Michel, the decorated Al-Qadsiah head coach, has accused Saudi football’s detractors of ignorance ahead of his team’s Saudi Super Cup semi-final against Al-Ahli in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

The Spaniard, who won six La Liga titles as an exceptional midfielder for Real Madrid, said people in his homeland “only discuss football in Saudi Arabia from a financial perspective”.

Despite spending more than US$80 million following promotion to the top flight last season, and forking out around US$76 million for Serie A top scorer Mateo Retegui from Atalanta this summer, Al-Qadsiah are the lowest spenders and least heralded of the four teams competing in this week’s Super Cup.

Referencing Al-Hilal’s progress to the quarter-finals of the recent Club World Cup, Michel, said: “They delivered a high level of performance in a big tournament, full of international players, so when people just want to talk about money it gives you the impression they are talking without proper information.

“People who have the information know Saudi teams have big potential and a high level.”

New Al-Qadsiah striker Mateo Retegui enjoys scoring in a friendly against Sevilla this month. Photo: EPA

Michel’s impassioned words were met with applause from most Saudi journalists in the room.