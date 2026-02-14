nifty 50 price today: Cautious start as tech slump and strong US jobs weigh on sentiment

Markets opened cautiously on Feb. 14, 2026, as investors digested a tech-led sell-off overseas and stronger-than-expected U. S. jobs data. Early trading showed the benchmark under pressure, with traders trimming positions after an extended rally and repositioning ahead of key domestic and global cues.

Market snapshot at the open (9: 15 AM ET)

The benchmark opened on a mildly negative note and remained under pressure through the morning session. Nearly ₹2. 80 lakh crore in market capitalisation was erased in the prior session, evidence of profit-taking after recent gains. The mood has shifted from aggressive buying to cautious consolidation as participants reassess valuation risks and near-term catalysts.

Global cues: U. S. jobs data and tech sell-off

Stronger U. S. employment numbers dampened hopes for near-term policy easing, putting pressure on rate-sensitive segments and prompting risk-off moves in technology names. The retreat in global tech weighed on sentiment here, trimming index gains and amplifying volatility in the early trade. With the path of global interest rates repriced higher, commodity and currency moves likewise influenced local positioning.

Technical picture and trading strategy

Technically, the index showed a guarded setup. A bullish gap near the 25, 750–25, 700 zone is likely to provide some cushion if selling intensifies, while a deeper support range appears between 25, 600 and 25, 500. On the upside, the 25, 950–26, 000 band stands as the immediate hurdle; a sustained break above that level would be required to restore broader bullish momentum.

Given current price action, a selective “buy on dips” approach is prudent, emphasising risk management and avoiding aggressive long exposure until clearer directional confirmation arrives.

Foreign flows, DIIs and currency dynamics

Foreign institutional investors and domestic mutual funds continued to play a stabilising role in the market. FIIs were net buyers in recent activity while DIIs added to positions, providing some depth amid volatility. The domestic currency traded a touch stronger, with the rupee near the mid-90s against the dollar in early trade, helping limit imported inflationary pressure and offering marginal support to equity benchmarks.

Commodities: Gold, silver and impact on sentiment

Precious metals saw some intraday upside in early Asian trade after the U. S. jobs print reset expectations for rate cuts. COMEX gold hit an intraday high and silver also registered gains, but the broader expectation is for sideways-to-negative momentum until rate-cut hopes are revived. Commodity moves added an extra layer to market positioning, influencing hedging activity and flows into defensives.

What traders should watch next

Traders will monitor global tech performance, any follow-through in U. S. data releases, and domestic breadth indicators. Key levels highlighted earlier will be watched closely for signs of renewed conviction. With liquidity-sensitive sectors vulnerable to headline swings, a measured approach and tight risk controls remain advisable through the session.

As the day progresses, intraday volatility is likely while the market digests the mix of elevated valuations, foreign flows and shifting macro expectations. Short-term traders should focus on structural support and resistance levels, while longer-term investors may seek selective opportunities on confirmed weakness.