Teen girl dies, another injured in sled crash in Frisco – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

A 16-year-old-girl is dead and another is critically injured after a sledding accident in Frisco.

Police received a call around 2:30 p.m. Sunday from an uninvolved party reporting the incident that happened in the area of Majestic Gardens Drive and Killian Court.

Preliminary investigations into the accident indicate that the two girls were on a sled being pulled by a Jeep Wrangler driven by a 16-year-old boy. Witnesses at the scene said the sled struck a curb and collided with a tree, according to police.

“It’s kind of shocking. I don’t know what they told their parents what they were doing but my neighbor who lives next door says he saw a Jeep pulling some kids on a sled and a few minutes later we saw six or four cop cars here, a bunch of caution tape and something bad had happened,” said neighbor Melissa Trevino.

When Frisco police and fire departments arrived, two 16-year-old girls were found with life-threatening injuries. After being administered life-saving aid at the scene, the two were taken to local hospitals, where one succumbed to her injuries and the other is currently in critical condition.

Doorbell video obtained by NBC 5 appears to show the teens being pulled in a sled behind the Jeep. The video shows the Jeep turning a corner and driving down a street. It’s unclear what happens when it leaves the camera’s view, but at 2:26 p.m., about a minute after the video was recorded, Frisco police say the accident happened.

In a social media post on Monday, Megan Angle identified the deceased victim as her daughter, Elizabeth Angle, a sophomore and soccer player at Wakeland High School.

“She was a bright light, a fun spirit, a brave soul. We loved her so much. She just got a car and a license and had her whole life ahead of her. It was all taken away so abruptly in a sledding accident yesterday. Life is fleeting and precious. I take comfort that she had people helping her til the end,” Angle wrote.

Angle added that the 16-year-old unidentified victim, who remains in critical condition, was one of her daughter’s best friends.

Angle told NBC 5 she wants to emphasize the importance of safety while out having fun.

A vigil is planned for friends of Elizabeth Angle later this week.

The principal for Wakeland High School said when school resumes, Angle’s death will be acknowledged during second period and counselors will be available.

The incident is under investigation by the Frisco Police Department with support from the Denton County District Attorney’s Office. It’s unclear if charges will be filed.