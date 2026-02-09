Super Bowl 2026: Chris Pratt, Jon Bon Jovi and more celebs at the game

The action at Super Bowl LX is happening not only on the field, but also in the stands, where some of Hollywood’s biggest names are watching the game.

Stars from Jon Bon Jovi to Kendall Jenner, Travis Kelce, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Adam Sandler and Travis Scott traveled to Santa Clara, California, to watch the New England Patriots take on the Seattle Seahawks at Levi Stadium.

Ahead of kickoff, actor Chris Pratt introduced the Seahawks, standing alongside his eldest son, Jack, who, like his dad, wore a Seahawks jersey.

Chris Pratt attends Super Bowl 60, February 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, Calif.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Music stars Brandi Carlile, Charlie Puth, Green Day and Coco Jones were also part of the star-studded pregame lineup.

Continue on for photos of the celebs who cheered on the Patriots and Seahawks at Super Bowl LX.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs walks on the field prior to Super Bowl 60, February 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, Calif.

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Jon Bon Jovi and his wife, Dorothea, stand on the field before the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Doug Benc/AP

Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy attend the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Charlie Puth performs the national anthem during pregame activities before Super Bowl 60 in Santa Clara, Calif., February 8, 2026.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Tom Brady and Joe Montana meet before Super Bowl 60 February 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, Calif.

Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images via Reuters

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs prior to Super Bowl 60, February 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, Calif.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Brandi Carlile performs “America the Beautiful” during Super Bowl 60, February 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, Calif.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Travis Scott takes a selfiae with a New England Patriots employee before the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game between the Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Matt Slocum/AP

J Balvin attends Super Bowl 60, February 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, Calif.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Roger Federer attends Super Bowl 60, February 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, Calif.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Recording artist Travis Scott and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft stand on the field before Super Bowl 60, February 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, Calif.

Kyle Terada/Imagn Images via Reuters

Coco Jones performs “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Frank Franklin Ii/AP

