“The Madison” is a new series in Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” universe that will shift away from the Dutton ranch and focus on new characters.
The series will star Michell Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell. It follows a New York City family grappling with grief while living in the Madison River valley of central Montana.
The story is said to be a modern-day drama that will further explore the Dutton family legacy through new and existing characters against the familiar Montana backdrop, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Here’s what to know about “The Madison.”
What is “The Madison” about?
“The Madison” follows Pfeiffer, 67, as Stacy Clyburn, a wealthy matriarch who relocates her family from New York City to Montana after a life-altering event. Russell, 74, plays Stacy’s husband, Preston Clyburn.
The show will explore how family is bound to one another as the Clyburns navigate the shift from vibrant Manhattan to vast Montana.
The exact plot and specific roles are not yet known, which is typical of Sheridan series that are commonly kept under wraps until the premiere.
Who stars in “The Madison?”
Pfeiffer and Russell both star in the series and serve as executive producers.
Additionally, the show will star Beau Garrett (“Firefly Lane”), Elle Chapman (“A Man Called Otto”), Patrick J. Adams (“Suits”), Amiah Miller (“War for the Planet of the Apes”), Alaina Pollack (“The Surrender”), Ben Schnetzer (“3 Body Problem”), Kevin Zegers (“Power”), Rebecca Spence (“Lady in the Lake”), Danielle Vasinova (“1923”) and Matthew Fox (“Lost”).
It is directed by “Yellowstone” and “1883” veteran Christina Alexandra Voros.
How to watch “The Madison”
“The Madison” is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, March 14 on Paramount+.
The show will feature six episodes that are expected to be released weekly.
Ginnie Sandoval is the Oregon Connect reporter for the Statesman Journal. Sandoval can be reached at GSandoval@statesmanjournal.com or on X at @GinnieSandoval.
This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off starring Michelle Pfeiffer to premiere in March
