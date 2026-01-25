NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some schools across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are taking precautions ahead of the incoming winter storm by canceling or delaying start times on Monday, Jan. 26.
See the list of Midstate schools and universities that plan to cancel or delay school on Monday below.
A
Austin Peay State University – Classes and operations closed Monday, residence halls and dining open as usual.
B
Bedford County Schools – Closed Monday and Tuesday
Benton County Schools – Closed Monday and Tuesday
C
Cannon County Schools – Closed Monday and Tuesday
Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools – Closed Monday and Tuesday
D
Dekalb County Schools – Closed Monday and Tuesday
Dickson County Schools – Closed
F
Franklin County Schools – Closed Monday
G
Grundy County Schools – Closed Monday
H
Houston County Schools – Closed Monday and Tuesday
Humphreys County Schools – Closed Monday and Tuesday
M
Metro Nashville Public Schools – Closed Monday and Tuesday
Middle Tennessee State University – Remote learning day Monday
Murfreesboro City Schools – Closed Monday and Tuesday
R
Rutherford County Schools – Closed Monday and Tuesday
S
Saint Patrick School (McEwen) – Closed Monday and Distance Learning Day Tuesday
Stewart County Schools – Closed Monday and Tuesday
T
Tennessee State University – Remote learning day Monday and Tuesday
Trevecca Nazarene University – Virtual learning day on Saturday
Tullahoma City Schools – Remote learning day Monday
