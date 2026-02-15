Stoke City take the field with Tommy Simkin in goal; Ben Wilmot, Ashley Phillips, M. Talovierov and Eric Junior Bocat in defense; Tatsuki Seko and Tomas Rigo as the double pivot; Milan Smit, Bae Joon-ho and Sorba Thomas in attacking midfield, with Mohamed Lamine Cisse leading the line. A balanced lineup aiming for intensity and defensive solidity in this FA Cup clash.
The managers of Stoke City and Fulham have officially confirmed their starting lineups for this FA Cup clash, selecting their strongest available squads in pursuit of a place in the next round. There is no room for mistakes, and every tactical decision could prove decisive in what promises to be an intense battle from kickoff.
Stoke City and Fulham players are now going through their pre-match warm-up routines on the pitch, fine-tuning the final details ahead of kickoff in this FA Cup clash. The atmosphere is building in the stands as the teams complete their preparations.
Fulham have experienced an inconsistent season and arrive sitting mid-table in the Premier League, mixing strong performances with unexpected setbacks. They now face Stoke City in the FA Cup in what shapes up to be a fiery clash between two mid-table sides from their respective divisions.
Stoke City, currently 14th in the EFL Championship, will face a Premier League opponent in this FA Cup round. It will be a tough test this afternoon for the home side, who will try to compete on equal terms despite the difference in divisions. The cup always leaves room for surprises.
Stoke City and Fulham have arrived at the stadium for this FA Cup clash and the atmosphere is building in the stands. In a few moments, both teams will step onto the pitch for their pre-match inspection. Excitement is growing as everything gets set for kickoff.
Fulham aims to deliver the decisive blow and show their quality in this FA Cup clash against Stoke City. The visitors will look to control possession and strike at key moments of the match. Experience in knockout ties could prove crucial for them tonight.
Stoke City looks to cause an upset and take advantage of playing at home to trouble Fulham from the very beginning in this FA Cup clash. The home side will try to bring intensity, high pressing and use the crowd’s support to make an impact. They know that in knockout football, one single goal can change everything.
Exciting FA Cup clash between Stoke City and Fulham in a knockout battle where every detail could make the difference. The home side aims to stay solid and pull off an upset in front of their fans. Fulham will try to use their quality and experience to control the game and move forward.
Mexican forward Raúl Jiménez is the main offensive reference for the “Cottagers.” Jiménez stands out for his ability to hold the ball, his tactical intelligence, and his clinical finishing in the box. As his team’s leading scorer this season, his presence will be vital for Fulham to impose their Premier League status and progress to the next round.
Welsh winger Sorba Thomas is the creative engine for the “Potters.” Sorba Thomas stands out for his pace, one-on-one skills, and pinpoint crossing. With a high number of assists in the Championship, Thomas is the player capable of creating constant danger on the flanks and assisting his strikers to attempt an upset against a top-flight opponent.
The historical record shows a slight advantage for the visitors. In their direct encounters, Fulham has achieved 9 wins, while Stoke City has won 6 times, with no draws recorded in their most recent matchups. The last meeting was a 3-2 victory for Fulham in January 2022, promising an open and high-scoring game.
Cup upsets Managed by Marco Silva, Fulham enters this clash with the mission of progressing to the next round and fighting for a title that has historically eluded them. The London side has displayed attractive and offensive football in the Premier League, and Silva will look for his team to maintain concentration to avoid becoming victims of a “Giant Killing” during their visit to Stoke.
The team led by Alex Neil seeks to capitalize on their home advantage to deliver one of the biggest upsets of the Fourth Round. Although Stoke City is going through a period of inconsistency in the Championship, the motivation of facing a first-division team in their stadium is a factor that Neil will try to use to inject confidence into his squad.
The Stoke City vs Fulham match will be played at the bet365 Stadium, located in the city of Stoke-on-Trent, England. This stadium, opened in 1997, has a capacity for 30,089 spectators. It is known for its intense atmosphere and weather conditions that often play a role in the development of the games.
