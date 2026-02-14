Previous days: Feb. 6 | Feb. 7 | Feb. 8 | Feb. 9 | Feb. 10 | Feb. 11 | Feb. 12
It was Canada’s first Olympic hockey game on Canadian ice in 22 years, the
first women’s Olympic game ever in Canada, and it was a moment none of the
players will ever forget.
“Walking onto the ice for that very first game was incredible,” says former
Team Canada defenceman Carla MacLeod. “The energy was electric, I got full
body shivers and I truly couldn’t believe I was experiencing that
environment. I wish I could’ve had a camera perched on my shoulder and was
somehow able to bottle the internal emotion I felt, because I would love
for everyone to have that experience.”
The game itself lacked excitement; Jayna Hefford had a hat trick and three
assists to lead the offence, while Meghan Agosta chipped in with a hat
trick and two assists and MacLeod had two goals and two helpers.
Canada tied its own Olympic record for goals in a period, scoring seven
times in the first, and set a record for goals in a game. In all, 11
players had goals, and 17 of the 18 skaters put their name on the
scoresheet with at least a point.
For MacLeod, and the rest of Team Canada, it was the first step towards a
third Olympic gold.
“Some of our competitors said that playing in your home country is more
pressure and could be too much to overcome. My reply is, maybe in their
country that is the case, but not in Canada. We’re not about pressure,
we’re about support. I knew we had the crowd behind us the moment we
stepped foot on the ice to play Slovakia.”
When the final buzzer sounded, the Slovakians stepped to centre ice to
salute the fans at Canada Hockey Place, and were met with an ovation that
almost rivalled the host country.
“It was at this moment I was so incredibly proud to be Canadian,” MacLeod
says. “The 15,000 fans gave the Slovakian team a rousing and extended
standing ovation.
“They appreciated that the Slovaks had worked incredibly hard to qualify
for the Olympics and the fans appreciated that they never gave up. I think
that moment will stay with me forever.”
Other Games
1932 – With the gold medal on the line, Canada and the United States played
30 minutes of overtime without a goal. The 2-2 tie was enough to give the
Canadians their fourth Olympic gold medal in as many tries.
1936 – Canada beat the host Germans 6-2 in Garmisch-Partenkirchen,
clinching a spot in the medal round.
1968 – After a three-goal outburst in the second period, Canada held off
Czechoslovakia in the final 20 minutes to score a 3-2 win, improving to 4-1
and remaining in the hunt for a medal.
1984 – Dave Gagner added two assists to his hat trick for a five-point
performance – the most by a Canadian since the national team era began in
1964 – and Russ Courtnall had a goal and two assists to lead Canada past
Norway 8-1.
1994 – Petr Nedved (two goals, one assist) and Paul Kariya (one goal, two
assists) led the way with three points each as Canada opened its Olympic
schedule in Lillehammer, Norway, with a 7-2 win over Italy. Chris Kontos
also scored twice for the Canadians.
1998 – Canada’s first Olympic hockey game to feature NHLers was a success;
Eric Lindros scored twice, Ray Bourque had a goal and an assist and Patrick
Roy made 18 saves for the lone shutout of his international career in
Canada’s 5-0 win over Belarus.
2002 – Hayley Wickenheiser had a goal and two assists, Danielle Goyette
scored twice and Sami Jo Small needed to make just six saves for the
shutout as Canada blanked Russia 7-0 to improve to 2-0 in Salt Lake City.
2014 – Canada got its gold medal defence off to a successful start, getting
goals from Shea Weber, Jamie Benn and Drew Doughty, plus 19 saves from
Carey Price, in a 3-1 win over Norway in its Sochi opener. Doughty finished
with a goal and an assist, while Patrice Bergeron chipped in with two
helpers.
2018 – Goals from Meghan Agosta, Marie-Philip Poulin, Mélodie Daoust and Jill Saulnier helped Canada to a 4-1 win over Finland. Agosta and Daoust finished with a goal and an assist each, and Shannon Szabados stopped 22 of 23 in the Canadian goal.
2022 – Canada closed out the prelims and clinched the top seed for the qualification round with a 5-0 blanking of host China. Five different players scored goals, Kent Johnson and Eric O’Dell had a goal and an assist apiece and Matt Tomkins made 26 saves to record the shutout.