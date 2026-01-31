Following clearance from the medical team, Miller will link up with the rest of the Proteas squad on Sunday, when the team departs from OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg en route to Mumbai.
South Africa are placed in Group D, alongside New Zealand, Afghanistan, Canada, UAE and kick off their campaign against Canada on February 9 in Ahmedabad.
Squad:
Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje