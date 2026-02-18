Tame Impala Announce 2026 North American Tour

Kevin Parker has announced a second run of North American Tame Impala shows behind his 2025 album Deadbeat. He’ll play arenas across the U.S. and Canada from July through mid-September, with support at all dates from either Djo or Dominic Fike. Check out the full slate of performances below.
Parker shared Deadbeat in November. The follow-up to 2020’s The Slow Rush was led by the singles “End of Summer,” “Loser,” and “Dracula.” At the 2026 Grammy Awards, Parker took home Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “End of Summer.”
Revisit 5 Takeaways From Tame Impala’s New Album Deadbeat.
Tame Impala:
07-07 Miami, FL – Kaseya Center ^
07-09 Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena ^
07-12 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena ^
07-15 Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena ^
07-18 Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena ^
07-19 Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena ^
07-22 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre ^
07-25 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena ^
07-26 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena ^
07-28 Boston, MA – TD Garden ^
07-29 Boston, MA – TD Garden ^
08-01 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center ^
08-04 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena ^
08-25 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena =
08-28 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center =
09-01 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena =
09-05 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena =
09-08 Portland, OR – Moda Center =
09-11 Denver, CO – Ball Arena =
09-14 Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center =
09-17 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center =
09-19 Houston, TX – Toyota Center =
^ with Djo
= with Dominic Fike