SHARKS (25-20-3) at LIGHTNING (30-13-4)

7 p.m. ET; The Spot, NBCSCA, SNP, SNW, SNO

Sharks projected lineup

Collin Graf — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith

William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli

Pavol Regenda — Michael Misa — Igor Chernyshov

Barclay Goodrow — Zack Ostapchuk — Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov — John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren

Sam Dickinson — Vincent Iorio

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Jeff Skinner, Adam Gaudette, Vincent Desharnais

Injured: Kiefer Sherwood (undisclosed), Ty Dellandrea (lower body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Nick Paul — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons — Yanni Gourde — Pontus Holmberg

Oliver Bjorkstrand — Jack Finley — Dominic James

J.J. Moser — Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D’Astous — Erik Cernak

Declan Carlile — Max Crozier

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Simon Lundmark, Jack Finley

Injured: Brayden Point (lower body), Ryan McDonagh (lower body), Victor Hedman (elbow), Emil Lilleberg (undisclosed), Scott Sabourin (undisclosed)

Status report

Sherwood, a forward, was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks on Monday for a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and defenseman Cole Clayton. Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said Sherwood will likely be slotted among the top nine forwards when healthy. … Askarov will likely start after Nedeljkovic made 35 saves in a 4-1 win at the Florida Panthers on Monday. … Lightning coach Jon Cooper said defensemen Hedman, McDonagh and Lilleberg have started light skating again. Cooper also said that Sabourin, a forward, should be available to return next week.

