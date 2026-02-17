Second earthquake in 3 days reported near Irmo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – A second earthquake in three days was reported in Irmo late Sunday.
The United States Geological Survey said a magnitude 2.0 earthquake was detected around three miles west of Irmo at around midnight.
It came after a magnitude 2.8 quake was reported Friday night near the same area.
This is a developing story. Stay with WIS for updates.
