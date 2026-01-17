Super Bowl halftime headliner Bad Bunny is inviting fans to get ready to dance ahead of the big game next month.
The three-time Grammy winner released a trailer on Friday for the upcoming Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show. In the minutelong clip, set to his hit song “BAILE INoLVIDABLE” (Spanish for “Unforgettable Dance”), Bad Bunny and several dance partners shimmy and groove under one of Puerto Rico’s iconic symbols, a royal poinciana, commonly referred to as a flamboyant tree.
“The film serves as an open invitation, welcoming the entire world — no matter who you are or where you are from — to join Bad Bunny for his monumental Super Bowl Halftime performance and get excited for the rhythm, unity, and cultural richness that only Bad Bunny can bring to the global stage,” a news release for the trailer notes.
Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was named the Super Bowl halftime headliner in September 2025. In a statement at the time, the superstar rapper, singer and producer opened up about what it meant to him to perform during football’s biggest night.
“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown … this is for my people, my culture, and our history,” he said at the time.
After Bad Bunny was selected as the main performer, some conservatives criticized the choice, calling out the Puerto Rican native’s Spanish songs, performances and his vocal support of immigrants in the United States.
In an October press conference, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell defended the selection of Bad Bunny, who is expected to sing in Spanish at the halftime show.
“He’s one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world,” Goodell said at the time, adding that the decision had been “carefully thought through.”
“I’m not sure we’ve ever selected an artist where we didn’t have some blowback or criticism,” he added. “It’s pretty hard to do when you have literally hundreds of millions of people that are watching.”
Super Bowl LX will kick off on Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.