in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.

Slicked Back Jordan Chiles.

Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Jordan Chiles looks victorious at the 2026 Spotify Best New Artist event in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.

Kissy Face Eve and Teyana Taylor.

Johnny Nunez/Getty

Eve and Teyana Taylor pose together at the Recording Academy Honors in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.

McDreamy Patrick Dempsey.

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

McDreamy himself, Patrick Dempsey appears on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 29.

Red Hot Chloe Bailey.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Chloe Bailey shows up for a cause at the American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection & Concert Gala in New York City on Jan. 29.

Rocker Chic Cara Delevingne.

Christopher Polk/Billboard/Billboard via Getty

Cara Delevingne is ravishing at the Warner Music Group Grammy Awards party in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.

Husband and Wife Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson show up for fashion at the Saint Laurent Menswear show on Jan. 27.

‘Send Help’ and Love Dylan O’Brien and Rachel McAdams.

John Phillips/Getty

Costars Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien display their bond at the U.K. premiere of their new film Send Help in London on Jan. 29.

On Set Smiles Vince Vaughn.

BACKGRID

Vince Vaughn beams while filming Bad Monkey season 2 in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.

It-Girl Energy Rose McGowan.

Kristy Sparow/Getty

Rose McGowan opts for a classic red lip with her denim outfit at the Charlie Le Mindu Haute Couture show in Paris on Jan. 29.

Piece of Cake Selma Blair and Rosanna Scotto.

Michael Simon

Selma Blair and Good Day New York‘s Rosanna Scotto twin in the actress’s Benny’s Eyewear collaboration while at Fresco by Scotto for lunch in New York City’s Midtown.

Big Belt Lila Moss.

Darren Gerrish/WireImage

Lila Moss hosts a dinner with Adanola and Dazed in London on Jan. 29.

Man About Town Jason Biggs.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jason Biggs bundles up as he steps out in New York City on Jan. 29.

‘Pitt’ Stop Katherine LaNasa.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Katherine LaNasa looks chic while out and about in New York City on Jan. 29.

In the Pocket Mark Duplass.

Cindy Ord/Getty

Mark Duplass keeps it casual at a Park City Legacy screening of Humpday during Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 29.

Proper Pantsuit Christine Baranski.

CAPEHART

Christine Baranski is honored at Hearing the Ovarian Cancer Whisper’s Time Is of the Essence luncheon in Palm Beach, Florida, on Jan. 26.

New ‘Heights’ Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie embark on their press tour for Wuthering Heights, which starts with the Los Angeles premiere on Jan. 28.

Mother-Son Duo Jack Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne.

Christopher Polk/2026GG/Billboard via Getty

Sharon Osbourne and her son Jack Osbourne spend quality time together at the Billboard Power 100 event in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.

Voice of an Angel Mariah Carey.

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty

Mariah Carey smiles for the camera at the Billboard Power 100 event in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.

Shopping Spree Rihanna.

Best Image / BACKGRID

Rihanna makes a stop at the Dior boutique in Paris on Jan. 28, as she wraps up her Fashion Week.

Zoo-Wee! Ginnifer Goodwin and Ke Huy Quan.

John Sciulli/Getty

Voice actors Ginnifer Goodwin and Ke Huy Quan reunite at the Zootopia 2 Q&A Awards Screening at The Walt Disney Animation Studios on Jan. 28.

What Dreams Are Made Of Hilary Duff.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Hilary Duff arrives in New York City for her concert in Brooklyn on Jan. 28.

En Route Jennifer Lawrence.

TheImageDirect.com

Jennifer Lawrence is on the move at JFK Airport in New York City on Jan. 28 after a trip to Europe for Paris Fashion Week.

Sheer Tights Dakota Johnson.

Castel Franck/ABACA/Shutterstock

Dakota Johnson shows up in style to the Valentino Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 28.

Snow Princess Pamela Anderson.

Bobby Bank/GC Images

Pamela Anderson is spotted in every shade of blue on set for Somedays in New Jersey on Jan. 28.

Peace and Love Benny Blanco.

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty

Benny Blanco holds up a peace sign for the camera at the TikTok Grammy Nominees Party in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.

Model Behavior Cara Delevingne.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Cara Delevingne rocks a slick-back bun and sparkly gloves at the Wuthering Heights premiere in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.

She Is the Moment Charli XCX.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Charli xcx serves face at the Wuthering Heights premiere in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.

Patterns Galore Hong Chau.

David Jon/Getty

Hong Chau arrives at the Wuthering Heights premiere in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.

Flower Power Ariana Madix.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Ariana Madix cosplays a beautiful rose at the Wuthering Heights premiere in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.

Hold That Pose Atsuko Okatsuka.

Frederic J. BROWN / AFP via Getty

Atsuko Okatsuka takes advantage of the props at the Wuthering Heights premiere in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.

Go with the Flow Scout Willis.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Scout Willis sports a mustard yellow, flowy dress to the Wuthering Heights premiere in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.

Country Princess Megan Moroney.

Chad Salvador/Billboard via Getty

Megan Moroney finds her table at the 2026 NMPA + Billboard Grammy Week Songwriter Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.

