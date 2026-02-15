Heat forward Keshad Johnson bests Spurs rookie Carter Bryant to win 2026 AT&T Slam Dunk

Jalen Brunson and Team Knicks put up an astounding 47 points to claim victory at All-Star Saturday Night.

  • What: Kia Shooting Stars
  • Winner: Team Knicks (Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Allan Houston; Passer: Rick Brunson)

2026 Kia Shooting Stars Recap

Team Knicks sets the bar in each round on their way winning the 2026 Kia Shooting Stars competition.

LOS ANGELES – The New York Knicks are 2-for-2 on championships this season. They won the Emirates NBA Cup in December, and Team Knicks won the Kia Shooting Stars competition at 2026 NBA All-Star Saturday.

Team Cameron (former Duke stars Jalen Johnson, Kon Knueppel and Corey Maggette) gave the Knicks a tough score to beat (38) in the final round, with the 46-year-old Maggette going 3-for-3 on long-range, 4-point shots. But Team Knicks (legend Allan Houston, along with All-Stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns) blew past it, draining five 4-point shots to finish with a final score of 47. Brunson drained what was ultimately the game-winner, and Houston drained another at the buzzer for good measure.

Team Knicks also had the highest score in the first round, tallying 31 points, with three 4-point buckets. Team Cameron advanced with a score of 24, thanks in part to going 2-for-3 from the left corner. Team Harper (Ron Harper and his sons Dylan and Ron Jr.) and Team All-Star (Scottie Barnes, Chet Holmgren and Richard Hamilton) were eliminated with scored of 18 and 16 points, respectively.

The Shooting Stars competition returned after a 10-year hiatus, and this was Houston’s second Shooting Stars title, as he teamed with Landry Fields and Cappie Pondexter to win in 2012.

— John Schuhmann

Final Round

In order of competition:

  • Team Cameron: 38x
  • Team Knicks: 47 (Winner)

x Eliminated

Team Knicks drops 47 to stun Team Cameron after their 38-point Final Round in the 2026 Kia Shooting Stars.

First Round

In order of competition:

  • Team All-Star: 16x
  • Team Cameron: 24^
  • Team Harper: 18x
  • Team Knicks: 31^ (High Score)

^ Advances to Final
x Eliminated

The competitors are introduced before the 2026 Kia Shooting Stars at All-Star Saturday Night in LA.

Kia Shooting Stars Info & Competitors

The 2026 Kia Shooting Stars at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California – a timed shooting competition is the second event of NBA All-Star Saturday, which is airing LIVE on NBC and Peacock.

Four teams of three – each featuring two NBA players and one NBA legend – will compete in the event. The teams reflect NBA All-Star connections, school and team affiliations, and family ties.

Team All-Star: Toronto Raptors guard-forward Scottie Barnes and Oklahoma City Thunder forward-center Chet Holmgren, 2026 NBA All-Star Game teammates, are joined by three-time NBA All-Star Richard Hamilton.

Team Cameron: Three Duke University alums who starred at Cameron Indoor Stadium team up – 2026 NBA All-Star Jalen Johnson of the Atlanta Hawks, Castrol Rising Star Kon Knueppel of the Charlotte Hornets and former 14-year NBA veteran Corey Maggette.

Team Harper: Five-time NBA champion Ron Harper Sr. pairs up with his sons, San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper and Boston Celtics guard-forward Ron Harper Jr.

Team Knicks: New York Knicks teammates Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, both 2026 NBA All-Stars, compete with Allan Houston, who made two NBA All-Star teams with New York and now serves as its Vice President of Player Leadership & Development.

Kia Shooting Stars will feature a two-round format, with all four teams competing in the first round and the top two advancing to the final round. Teams will compete one at a time and have 1:10 to score points while rotating through seven designated shooting locations around the court, with all three players on a team shooting at each spot in a set order. The team with the higher score in the final round will be crowned the champion.

  • Complete competition rules, including shot locations, point values and tiebreaker procedures, are available here.



