The hype surrounding Jacory Croskey-Merritt heading into the season defied his seventh-round billing.

His miraculous surge from an afterthought to a potential breakout star was the talk of the Washington Commanders’ training camp. Croskey-Merritt’s flawless transition was enough for Adam Peters to trade Brian Robinson Jr. When veteran Austin Ekeler went down with a torn Achilles in Week 2, it brought the Arizona product further under the microscope.

The Commanders are still taking things slowly wth Croskey-Merritt. He’s working as part of a running back committee alongside Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Jeremy McNichols. But despite gaining just 29 carries in four games, the first-year pro is quickly cementing his status as the steal of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Commanders are getting more from Jacory Croskey-Merritt than anyone expected

This was a sentiment echoed by Lauren Gray from Pro Football Focus, who had Croskey-Merritt ranked sixth overall and the No. 1 running back among all rookies through Week 4. There is a long way to go, but all signs point to the same trend continuing if Kliff Kingsbury continues to manage his reps correctly.

“[Jacory] Croskey-Merritt played only eight snaps against the Falcons, but he carried the ball seven times for 47 yards. Despite the light workload, he produced a 78.0 PFF rushing grade (sixth best). Croskey-Merritt leads all running backs in PFF rushing grade (90.6) entering Week 5. He has now gained 172 yards on 29 carries and is averaging 3.97 yards after contact. Croskey-Merritt has forced seven missed tackles and has tallied four rushes of 10-plus yards, with his longest gaining 42 yards. “ Lauren Gray

Seventh-round picks don’t have a good chance of making it. They start from the bottom and have to work their way up. Some of them far exceed expectations, but most fall short of them. And they are easily expendable if standards aren’t being met.

Things can change quickly in the NFL, but Croskey-Merritt looks capable of being the exception to the typical rule. He’s explosive, decisive, and ready for the big moment. The Commanders should increase his workload once he grows as a pass blocker. If the required improvements arrive in this discipline, it’s all systems go.

There will be struggles. Every rookie goes through them. The difference? Croskey-Merritt is well-versed in dealing with adversity after the NCAA revoked his eligibility just one game into his transfer to Arizona.

He knows the adulation can be taken away as quickly as it arrived. This mindset and relentless pursuit are serving him well. It’s also why the Commanders became so enamored with the guy called ‘Bill’ during their pre-draft evaluations.

Croskey-Merritt’s meteoric rise shows no signs of slowing down. And the Commanders will only be able to rein it in for so long.

