Seagate (STX) is Facing a Shortage That Can’t Be Met, Says Jim Cramer

We recently published 13 Stocks Jim Cramer Commented On. Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) is one of the stocks Jim Cramer commanded on.
Storage devices manufacturer Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)’s shares are among the top performers in the market. The shares are up by 256% over the past year and by 28% year-to-date. Several analysts discussed Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) in January. For instance, BofA increased the share price target to $400 from $320 and kept a Buy rating on the shares. According to the bank, Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) can beat analyst estimates for its upcoming earnings report. One key catalyst for the company, according to BofA, is its heat-assisted recording memory, as the bank commented that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) can continue to grow its list of customers for these products. Similarly, Rosenblatt increased the share price target to $370 from $270 and kept a Buy rating on the stock. The financial firm remarked that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) could benefit from all-around strong demand for high-density memory devices:
“Okay, so, here’s the ones that have a shortage that can’t be met. . .Seagate. . .Those stocks are up . . .25[%]. . .this is from the year began.”
