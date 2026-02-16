Laura Siegemund (No. 52 ranking) will face Daria Kasatkina (No. 61) in the Round of 64 of the WTA Dubai, UAE on Monday, February 16.
Kasatkina is the favorite (-250) in this match versus Siegemund (+190).
Laura Siegemund vs. Daria Kasatkina matchup info
- Tournament: WTA Dubai, UAE
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, February 16
- Court Surface: Hard
Siegemund vs. Kasatkina Prediction
Siegemund vs. Kasatkina Betting Odds
- Siegemund’s odds to win match: +190
- Kasatkina’s odds to win match: -250
- Siegemund’s odds to win tournament: +25000
- Kasatkina’s odds to win tournament: +6600
Siegemund vs. Kasatkina matchup performance & stats
- Siegemund has a record of 11-12 on hard courts over the last 12 months.
- Siegemund has won 57.8% of her service games on hard courts and 38.1% of her return games over the past year.
- Siegemund has converted 45.1% of her break-point chances on hard courts (97 of 215) over the past 12 months.
- Siegemund was eliminated in the Round of 64 of her most recent tournament (the WTA Doha, Qatar) 6-7, 4-6 by No. 73-ranked Varvara Gracheva on February 8.
- Kasatkina is 7-13 through 13 tournaments on hard courts over the past year.
- Kasatkina has gone 131-for-242 in service games while playing on hard courts (54.1% winning percentage), and 106-for-244 in return games (43.4%).
- On hard courts Kasatkina is 62nd in break point win percentage (48.4%) after going 105-for-217.
- In the WTA Doha, Qatar, Kasatkina’s last tournament, she played No. 2-ranked Iga Swiatek in the Round of 16 on February 11 and was beaten 7-5, 1-6, 1-6.