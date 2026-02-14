Q. You are still so young, but I’m assuming that you have gone through ups and downs already. So if you had to pick one specific tournament or match, or like an important decision, switching coaches or changing the practice environment, which one do you say that was sort of the turning point of your career?
VICTORIA MBOKO: I mean, I wouldn’t say there is a significant turning point. Last year I just wanted to start off playing a lot of lower-tier tournaments. I mean, of course my ranking wasn’t helping me getting into higher tournaments.
I think in the past I struggled with a lot of injuries as a junior, and I wasn’t able to play that many tournaments. I think in two years I only, I didn’t play that many matches.
So my goal for last year was just to play a lot of tournaments, collect rhythm, get a lot of matches under my belt, and slowly try to do better the next week. Little did I know that I was playing in the WTA events sooner than I thought. I tried to capitalize on how many matches and tournaments I played to my advantage. I think gradually throughout the year, especially last year, trying to find my footing helped me a lot, and made me gain a lot of confidence within myself and with my game.