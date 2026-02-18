See Benny Blanco’s Grand Gesture for Selena Gomez on Their First Married Valentine’s Day

THE RUNDOWN
-
Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez shared photos from their first Valentine’s Day together as a married couple.
-
They had a romantic hot dog dinner in their backyard.
-
Selena Gomez also shared a never-before-seen picture from her wedding to Benny Blanco for the holiday.
On Valentine’s Day, music producer Benny Blanco posted a series of Instagram Stories showing his Valentine’s Day dinner with Selena Gomez. The couple married in September 2025, so this was their first year celebrating the holiday together as a married couple.
The photos show a special hot dog dinner in their backyard that included a table laid with pink plates, flowers hung from the trees, and their very own hot dog stand. The plates were embossed with white letters reading “Love Is Love,” and the table was covered in green moss and flowers with a white rose centerpiece in the shape of a heart.
A series of pink candles set in the grass leads to the setup. Gomez could be seen enjoying her food in one picture, wearing a large white cardigan and small gold hoops, her hair back in a bun.
Blanco also gave Gomez an enormous bouquet of roses. He shared a black-and-white picture of The Only Murders in the Building star leaning in to smell them.
Gomez shared a shot of the setup in black-and-white as well.
Earlier in the day, she posted a picture of herself and Blanco on their wedding day on her Instagram Stories. In the never-before-seen pic, they are at their venue standing in front of a stage set for a live band. Blanco appears to be giving a speech as Gomez hugs him from behind. They are both barefoot and she is wearing a white Ralph Lauren wedding dress.
In addition to her private celebration with her husband, Gomez hosted a Galentine’s Day this week in Los Angeles with her brand, Rare Beauty, at the restaurant Max and Helen’s. Rare shared pictures from the special girls’ night, writing in the caption, “moments that turn into memories. However you’re spending Valentine’s Day, with others or on your own, we hope you feel celebrated and cared for in a way that feels true to you.”