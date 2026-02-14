FA Cup betting odds, prediction, pick

Blatter joins calls to shun US World Cup amid criticism of immigration and travel bans
Premier League struggler Burnley hosts Mansfield Town in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday, Feb. 14.
Though Burnley looks likely to be relegated back to the Championship, the Clarets are coming into this game with momentum after a stunning 3-2 comeback win against Crystal Palace over the weekend.
Burnley reached the fifth round of the FA Cup last season and will aim to match that feat by defeating the League One outfit at home.
Watch Burnley vs. Mansfield Town on ESPN+
Mansfield comes into this match winless in its last five matches, though four of those were draws.
The Stags reached the fourth round of the competition with a thrilling 4-3 upset win over Sheffield United in the third round.
If you are looking for betting advice for the matchup, we’ve got you covered. Here are the latest odds for the game, courtesy of OddsWire.
Burnley vs. Mansfield Town game odds
Burnley vs. Mansfield Town prediction, pick
Playing at home against a mid-table League One side, Burnley should be able to build on its momentum and reach the fifth round.
Prediction: Burnley 2, Mansfield Town 1
Burnley vs. Mansfield Town channel, start time, streaming
- When: Saturday, February 14
- Where: Turf Moor (Burnley, England)
- Time: 10 a.m. ET
- Channel/streaming: ESPN+ (WATCH HERE)