- What: Kia Shooting Stars
- Winner: Team Knicks (Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Allan Houston; Passer: Rick Brunson)
Competition rules (PDF)
2026 Kia Shooting Stars Recap
LOS ANGELES – The New York Knicks are 2-for-2 on championships this season. They won the Emirates NBA Cup in December, and Team Knicks won the Kia Shooting Stars competition at 2026 NBA All-Star Saturday.
Team Cameron (former Duke stars Jalen Johnson, Kon Knueppel and Corey Maggette) gave the Knicks a tough score to beat (38) in the final round, with the 46-year-old Maggette going 3-for-3 on long-range, 4-point shots. But Team Knicks (legend Allan Houston, along with All-Stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns) blew past it, draining five 4-point shots to finish with a final score of 47. Brunson drained what was ultimately the game-winner, and Houston drained another at the buzzer for good measure.
Team Knicks also had the highest score in the first round, tallying 31 points, with three 4-point buckets. Team Cameron advanced with a score of 24, thanks in part to going 2-for-3 from the left corner. Team Harper (Ron Harper and his sons Dylan and Ron Jr.) and Team All-Star (Scottie Barnes, Chet Holmgren and Richard Hamilton) were eliminated with scored of 18 and 16 points, respectively.
The Shooting Stars competition returned after a 10-year hiatus, and this was Houston’s second Shooting Stars title, as he teamed with Landry Fields and Cappie Pondexter to win in 2012.
— John Schuhmann
Final Round
In order of competition:
- Team Cameron: 38x
- Team Knicks: 47 (Winner)
x Eliminated
First Round
In order of competition:
- Team All-Star: 16x
- Team Cameron: 24^
- Team Harper: 18x
- Team Knicks: 31^ (High Score)
^ Advances to Final
x Eliminated
Kia Shooting Stars Info & Competitors
The 2026 Kia Shooting Stars at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California – a timed shooting competition is the second event of NBA All-Star Saturday, which is airing LIVE on NBC and Peacock.
Four teams of three – each featuring two NBA players and one NBA legend – will compete in the event. The teams reflect NBA All-Star connections, school and team affiliations, and family ties.
Team All-Star: Toronto Raptors guard-forward Scottie Barnes and Oklahoma City Thunder forward-center Chet Holmgren, 2026 NBA All-Star Game teammates, are joined by three-time NBA All-Star Richard Hamilton.
Team Cameron: Three Duke University alums who starred at Cameron Indoor Stadium team up – 2026 NBA All-Star Jalen Johnson of the Atlanta Hawks, Castrol Rising Star Kon Knueppel of the Charlotte Hornets and former 14-year NBA veteran Corey Maggette.
Team Harper: Five-time NBA champion Ron Harper Sr. pairs up with his sons, San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper and Boston Celtics guard-forward Ron Harper Jr.
Team Knicks: New York Knicks teammates Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, both 2026 NBA All-Stars, compete with Allan Houston, who made two NBA All-Star teams with New York and now serves as its Vice President of Player Leadership & Development.
Kia Shooting Stars will feature a two-round format, with all four teams competing in the first round and the top two advancing to the final round. Teams will compete one at a time and have 1:10 to score points while rotating through seven designated shooting locations around the court, with all three players on a team shooting at each spot in a set order. The team with the higher score in the final round will be crowned the champion.
- Complete competition rules, including shot locations, point values and tiebreaker procedures, are available here.
