Stephen Graham, 'Robin Hood' Star Jack Patten Join 'Greyhound 2' Movie

EXCLUSIVE: Apple Studios is full steam ahead on Greyhound 2, the sequel to its World War II hit starring Tom Hanks, with production underway in Australia. Stephen Graham has closed a deal to return opposite Hanks, with Robin Hood breakout Jack Patten among the new additions joining the cast.

Elisabeth Shue is also set to reprise their roles from the original.

The film is being made with the support from Screen NSW’s Made in NSW Fund, with Hanks also penning the script.

The next chapter in the Greyhound saga follows Captain Krause (Hanks) and the Greyhound crew from the beaches of Normandy to the Pacific Ocean as they help turn the tide of the war. The sequel will see Graham reprise his role as Charlie Cole.

Jack Patten Courtesy NIDA

Following its global premiere on Apple TV in July 2020, Greyhound set viewership records or the streamer and landed an Oscar nomination for Best Sound.

The first film followed Hanks as a longtime Navy veteran who, as a first-time captain, is tasked with protecting a convoy of 37 ships carrying thousands of soldiers and much-needed supplies across the treacherous waters of the Atlantic during World War II. For five days with no air cover, the captain and his small force of three escort ships must make their way through an area of the ocean known as “the Black Pit,” battling Nazi U-boats while protecting their invaluable ships and soldiers.

Greyhound is inspired by events during the Battle of the Atlantic, which took place in the earliest months of America’s alliance with Great Britain and the Allied Forces.

Both films are written by Hanks, directed by Aaron Schneider and produced by Gary Goetzman.

In addition to Greyhound 2, Graham is set to star opposite Zazie Beetz and Liev Schreiber in a new series for Apple TV based on the novels of Lars Kepler. He is also coming off his Emmy-winning performance in the Netflix series Adolescence. He is repped by Independent Talent Group and Link Entertainment.

Patten can currently be seen on the MGM+ series Robin Hood. He is repped by Gersh and United Management.