Love Is Blind Season 10 Cast, Instagrams, Men, Women, Photo, Ages, Astrological Signs, Ohio

From Lauren and Cameron to Tiffany and Brett, married couples across the country can say it all started in the pods. After years of proposals, shocking reveals, love triangles galore, and one wine-drinking dog, Love Is Blind is heading to Ohio for a milestone tenth season.
On Feb. 11, a new group of singles will enter the pods to find love without superficial distractions. Like many before them, these potential soulmates will get to the heart of it all (coincidentally, the state slogan) before ever seeing each other. Just don’t be surprised if shouts of “O-H! I-O!” break out in the lounges. It’s an exciting time to be in love — especially when your partner roots for the same sports team.
Hailing from Cincinnati to Columbus, this season’s pod squad ranges in age from 28 to 38. With a high number of Pisces men, expect plenty of sensitive romantics if astrology has anything to say about it. These daters also have a collectively impressive résumé, including a PhD-holding professor, a retired professional soccer player, multiple medical doctors, and a former Cleveland Cavaliers dancer. Many are looking for someone to grow old with, while one simply dreams of taking his wife to a place called Grandpa’s Cheesebarn.
Keep reading to learn more about the Season 10 singles — their dating histories, dealbreakers, and what kind of partner they want to take home to mom — before the pods officially open.
The Men
Alex H.
Occupation
Financial sales
About
Soccer is life for Alex — and now he’s learning how to live without the game. Drafted by Minnesota United, the former Division 1 goalkeeper never expected his time in professional sports to be cut short. “I’m proud of being able to come back mentally after four knee surgeries took away my athletic career,” he says. In the game of love, however, Alex is still hoping to score, especially with a spontaneous woman who’ll embrace his inner nomad. Fingers crossed, she’ll accept Alex’s worst habit: taking a sip from a water bottle in the fridge, putting it back, and then grabbing a new one. “A couple arguments have happened because of that.” In return, Alex promises to be his partner’s constant no matter where they choose to lay down roots. “I’m a rock,” he says. “I’ve been through a lot and can be strong when the chips are down.”
Alex L.
Occupation
Assistant controller
About
This “lovable smart-ass” has yet to find his match in the Ohio dating scene. “I don’t listen to country music and I’m not religious, so that cuts out about 60% of the population,” Alex says. After five years of the single life, he’s hopeful that the other 40% is waiting in the pods. But Alex will be keeping his ears open for his ultimate ick: a baby voice. “It freaks me out,” he admits. “That’s six months of trouble. Just stay away.” Instead, Alex wants to meet a partner who’s completely comfortable in their skin, and doesn’t expect him to change to meet their expectations. But be warned: “If you don’t get along with my friends, it’s not going to work out,” Alex says. Bonus points if she’s down for yoga — and if she golfs, well … that might earn her a different kind of gold cup.
Brennan
Occupation
Accounting and finance manager
About
Brennan has a simple motto in life: “Do hard things.” Whether it’s marathon training or finding a soulmate through a wall, he doesn’t shrink away from a challenge. In recent years, Brennan has put in the work to become the most emotionally available version of himself. “Learning how to manage my feelings and express them to a partner is what I’m proudest of,” he says. Don’t believe him? Well, Brennan once wrote letters by hand to an ex-girlfriend on a weekly basis. He’s bringing the same dedication and mindfulness to the pods, where he hopes to meet a woman who wants to start a family. As for the qualities his future children will inherit from their mother, kindness is top of mind. “I want to meet someone who’s soft-spoken, caring, and thoughtful — whether they’re with me or a stranger in a coffee shop.”
Chris
Occupation
Account executive
About
Whether he’s crushing an Ironman triathlon or dominating his opponent on the jiu-jitsu mat, Chris likes to work up a sweat. This military veteran is looking for someone to match his pace on the treadmill and his positive outlook on life. “My best habit is being overly optimistic about any situation,” he says. That’s why Chris truly believes his soulmate is out there and waiting to be discovered in the pods. After his most recent relationship came to an end after six years, Chris is still searching for a lasting connection with the emotionally intelligent woman of his dreams. If all goes according to plan, Chris’ two pets, an adopted stray cat named Chalupa and his dog, Cookie, will have a new mom in no time — as long as she can put up with his habit of singing to them every morning.
