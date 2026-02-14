Gas line explosion closes intersection of Ellsworth Road and State Street in Washtenaw County

Division of Public Safety and Security advises residents to avoid the area
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – A gas line explosion has closed the intersection of Ellsworth Road and State Street in Washtenaw County.
Update: High-pressure gas release mistaken for explosion in Washtenaw County; residents advised to avoid area
The incident occurred on Thursday, Feb. 12, causing property damage to several cars but resulting in no injuries.
The University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security issued a UM EAlert at 5:35 p.m. advising people to avoid the area due to the gas leak.
Officials confirmed the explosion occurred shortly before 5:42 p.m.
Police and emergency responders were on the scene managing the situation.
Residents and drivers are urged to avoid the affected area until further notice.
