A press conference was held before the match “Sharjah” – “Nasaf” within the framework of the 8th round of the Asian Champions League Elite competition. The head coach of “Nasaf” team Rozikul Berdiev and the player Sharof Mukhitdinov participated in it and shared their thoughts about tomorrow’s match.

Rozikul Berdiev first of all gave a realistic assessment of the situation: the team has no chance to advance to the next round. However, this does not mean that “Nasaf” will go into tomorrow’s match cold-blooded. On the contrary, as the coach emphasized, the guys have enough motivation – it is important to go out on the field and show quality football against the opponent, as well as to finish the match in a worthy spirit.

Berdiev also spoke separately about the opponent. According to him, “Sharjah” is a well-formed, organized and strong team, both technically and in terms of composition. Therefore, “Nasaf” will try to put up a worthy fight against them tomorrow, to fight in every episode.

Footballer Sharof Mukhitdinov noted that the team is fully prepared. According to him, “Nasaf” will go on the field only with the aim of winning. At the same time, he did not hide the fact that the opponents in the group were very strong: playing against such teams gives experience, strengthens and adds additional enthusiasm for the next games.

The question “this is the last game, will you try for the first victory?” was also raised at the press conference. Berdiev expressed a clear position here: of course, “Nasaf” will go on the field tomorrow to win. According to the coach, the team showed good performance in a number of matches during the competition, but the results did not turn out as expected. Now it is necessary to finish the tournament with honor, to leave a good final impression – this is exactly the spirit in which the team was prepared.

The coach was also asked the question “What was missing this season?” Berdiev said that there were several reasons for this. The main one is that the team focused more on the national championship, as a result, it was not easy to achieve a high level of stable results on both fronts. In some matches, there were shortcomings in terms of experience and individual skills.

In short, for “Nasaf” tomorrow’s match is not a tournament fate, but a game that will show the character of the team, its last word and its responsibility to the fans. Both Berdiev and Mukhitdinov clearly said one thing: they will go out on the field – and they will go out to win.