Connor
Occupation
Account management
About
Fancy a trip to Grandpa’s Cheesebarn? Well, then Connor might be the guy for you. “It’s exactly how it sounds,” Connor says about his family’s summer tradition to visit the iconic Ohio establishment. All he needs is a “ride-or-die” partner by his side — and hopefully with a Lactaid in hand. One day, he plans to bring his own kids along, as starting a family is a top priority for Connor. “I know I’m gonna be a good father,” he says. “I want little me’s running around and to teach them soccer.” Heading into the experiment, Connor is keeping his mom’s advice to “listen first” top of mind. “Sometimes I ramble a lot, so if she’s too nice to shut me up, I’ll just keep talking.” Thankfully, he’ll have plenty of time to chat in the pods, where he’s seeking a woman who “makes him feel secure in the relationship and confident” about their future together.
Devo
Astrological Sign
Sagittarius
About
On the rebound after his last relationship, Devo is going full-court press to find his dream teammate for life. Don’t be shocked by a sports metaphor here or there, because Devo spends most of his time watching or talking about basketball, football, or really whatever else is on. If his future partner is willing to put up with his game-day obsession, then Devo will cheer her on from the sidelines for life. “I don’t want you to give up your dreams and your passions. I want to be able to support you,” he says. This marriage-minded guy is done dating just to date — he’s searching for a goal-driven woman who’s prepared to fully commit and build a loving family. But he won’t seek a second date with someone whose communication skills aren’t up to his standards. “I’m not a mind reader, so when I have to guess what’s going on or what you’re thinking, that’s an ick to me.”
Haramol
About
As an E.R. doctor, Haramol knows how precious life can be — and now he’s searching for someone to spend the rest of his with. “My job and my life have deep purpose, so it’s hard to find time to date,” he says. But don’t let the degrees fool you, Haramol isn’t invested in labels. “I’ve gone to college. I’m a doctor. I’m a professor. But that’s not who I am.” Outside of work, Haramol loves to do “little romantic things” for his friends, go to the dog park with his beloved husky, Bronny, and listen to six hours of music every day. After three years of “protecting [his] space and heart,” he’s now ready to push past his fears to find a partner who loves him unconditionally. “Sometimes I wonder if I’m going to end up being too much for somebody once they figure out how much I care,” he says.
Jordan
Occupation
Account executive
About
Known as the “life of the party” by friends and family, Jordan stays laughing through life. But he’s never been more serious about finding a partner after nine years of being single. “I’ve been through heartbreak before and that’s when you start to put walls up,” he says. For the right person, Jordan will open up to develop a “pure connection” with someone who shares his values (and sense of humor). Growing up surrounded by his large, close-knit family, Jordan would love to share in his favorite traditions with his future wife, including competitive card games at Thanksgiving and walks with his 6-year-old dog, Beau. “If you don’t like dogs, sorry he was here first,” Jordan warns to any potential suitor, adding that he brought a photo album of the pup into the pods for when he gets lonely.
Kevan
About
Kevan has been waiting for that “sweep you off your feet” moment, but his have stayed firmly planted on the ground. After two years of being single, this energetic go-getter is embracing his motto to “just shake the dice” to take a chance on love. “I’m most excited about finally meeting my best friend,” he says. Kevan has recently been on a journey to focus on his health and start his real estate career and the last piece of the puzzle is having a “lovely lady” by his side. While he cherishes his group of guy friends back home, Kevan is sick of dragging them on trips or out to sporting events. “Being able to have someone to travel with and tag along would just be amazing,” he says. Sure, Kevan can be a know-it-all at times, but he hopes he’ll be able to laugh about it with his future partner.
Kevin
Occupation
Certified public accountant
About
Morning person doesn’t even begin to describe Kevin. By 5 a.m., this self-described golden retriever is fueling up with a cup of black coffee (served with an extra shot of espresso) before heading out the door. If you can keep up, then Kevin might be the guy for you, especially if you’re a passionate person. “I don’t care what it’s about, but I like someone who brings their best self to whatever they do,” he says. For Kevin, that looks like working with a local nonprofit raising money for cancer research. Every year, Kevin participates in the annual bike ride fundraiser after losing his father to the disease. While he hasn’t found his soulmate yet, Kevin is confident that his fellow Ohioans will deliver. “People think Ohio is boring, but it’s not just a flyover state. It has a vibrant arts scene, awesome sports teams, and amazing people.”
