SHARKS (25-20-3) at LIGHTNING (30-13-4)
7 p.m. ET; The Spot, NBCSCA, SNP, SNW, SNO
Sharks projected lineup
Collin Graf — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith
William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli
Pavol Regenda — Michael Misa — Igor Chernyshov
Barclay Goodrow — Zack Ostapchuk — Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov — John Klingberg
Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren
Sam Dickinson — Vincent Iorio
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Jeff Skinner, Adam Gaudette, Vincent Desharnais
Injured: Kiefer Sherwood (undisclosed), Ty Dellandrea (lower body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Nick Paul — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons — Yanni Gourde — Pontus Holmberg
Oliver Bjorkstrand — Jack Finley — Dominic James
J.J. Moser — Darren Raddysh
Charle-Edouard D’Astous — Erik Cernak
Declan Carlile — Max Crozier
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Simon Lundmark, Jack Finley
Injured: Brayden Point (lower body), Ryan McDonagh (lower body), Victor Hedman (elbow), Emil Lilleberg (undisclosed), Scott Sabourin (undisclosed)
Status report
Sherwood, a forward, was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks on Monday for a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and defenseman Cole Clayton. Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said Sherwood will likely be slotted among the top nine forwards when healthy. … Askarov will likely start after Nedeljkovic made 35 saves in a 4-1 win at the Florida Panthers on Monday. … Lightning coach Jon Cooper said defensemen Hedman, McDonagh and Lilleberg have started light skating again. Cooper also said that Sabourin, a forward, should be available to return next week.
