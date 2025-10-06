Spencer Torkelson will try to bounce back after a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3). His Detroit Tigers face Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at 8:03 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1. The clubs will meet for ALDS Game 2 with the Tigers ahead 1-0.
Find odds, stats, and more below to make your Spencer Torkelson player prop bets.
Torkelson is hitting .240 with 27 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 72 walks. Among hitters in MLB, Torkelson ranks 21st in homers and 58th in RBI.
Spencer Torkelson Prop Bets and Odds
- Hits Prop: 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
- Total Bases Prop: 0.5 total bases (Over odds: -128)
How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners
- Matchup: Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners
- Time: 8:03 p.m. ET
- Date: Sunday, October 5, 2025
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Time: 8:03 p.m. ET
- Date: Sunday, October 5, 2025
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Spencer Torkelson vs. Luis Castillo
- Torkelson is 1 for 7 in his career versus Luis Castillo.
- Torkelson is 0 for 5 when facing off against Luis Castillo this season.
Spencer Torkelson prop bet insights
- In 61.6% of his 159 games this season, Torkelson has recorded a base hit (98 times). He’s also put up 34 multi-hit games in 2025 (21.4%).
- He has gone yard in 19.5% of his games in 2025 (31 of 159), 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Torkelson has scored at least one run in 45.3% of his games this year (72 of 159), with two or more runs scored in 11 of them (6.9%).
- In 36.5% of his 159 games this season, he has picked up an RBI (58 times). He’s also put up 15 games with multiple RBI in 2025 (9.4%) and driven in three or more of his team’s runs in seven contests.
- Torkelson has been set down on strikes in 113 of 159 games this season, with multiple punchouts in 49 of them.
Spencer Torkelson stats against the Mariners
- 10/4/2025: 0-for-3, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 1 R, 1 K, 2 BB, 0 SB
- 7/13/2025: 0-for-3, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 1 R, 1 K, 1 BB, 0 SB
- 7/12/2025: 1-for-3, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 1 R, 2 K, 1 BB, 0 SB
- 7/11/2025: 0-for-3, 0 HR, 1 RBI, 0 R, 1 K, 0 BB, 0 SB
- 4/2/2025: 0-for-4, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 0 R, 2 K, 0 BB, 0 SB
- 4/1/2025: 1-for-4, 0 HR, 1 RBI, 0 R, 2 K, 0 BB, 0 SB
- 3/31/2025: 2-for-5, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 1 R, 1 K, 0 BB, 0 SB
- 7/16/2023: 1-for-4, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 0 R, 3 K, 0 BB, 0 SB
- 7/15/2023: 1-for-4, 0 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 0 K, 0 BB, 0 SB
- 7/14/2023: 1-for-4, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 1 R, 0 K, 0 BB, 0 SB
Mariners starter: Luis Castillo
- Castillo takes the hill for the Mariners in his 33rd of the season. He is 11-8 with a 3.54 ERA and 162 Ks through 180 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander’s last time out was on Thursday, Sept. 25 versus the Colorado Rockies, as he tossed 7 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while allowing only one hit.
- Among qualifying hurlers this year, the 32-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.54), 20th in WHIP (1.185), and 30th in K/9 rate (8.1).
- Castillo is aiming to continue a fourth-game quality start streak in this outing.