Miguel
Occupation
Software engineer
About
Born in Puerto Rico, Miguel is proud to have built a life in the US after landing a basketball scholarship and then a job in Cincinnati. Dating stateside, however, has been less successful. This pro bodybuilder easily sparks attention, but has trouble maintaining a flame with a serious and selfless partner. “Love is a commitment — through health and sickness, wealth and poverty,” he says. “There’s no backing out when it comes to marriage.” After ending a four-year relationship, he’s found the local scene to be far too insular to make a match. Instead, Miguel drives hours out of his way for a dinner date, but won’t waste his time if the vibe isn’t right. “Within five seconds of meeting someone, I know if I’m attracted to them or not.” If he does find the one in the pods, Miguel can’t wait to introduce them to his family, who loves to celebrate New Year’s Eve together. Will he ring in 2027 as a married man?
Mike
Occupation
Sales manager
About
Seven months ago, Mike left New Jersey behind to seek new opportunities in Cleveland. “I’m fresh to Ohio,” he says. “I’m proud of myself for moving somewhere that I don’t know anyone.” Dating in the heartland, however, hasn’t exactly done wonders for his heart. Michael typically meets women out at bars or on the apps, which he admits plays into his worst habits. “I focus too much on the physical, and I tend to be picky,” he says, noting that “dark hair and a beautiful smile” typically grab his attention. While Michael was “too immature” to marry in the past, he’s been working on himself and his communication skills to make the most out of the experiment. What hasn’t changed is his love language, which is giving gifts. All he asks in return is for a loyal and genuine connection with a woman who won’t mind a sink full of dirty dishes or his habit of biting his nails.
Parker
Astrological Sign
Sagittarius
About
Parker is ready to meet the love of his life after taking time to meaningfully reflect on how he shows up in relationships. In the past, he admittedly struggled with an anxious attachment style — after learning what the heck that was — but is now “happy, complete, and secure.” Parker is a dad to a rambunctious 1-year-old Bernese mountain dog and appreciates a woman who can match their energy. However, as the owner of an automotive company, he rarely gets a moment to himself, so excuse him if he’s not the life of the party. “I’m not always an extrovert — sometimes my inner introvert takes over, and I want to spend the whole weekend inside,” Parker says. Ideally, by next summer, he’ll have a wife to join his family’s Sunday cookouts at his parents’ house.
Steven
Astrological Sign
Sagittarius
About
Before even entering the pods, Steven has been dating with the Love Is Blind mindset. “The best relationships I’ve had have been based on personality first and looks were secondary,” he says. After nearly a year of being single, Steven wants to lock down a highly social and optimistic partner with a deep appreciation for family. Save the sibling drama, because Steven’s biggest ick is someone who speaks badly about their brother or sister. That, and discovering the girl he’s dating has an OnlyFans account. While Steven was never laser-focused on his studies, he’s very in touch with his artistic side. In his spare time, Steven enjoys painting and glassblowing, a hobby he picked up during COVID after an apprenticeship. Perhaps this budding artist will find his muse on the other side of the pods.
Tyler H.
Occupation
Management consultant
Astrological Sign
Capricorn
About
Rather than look for someone to grow old with, Tyler is searching for someone who makes him feel forever young. “You can go to music festivals at 70 if you want. No one is stopping you,” he says. On Tyler’s bucket list? Crisscrossing the globe — he’s already been to 18 countries so far — so his future partner better have a passport. His wanderlust is part of the reason he hasn’t already found a mate in his hometown. “Nobody wants to leave Ohio. A lot of people are pretty locked in.” Should Tyler find his forever travel buddy he’s prepared to deliver in the romance department. “Romance to me is saving all their little details in my phone, like their Chipotle order or how they like their coffee,” he says. In return, he only asks that she remember his favorite beverage (chocolate milk) and won’t mind his habit of late-night vacuuming. “Sometimes I do it at 4 in the morning.”
Victor
About
At 6-foot-3 with a PhD, Victor makes quite an impression, but women tend to miss what’s on the inside. “People I’ve dated have seen me as Superman, and that makes it hard to open up,” he says. “My biggest fear is being vulnerable and getting hurt.” Originally from Brooklyn and a newcomer to Columbus, Victor is holding out hope for a partner who values the “transparency, consistency, and overall security” he can offer in a relationship. But he knows good things come to those who wait. “I’m a slow burn,” Victor says. “I’m not a golden retriever. I’m a doberman. We just have to take our time and pace ourselves.” Of course, the experiment could fast-track him to the altar. But if Victor meets a woman with a strong sense of purpose and even stronger connection to God, he’s more than ready to commit.
