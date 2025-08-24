Rangers have made a sticky start, drawing both Premiership games so far.

The boos that followed the recent 1-1 with Dundee at Ibrox were nothing compared to the loud disgruntlement expressed 20 minutes into their Champions League qualifier with Club Brugge on Tuesday as the Belgians raced into a 3-0 lead, eventually leaving Glasgow 3-1 winners.

Not since 1989 have Rangers gone without a victory in their first three league outings and head coach Russell Martin really needs to avoid another domestic slip with a visit from Celtic following the return leg in West Flanders.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s hosts St Mirren are looking to extend their unbeaten run against Rangers to four matches.

It was 2-2 when Rangers were last in Paisley in April and Stephen Robinson’s men struck late on Boxing Day for a 2-1 success.

In between, the Buddies celebrated their first win at Ibrox since 1991 to make it back-to-back victories over the Govan side for the first time since the 1979-80 season.

St Mirren are still waiting for a league goal this term, but spirits will be high after knocking Hearts out of the Premier Sports Cup on penalties. And they may fancy adding to their tally of six goals in three games against Rangers after League 1 Alloa Athletic struck twice at Ibrox in the same cup competition.

Martin is busy rebuilding a squad that picked up just eight Premiership wins on the road last season.

Robinson has a mere fraction of that budget but has continuity, and his skills of organisation have been rewarded with three successive top-six finishes.