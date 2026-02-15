> 2026 All-Star: Complete Coverage

What: Kia Shooting Stars

Winner: Team Knicks (Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Allan Houston; Passer: Rick Brunson)

Competition rules (PDF)

2026 Kia Shooting Stars Recap

LOS ANGELES – The New York Knicks are 2-for-2 on championships this season. They won the Emirates NBA Cup in December, and Team Knicks won the Kia Shooting Stars competition at 2026 NBA All-Star Saturday.

Team Cameron (former Duke stars Jalen Johnson, Kon Knueppel and Corey Maggette) gave the Knicks a tough score to beat (38) in the final round, with the 46-year-old Maggette going 3-for-3 on long-range, 4-point shots. But Team Knicks (legend Allan Houston, along with All-Stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns) blew past it, draining five 4-point shots to finish with a final score of 47. Brunson drained what was ultimately the game-winner, and Houston drained another at the buzzer for good measure.

Team Knicks also had the highest score in the first round, tallying 31 points, with three 4-point buckets. Team Cameron advanced with a score of 24, thanks in part to going 2-for-3 from the left corner. Team Harper (Ron Harper and his sons Dylan and Ron Jr.) and Team All-Star (Scottie Barnes, Chet Holmgren and Richard Hamilton) were eliminated with scored of 18 and 16 points, respectively.

The Shooting Stars competition returned after a 10-year hiatus, and this was Houston’s second Shooting Stars title, as he teamed with Landry Fields and Cappie Pondexter to win in 2012.

— John Schuhmann

Final Round

In order of competition:

Team Cameron: 38 x

38 Team Knicks: 47 (Winner)

x Eliminated

First Round

In order of competition:

Team All-Star: 16 x

16 Team Cameron: 24 ^

24 Team Harper: 18 x

18 Team Knicks: 31^ (High Score)

^ Advances to Final

x Eliminated

Kia Shooting Stars Info & Competitors

The 2026 Kia Shooting Stars at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California – a timed shooting competition is the second event of NBA All-Star Saturday, which is airing LIVE on NBC and Peacock.

Four teams of three – each featuring two NBA players and one NBA legend – will compete in the event. The teams reflect NBA All-Star connections, school and team affiliations, and family ties.

Team All-Star: Toronto Raptors guard-forward Scottie Barnes and Oklahoma City Thunder forward-center Chet Holmgren, 2026 NBA All-Star Game teammates, are joined by three-time NBA All-Star Richard Hamilton.

Team Cameron: Three Duke University alums who starred at Cameron Indoor Stadium team up – 2026 NBA All-Star Jalen Johnson of the Atlanta Hawks, Castrol Rising Star Kon Knueppel of the Charlotte Hornets and former 14-year NBA veteran Corey Maggette.

Team Harper: Five-time NBA champion Ron Harper Sr. pairs up with his sons, San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper and Boston Celtics guard-forward Ron Harper Jr.

Team Knicks: New York Knicks teammates Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, both 2026 NBA All-Stars, compete with Allan Houston, who made two NBA All-Star teams with New York and now serves as its Vice President of Player Leadership & Development.

Kia Shooting Stars will feature a two-round format, with all four teams competing in the first round and the top two advancing to the final round. Teams will compete one at a time and have 1:10 to score points while rotating through seven designated shooting locations around the court, with all three players on a team shooting at each spot in a set order. The team with the higher score in the final round will be crowned the champion.

Complete competition rules, including shot locations, point values and tiebreaker procedures, are available here.