The Women
Amber
Occupation
Nurse practitioner
About
With a seven-year-old daughter at home, Amber is looking for a supportive and loyal man to join their family. “It’s one thing to travel or do fun things with someone, but that doesn’t matter as much as being there for me when I have a horrible day,” she says. Amber has always been hardworking and ambitious — obtaining a master’s degree while raising a toddler is no small feat — and believes in giving it your best no matter what. She’s wants to welcome a similarly driven guy into the “homey life” she’s built with her daughter, as long as he doesn’t mind which side of the bed he sleeps on. If Amber finds a compatible bedfellow who also isn’t a slob, she’ll happily share her domestic talents. “I make homemade waffles and syrup on Sunday morning and would love a partner to experience that with me.”
Ashley
About
Fiercely loyal — “almost to a fault” — Ashley always strives to make the people in her life feel supported. But that, she says, is just the “Ohio way.” Ashley is incredibly close with her whole family, but her dad is her best friend. “As long as I make my parents proud, then I’m proud of myself,” she says. When Ashley isn’t hard at work, she’s playing golf with her family in South Carolina, an annual summer tradition she hopes to share with her future partner. So far, though, all her romances have been a swing and a miss. After five years in a “toxic relationship,” Ashley is aware of her tendency to ignore red flags. However, one she’s definitely not willing to overlook is bad hygiene. The Virgo perfectionist in her jumps out when it comes to clearning, but her Leo cusp might emerge in the pods with her “bold, outspoken, and outgoing” personality.
Bri
Occupation
Senior merchant
About
Between her demanding job and new side hustle of flipping investment properties across the country, Bri tends to “maximize” every minute of her day. “I operate at 100 miles an hour and I’m looking for someone to help mellow me out,” she says. While a change of pace might be refreshing, that doesn’t mean Bri will go the distance with a guy who’s isn’t driven. “The biggest red flag to me is someone with a lack of direction in life,” she says. “If he can’t show up as strong and confident to me, I find that really unattractive, especially when you’re in your thirties.” If she can overcome her admittedly long list of icks, Bri hopes to spend the rest of her days with her soulmate enjoying life’s small pleasures — like waking up and having a cup of coffee. “I want to do all the simple things in life that I’ve done alone for so long.”
Brittany S.
Occupation
Flight attendant
About
Not to sound too cavalier, but Brittany is a very gifted dancer — in fact, she previously danced for the Cleveland Cavs, even bringing home a National Championship ring as co-captain of the team. While she’s extremely proud to have been a part of Cleveland history, she’s got her eyes set on the future: “Now, I’m looking for the real ring.” Born and raised in Ohio, Brittany is excited to introduce a fiancé to her “crazy” family, from whom she gets her “silly and goofy” sense of humor. As a Gemini, Brittany says she has “about eight different personalities,” but will try her best to only bring out two in this experiment. One side of her is a total chatterbox, but when she’s upset, she has to take space, so don’t be surprised if her pods dates have an intermission. “I need a minute to think and then come back to have the conversation.”
Brittany W.
Occupation
Registered nurse
Astrological Sign
Aquarius
About
Brittany has spent the past year “becoming whole” after her last relationship — and has taken a vow of celibacy that she plans to keep until her wedding day. She’s a giving person by nature, and her career as a nurse has only strengthened her capacity to care for others. Brittany is proud to say she’s paid off her nursing school debt and is ready to meet someone who is just as hardworking. Ideally, her future partner will be a heavy sleeper — or at least will put up with her habit of hitting snooze. “I’m not a morning person, and I have to set like 10 alarms,” she says. Brittany may have trouble waking up, but one thing she’ll never do in a relationship is go to bed angry. Heading into the experiment, her biggest fear is getting to the altar and hearing her partner say no. But if all goes well, she looks forward to riding off into the sunset together, preferably on rollerskates.
