Shop the Pokémon Center 30th Collection

It all started in February 1996 in a small town in the Pokémon world where a new Trainer was about to take the first steps of their Pokémon journey. The next 30 years were filled with adventure, discovery, and excitement as Trainers all over the globe came together in their shared love of Pokémon. This year, we’re excited to celebrate with you in style with the launch of the Pokémon 30th merchandise collection—available now at the Pokémon Center!
From apparel and accessories to home goods and pins, there’s something every Trainer can enjoy! Will you go for the TCG card sleeves and double deck box to battle with celebratory flair? Or would you rather reach for a notebook and insulated tumbler to prep for success? No matter what you decide, when you buy any item from the Pokémon Center 30th merchandise collection, you’ll score an adorable sticker sheet as a gift with your purchase, while supplies last.
There’s even more ahead this year for the Pokémon Center, and in case you missed it, you can take a peek at what’s coming in the latest teaser trailer.
Notice: If you click on the YouTube video above, you will leave Pokemon.com. The Pokémon Company International is not responsible for the content of any linked website that is not operated by The Pokémon Company International. Please note that these websites’ privacy policies and security practices may differ from The Pokémon Company International’s standards.
Whether you want to treat yourself or grab a gift for a friend, you can check out the 30th merchandise collection online at the Pokémon Center.