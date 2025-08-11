Stefanos Tsitsipas is a long way from his goals right now and has not found any solution to get closer to the top positions of the ATP rankings again. The Greek ace had deluded everyone in February, when his decision to change rackets seemed to have given him back the right momentum and he won the Dubai ATP 500 thanks to an amazing run.

However, those performances were not followed up and ‘Tsitsi’s’ crisis continued in the following months. Experts and insiders thought that a legend of the caliber of Goran Ivanisevic was the right person to contribute to his relaunch at the highest level, instead their relationship cracked after a short time and they separated after just a couple of tournaments.

Tsitsipas re-hired his father

The champion from Athens – who currently occupies the 29th position in the ATP rankings – has decided to resume collaborating with his father Apostolos about a year after their separation and their first tournament together coincided with the elimination in the first round at the Toronto Masters 1000.

Stefanos has never had particularly brilliant results at this stage of the season, especially at the US Open, but the fact that he has less pressure this year could help him surprise his opponents.

Interviewed by ‘L’Equipe’ shortly before his debut in Cincinnati, the former world number 3 explained how the relationship with his father has changed since they resumed collaboration: “Working with Goran was really great, but I felt that something was missing in our relationship. For this reason, I decided to work with my father again. We both learned our lesson and there are no longer the clashes we once had. We have a much more serene relationship now.”

The Greek talent continued: “He and I have had to change several aspects in the way we behave towards each other. Listen to my feelings much more than before and we will see how our relationship evolves with the passage of time.”