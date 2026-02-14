Previous days: Feb. 6 | Feb. 7 | Feb. 8 | Feb. 9 | Feb. 10 | Feb. 11 | Feb. 12



2010 – CANADA 18, SLOVAKIA 0

It was Canada’s first Olympic hockey game on Canadian ice in 22 years, the

first women’s Olympic game ever in Canada, and it was a moment none of the

players will ever forget.







“Walking onto the ice for that very first game was incredible,” says former

Team Canada defenceman Carla MacLeod. “The energy was electric, I got full

body shivers and I truly couldn’t believe I was experiencing that

environment. I wish I could’ve had a camera perched on my shoulder and was

somehow able to bottle the internal emotion I felt, because I would love

for everyone to have that experience.”



The game itself lacked excitement; Jayna Hefford had a hat trick and three

assists to lead the offence, while Meghan Agosta chipped in with a hat

trick and two assists and MacLeod had two goals and two helpers.



Canada tied its own Olympic record for goals in a period, scoring seven

times in the first, and set a record for goals in a game. In all, 11

players had goals, and 17 of the 18 skaters put their name on the

scoresheet with at least a point.



For MacLeod, and the rest of Team Canada, it was the first step towards a

third Olympic gold.







“Some of our competitors said that playing in your home country is more

pressure and could be too much to overcome. My reply is, maybe in their

country that is the case, but not in Canada. We’re not about pressure,

we’re about support. I knew we had the crowd behind us the moment we

stepped foot on the ice to play Slovakia.”



When the final buzzer sounded, the Slovakians stepped to centre ice to

salute the fans at Canada Hockey Place, and were met with an ovation that

almost rivalled the host country.







“It was at this moment I was so incredibly proud to be Canadian,” MacLeod

says. “The 15,000 fans gave the Slovakian team a rousing and extended

standing ovation.



“They appreciated that the Slovaks had worked incredibly hard to qualify

for the Olympics and the fans appreciated that they never gave up. I think

that moment will stay with me forever.”

Other Games

1932 – With the gold medal on the line, Canada and the United States played

30 minutes of overtime without a goal. The 2-2 tie was enough to give the

Canadians their fourth Olympic gold medal in as many tries.



1936 – Canada beat the host Germans 6-2 in Garmisch-Partenkirchen,

clinching a spot in the medal round.



1968 – After a three-goal outburst in the second period, Canada held off

Czechoslovakia in the final 20 minutes to score a 3-2 win, improving to 4-1

and remaining in the hunt for a medal.



1984 – Dave Gagner added two assists to his hat trick for a five-point

performance – the most by a Canadian since the national team era began in

1964 – and Russ Courtnall had a goal and two assists to lead Canada past

Norway 8-1.



1994 – Petr Nedved (two goals, one assist) and Paul Kariya (one goal, two

assists) led the way with three points each as Canada opened its Olympic

schedule in Lillehammer, Norway, with a 7-2 win over Italy. Chris Kontos

also scored twice for the Canadians.



1998 – Canada’s first Olympic hockey game to feature NHLers was a success;

Eric Lindros scored twice, Ray Bourque had a goal and an assist and Patrick

Roy made 18 saves for the lone shutout of his international career in

Canada’s 5-0 win over Belarus.



2002 – Hayley Wickenheiser had a goal and two assists, Danielle Goyette

scored twice and Sami Jo Small needed to make just six saves for the

shutout as Canada blanked Russia 7-0 to improve to 2-0 in Salt Lake City.



2014 – Canada got its gold medal defence off to a successful start, getting

goals from Shea Weber, Jamie Benn and Drew Doughty, plus 19 saves from

Carey Price, in a 3-1 win over Norway in its Sochi opener. Doughty finished

with a goal and an assist, while Patrice Bergeron chipped in with two

helpers.



2018 – Goals from Meghan Agosta, Marie-Philip Poulin, Mélodie Daoust and Jill Saulnier helped Canada to a 4-1 win over Finland. Agosta and Daoust finished with a goal and an assist each, and Shannon Szabados stopped 22 of 23 in the Canadian goal.



2022 – Canada closed out the prelims and clinched the top seed for the qualification round with a 5-0 blanking of host China. Five different players scored goals, Kent Johnson and Eric O’Dell had a goal and an assist apiece and Matt Tomkins made 26 saves to record the shutout.