It’s Always Sunshine Paul Dano, Toni Collette, Abigail Breslin and Greg Kinnear.

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages

The cast of Little Miss Sunshine, including Paul Dano, Toni Collette, Abigail Breslin, and Greg Kinnear, reunite for the 20th anniversary of Little Miss Sunshine at Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 28.

Begin Cardigan Anthony Mackie.

Cindy Ord/Getty

Anthony Mackie delivers cool dad vibes at the Sundance Legacy Party presented by Kanopy during the film festival in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 28.

Clean Living Elle Macpherson.

Romain Maurice/Getty

Elle Macpherson promotes a healthy lifestyle at the Longevity & Clean Living Supper Event in Miami on Jan. 28.

Listen Up Kelly Rowland.

Paras Griffin/Getty

Kelly Rowland has the mic at The Big Tigger Morning Show with Jazzy McBee in Atlanta on Jan. 28.

The Lincoln Lawyer Cobie Smulders.

Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty

Cobie Smulders is calm, cool, and collected at The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 premiere in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.

Gym Rat Tate McRae.

TheImageDirect.com

Tate McRae struts out of the gym in all black after a workout in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.

World’s Fastest Man Meredith Kopit Levien, Noah Lyles, and Blanca Juti.

Marc Franklin

Noah Lyles sits down with Meredith Kopit Levien of the New York Times and Blanca Juti from L’Oréal in New York City on Jan. 27 to discuss his role in Meeting the Moment.

Feather Sleeves Victoria Monet.

Johnny Nunez/Getty

Victoria Monét walks the carpet at the Black Music Action Coalition’s 2026 Music Maker dinner in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.

On the Go Kathy Hilton.

Sara Jaye/WireImage

Kathy Hilton has her hands full on the streets of New York City with her dog and a Sonic drink on Jan. 28.

Bang, Bang Barry Keoghan.

Hoda Davaine/Getty

Barry Keoghan is nearly unrecognizable under his shaggy cut at the Crime 101 U.K. gala screening in London on Jan. 28.

Premiere Night Halle Berry.

Kate Green/Getty

Halle Berry is every bit the A-Lister at the Crime 101 U.K. gala screening in London on Jan. 28.

Really Regal King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Aaron Chown – Pool/Getty

King Charles and Queen Camilla reign over the Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision premiere at Windsor Castle on Jan. 28.

Royal Engagement Kate Winslet.

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty

Kate Winslet is serene at the Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision premiere at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, on Jan. 28.

Two Stars Ernie Isley and Ronald Isley.

Kevin Winter/Getty

Ernie Isley and Ronald Isley of The Isley Brothers receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.

Black Tie Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci.

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty

Stanley Tucci and wife Felicity Blunt attend the Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision premiere at Windsor Castle on Jan. 28.

Hey Dude Chris Hemsworth.

Hoda Davaine/Getty

Chris Hemsworth waves to the cameras at the Crime 101 UK gala screening in London on Jan. 28.

Flower Power Paris Hilton.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Paris Hilton rocks a bold flower power ensemble in New York City on Jan. 28.

Important Meeting Kid Rock and Dan Wall.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty

Kid Rock speaks with Live Nation’s Executive Vice President for Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Dan Wall at a hearing to discuss improper ticket practices in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 28

Book Talk Jennifer Wallace and Ina Garten.

Rod Morata/Michael Priest Photography

Jennifer Wallace poses with Ina Garten and her book Mattering at 92NY in New York City on Jan. 27.

Loads of Fun Jodie Sweetin.

Tommy Lau

Jodie Sweetin and guests have fun on stage at Smoke Show with Jodie Sweetin in San Francisco on Jan. 24.

Off the Field Steve Young, Jerry Rice, and Joe Montana.

Kimberly White/Getty

Football icons Steve Young, Jerry Rice and Joe Montana pose together at the premiere of AMC series Rise of the 49ers in San Francisco on Jan. 27.

Fur Fun Tyla.

Andrea Cremascoli/Getty

Tyla looks fresh off the runway at Paris fashion week on Jan. 28.

Tip Here Tommy DeVito and Raheme Taylor.

MOVI Inc.

Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito and fan Raheme Taylor sell lemonade as a fantasy football punishment stunt for Progressive in Foxborough, Mass., on Jan. 28.

Front Row Fashion Taraji P. Henson and Jewel.

Pierre Suu/Getty

Taraji P. Henson and Jewel are front row buddies at he Zuhair Murad Haute Couture fashion show in Paris on Jan. 28.

The Life of a Showgirl, and Guy Annabel O’ Hagan, Kyle MacLachlan, and Frances Turner.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Annabel O’ Hagan, Kyle MacLachlan, and Frances Turner attend the Fallout Finale screening and reception in Las Vegas on Jan. 27.

All Black Ice T.

Michael Simon/GC Images

Ice T visits Good Day New York in the Big Apple on Jan. 28.

Pets Allowed Selma Blair.

Michael Simon/Getty

Selma Blair and her four-legged bestie, Scout, pose at a launch event for her collaboration with Benny’s Eyewear in New York City on Jan. 28.