Elena Rybakina (No. 5 ranking) will face Tereza Valentova (No. 54) in the Round of 32 of the Australian Open on Saturday, January 24.
Rybakina is favored over Valentova in this match, with -549 odds against the underdog’s +375 in the Round of 32.
Hoping to watch this match? ESPN+8 will have it, and continued coverage during the Australian Open.
Tennis odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook.
Elena Rybakina vs. Tereza Valentova matchup info
- Tournament: Australian Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, January 24
- TV Channel: ESPN+8
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Court Surface: Hard
Rybakina vs. Valentova Prediction
Based on the implied probility from the moneyline, Rybakina has an 84.6% to win.
Rybakina vs. Valentova Betting Odds
- Rybakina’s odds to win match: -549
- Valentova’s odds to win match: +375
Rybakina vs. Valentova matchup performance & stats
- On hard courts over the past 12 months, Rybakina has gone 36-12 and has won a pair of titles.
- Rybakina has won 33.1% of her return games on hard courts over the past year, and 80.9% of her service games.
- Rybakina has converted 171 of 386 break points on hard courts (44.3%) over the past year and is seventh in break points won.
- In the the Brisbane International presented by Evie, Rybakina’s most recent tournament, she was beaten in the quarterfinals 2-6, 6-2, 4-6 by No. 20-ranked Karolina Muchova on January 8.
- The 18-year-old Valentova, who is looking for her first tournament title on a hard court in 2026, is 16-6 over the past year on that surface.
- Valentova has gone 156-for-220 in service games when playing on hard courts (70.9% winning percentage), and 102-for-227 in return games (44.9%).
- On hard courts Valentova has won 50.3% of break points (100 out of 199) which ranks 71st.
- Valentova suffered defeat in the Round of 16 of her last tournament (the Adelaide International) on January 13, when she went down 4-6, 1-6 to Madison Keys.