Bry
Occupation
Commericial real estate agent
About
It’s been seven years since Bry was in a relationship, and she doesn’t even remember the last time she went on a real date. “Nobody has been able to make me feel like they can take all of me,” she says. As Bry enters her thirties, she is proud of persevering through the challenges of the last decade. Bry lost her mom, who was incarcerated, to cancer, and then dealt with her grandma’s death less than a year later. For Bry, keeping herself together in her twenties has been a “huge accomplishment.” Now, she’s looking for someone who “feels like home,” just like cozy Ohio. Her perfect match won’t be too sensitive and will accept her tough love language. “If I bully you, I really do love you.” They’ll also need to be able to sit through reality TV marathons. “That’s my favorite thing to do: sit on my couch, eat fast food, and watch Real Housewives.”
Christine
Occupation
Speech-language pathologist
About
Christine has a strong feeling that “somebody good” is waiting for her in the pods. As a mellow, easygoing person who doesn’t enjoy “being the center of attention,” that belief is why she’s taking this leap of faith. But Christine has no intention of settling. “I don’t just want a husband. I want a partner to do life with,” she says. “I’ve gone 30 years without him, and I’m ready for him now.” To prepare for this moment, Christine has a running list of relationship tips she’s collected over the years. “I keep track of all the marriage advice I’ve received from couples that have been together for a long time,” she says. Her favorite? “Pray for your husband before you even meet him.” She’s not willing to give up her faith for anyone and would ideally find someone who would attend church with her on Sundays. As a big sports fan, Christine also wants to go to games with her future partner — especially if they’ll join her in cheering on her beloved Bengals.
Dynasty
Occupation
Senior marketing manager
About
An Aries “through and through,” Dynasty is an eternal optimist. While astrological pairings have led her astray before, she’s “willing to let another Leo prove me wrong,” if the connection is strong enough. Dynasty is a romantic at heart and known to surprise past boyfriends with thoughtful gifts and experiences. Now that she’s older and “the budget is bigger,” she’s ready to spoil her man. According to her mom, Dynasty has been brave ever since she was a little girl; her proudest achievement was living in England for over two years while she got her master’s degree. Travel is a big part of who Dynasty is, so she’s looking for that same wanderlust in a partner. Besides exploring the world together, she’s most excited about introducing her future husband to self-care — like doing “a 12-step skincare routine together” after winding down in front of the TV with a cup of tea.
Elissa
About
To have a shot with Elissa, you better be able to hang with her two cats and dog. “If he’s allergic, he’s going to have to get a shot,” she says. “They were here first.” But if you find yourself sniffly for other reasons, Elissa will always be there with your favorite comfort food. “I’m an acts-of-service kinda girl.” As a true Leo, she can’t help but be the center of attention at times, but she’s willing to share the spotlight with someone who can make her laugh. In the past, Elissa has struggled to find men who take her seriously: “They want to take me home but not take me home to mama.” Her own mama tells her she’s picky — no flip-flops is a non-negotiable — but Elissa knows her soulmate will be kind and willing to put up with her impatience and backseat driving. “I’m just excited about going to the grocery store and cooking together, and then sitting down and watching our favorite show.”
Emma
Occupation
Retail merchandising
About
Having moved to Ohio for her job, Emma is proud of the community she’s created. Through a 200-hour yoga teacher training and the launch of her own food Instagram account, Emma has connected with plenty of new friends. Now, she’s looking forward to sharing her favorite pastimes, like morning yoga and cooking a hearty meal on Sunday nights, with a soulmate. “Food is my love language,” she says. Emma enjoys every part of the meal-prep process, including gathering the ingredients — though her pet peeve is when other shoppers don’t put their grocery carts away. While Emma won’t sacrifice her independence, she is willing to cede some kitchen counter space to the right guy, especially if he can clean up after her. Emma admits, when culinary inspiration strikes, “I’m a little messy.”
Jennifer
Occupation
Financial professional
About
Never afraid to be honest, Jennifer is looking for a strong communicator — one who doesn’t mind her constant “that’s what she said” jokes. In a relationship with this self-described “jokester,” there will be plenty of shared laughs — starting with her family’s annual tradition of watching National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Jennifer is excited to bring a partner into that fold, especially if they can help with some of her least favorite chores. “I’m a clean freak, but I’m really bad at folding laundry.” In return, Jennifer’s sure to give her man his flowers, both literal and figurative, as she’s all about romantic gestures. “Guys deserve to get flowers too,” she insists. After some bad experiences, Jennifer is “not the biggest fan of Gemini men,” but if she meets one who is thoughtful, loyal, and an adventurous eater, it could be a sign that this Scorpio has found her twin flame.
