In Spike Lee’s highly anticipated film “Highest 2 Lowest,” Denzel Washington plays hip-hop mogul David King, who resides in an apartment befitting the character’s status. According to the Robb Report, the opening scene of Lee’s film begins with Washington appearing on the balcony of a penthouse that is on sale for $17.5 million. It was initially listed for $19.5 million earlier this year. The five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is 4,928 square feet and occupies the entire 32nd floor of the Olympia Dumbo building in Brooklyn, New York City. The apartment offers stunning views of the Big Apple and even features a private 552-square-foot terrace.

The penthouse has five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. Pavel Bendov

The apartment also has a laundry room with a washer and dryer, and three of the bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms. The penthouse is also accessible via key elevator access only, which is ideal for someone looking to maintain their anonymity, Carl A. Ekroth, associate broker on The Jessica Peters Team at Douglas Elliman, tells CNBC Make It. “Olympia Dumbo is the highest residential building in historic Dumbo, but what I always like to say is that even though it’s 33 stories tall, we only have 76 apartments in the building, so it feels a lot more boutique than our height would suggest,” he adds. “It’s such a unique vantage point. This view is definitely unmatched, it’s almost like a piece of art. I haven’t seen many other penthouses like that, so it’s just a special, serene place to be.” The building offers residents access to a range of amenities spread across three levels. The amenities include a game lounge, bowling alley, spin studio, private locker rooms and playroom, an outdoor pool, hot tub, BBQ areas, and a full-size tennis court overlooking the Brooklyn Bridge. Residents can rent out any of the amenities for up to four hours for their private functions as well.

The apartment is 4,928 square feet and occupies the entire 32nd floor of the Olympia Dumbo building. Pavel Bendov

Additional services include a 24-hour doorman, bicycle storage, and private residential storage available for purchase. “I see the penthouse buyer being an A-Lister or captain of industry who still wants to keep their privacy and anonymity, but more than anything else, they want to be in the middle of it all because people love Dumbo for that,” Ekroth says. The penthouse apartment is currently delisted online, but Ekroth says it is still being shown and will be officially back on the market at the $17.5 million price in September. The Olympia DUMBO is represented by Jessica Peters and Carl A. Ekroth of The Jessica Peters Team at Douglas Elliman, Fredrik Eklund and John Gomes of The Eklund | Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman, and Karen Heyman and Casey Heyman of The Heyman Team at Sotheby’s International Realty. Sales and marketing are supported by Douglas Elliman Development Marketing.

The penthouse also has a private 552 square foot terrace. Pavel Bendov