Jessica
Occupation
Infectious diseases physician
About
Family is everything to Jessica. Her younger sister is her bestie and her parents are the ones who encouraged her to join the experiment. Their one requirement is that her future partner loves Halloween. “I have a whole box of wigs at home,” Jessica says. While she’s ready to commit to a couples costume, this spooky season fan can get scared when it comes to dating. “My biggest fear is vulnerability,” she explains. “Admitting that I need help or some support can be hard.” Jessica is looking for someone patient and understanding — even when it comes to the constant one-sided conversations she has with her pets. “I do a lot of things that could get on my partner’s nerves,” she says. “I live alone and I talk to my dogs all day long.” Jessica is proud of how she treats others, but there is one thing she can’t abide. “I have misophonia, so I will get the ick if you don’t chew with your mouth closed.” So if that’s your bad habit, maybe skip the dinner date.
Keya
Occupation
Marketing director
About
A “proud passenger princess” who has never had a license, Keya is looking for someone successful and driven — and not just on the highway. Nothing revs her engine more than “a man about his business,” especially because she knows how to handle hers. Keya counts among her biggest accomplishments being a guest at Harvard Business School, where she spoke at a conference about the cannabis industry. But it’s not all work and no play for Keya. Her family would describe her as goofy and bubbly, and she’s looking for a partner that can keep up with her banter. “I need someone who is as sarcastic as I am,” she says. He should also be able to keep up with her pace since she recently took up running as a hobby and is training for a half-marathon. Still, Keya knows that perfection is a trap and isn’t looking for someone who just looks good on paper. “Being imperfect is perfect to me.”
Priyanka
About
After building a life from scratch in several major cities, it’s no surprise Priyanka’s family and friends describe her as a “socialite” who meet new people easily. Despite her social prowess, Priyanka values her independence and doesn’t plan on sacrificing it for love. “I’m a firm believer that bringing someone into my life is an added value and doesn’t complete me,” she says. Priyanka admits that the idea that she could be married in just seven weeks is “scary” after spending the last 11 years single. But she’s hoping to meet someone that she can truly count on. After all, according to her parents, finding your person is a numbers game. “There are nine billion people in this world, and you’ll be compatible with so many of them, so it’s about choosing.” Once she does choose, Priyanka knows a lasting relationship takes hard work, for which she’s more than willing to put in the time and effort. “If it were easy, life would be boring.”
Rosalyn
Occupation
Marketing manager
Astrological Sign
Sagittarius
About
Rosalyn is a Sagittarius who likes to take risks. While her family may say she “talks too much,” she’s looking for someone who appreciates her animated storytelling. In her free time, she writes fiction — from children’s literature to romance novels — and wants a partner she can bounce ideas off of while deep in a draft. Now, she’s entering the pods in hopes of writing her most personal love story yet — and this one will be non-fiction. Rosalyn’s parents were high school sweethearts, but her mom set the example of keeping her own hobbies and interests. “They do life together, but they also have things as individuals that feed them,” she says. That balance is something Rosalyn admires, and she is eager to learn about her future partner’s passions — as well as to share her own. Another thing she must share with a spouse is strong political views. “I wouldn’t be able to build a foundation if we didn’t believe in the same core things.”
Tyler L.
About
Tyler admits she can be a “little delusional,” but it’s only because she’s powered by an optimistic spirit. “Everything in my life that I’ve done has been a result of me being bold and taking a little bit of risk,” she says. A proud “girl’s girl,” Tyler started a nonprofit in college to support other women and was the first in her family to graduate with a bachelor’s degree. Now, she’s looking for someone with a calming energy to balance her. “I want a soft place to land,” she says. But Tyler knows that she’ll have to switch up her tactics to find her forever partner. “My biggest struggle dating in Ohio is that I don’t be outside. I be in my bed, taking a nap,” she says. “My hope is that my man is going to knock on my door someday and wake me. I’m the problem, not Ohio.” If he does come knocking, she’s ready to fall crazy in love — as long as her future partner doesn’t mind how much she talks about Beyoncé.
Aww, Watch These Love Is Blind Couples Meet Face-to-Face for the First TimeWe’re not crying, you’re crying!
Source link
See more https://theglobaltrack.com/