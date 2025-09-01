Day nine of the US Open presents one of the most exciting schedules of the tournament so far, with several ties promising intensity and drama under the lights of Flushing Meadows. On the women’s side, the focus falls on Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka, two players whose contrasting form sets up a fascinating clash.

Read on to find the best tips and predictions in addition to the latest betting offers.

Tennis betting tips: US Open Day 9 Predictions for Monday September 1

Can Sinner Handle Bublik’s Relentless Serve in New York?

Jannik Sinner has held serve in 93% of his games on hard courts this season.

Alexander Bublik has not been broken in three matches at the US Open, firing 54 aces so far.

Sinner leads the overall head-to-head 4-2, including a straight-sets win at Roland Garros earlier this year.

Our Tips

Jannik Sinner v Alexander Bublik – Sinner to win 3-1 Sinner’s resilience under pressure and dominance on hard courts make him a strong favourite. Bublik’s serve should keep him competitive and capable of snatching a set, but his inconsistency across longer matches tips the balance towards the Italian. Backing Sinner to win 3-1 reflects both players’ strengths and weaknesses accurately.

Gauff, still battling to stabilise her serve, showed sharp improvement in her commanding win over Magdalena Frech, though Osaka represents a far sterner challenge. With the Japanese player regaining momentum after a strong run in Montreal, this contest is finely balanced.

Elsewhere, Ekaterina Alexandrova’s progress has gone largely unnoticed, yet her ruthless efficiency in the early rounds sets up an intriguing encounter with top seed Iga Swiatek. The Pole has looked less assured than many expected, dropping a set against Suzan Lamens and nearly conceding one to Anna Kalinskaya. With Alexandrova already proving she can trouble her opponent on hard courts, this tie could be tighter than anticipated.

On the men’s draw, Jaume Munar continues to defy expectations with his improved form on hard courts, standing up well to Lorenzo Musetti, whose early-round victories came against players struggling for rhythm or fitness. Munar’s record against the Italian could prove decisive.

But it is Jannik Sinner’s showdown with Alexander Bublik that truly headlines the day. The reigning champion meets an opponent who has already beaten him this season and is riding a remarkable winning streak. Their contrasting styles set the stage for a captivating contest deep into the night in New York.

Best Bet for the Day: Jannik Sinner v Alexander Bublik – Sinner to win 3-1

At BettingTips4You we pride ourselves on delivering just one clear prediction per event. We value quality over quantity, meaning our readers receive the strongest possible analysis without confusion or overload. By focusing on a single tip, it becomes easier to assess results transparently and to track profitability across the season. For today, our selection is Jannik Sinner to win 3-1 against Alexander Bublik.

The rationale behind this tip rests on several technical details from both players’ campaigns. Sinner has shown a level of composure under pressure that few can match. Against Denis Shapovalov he stumbled early, even falling behind in the third set, yet quickly reset and strung together nine consecutive games to turn the match decisively in his favour. That ability to adjust mid-match is one of the hallmarks of a true champion. Statistically, he continues to dominate on hard courts, holding serve in 93% of games this year and winning 83% of first-serve points. Those numbers suggest that while he can be vulnerable if pushed to his second delivery, his baseline control and return game allow him to regain the upper hand more often than not.

Bublik, by contrast, enters with confidence after a five-set win over Tommy Paul, where his serve once again proved his biggest weapon. Across his three matches in New York, he has yet to drop serve, firing 22 aces against Paul alone. However, his reliance on first serves is a double-edged sword. He also committed 12 double faults in that same match and has a stark imbalance between his service dominance and return struggles, winning only 23% of first return points this year on hard courts. Against Sinner’s relentless baseline consistency, that weakness is likely to be exposed.

What tips the balance in favour of a 3-1 scoreline rather than a straight-sets victory is Bublik’s ability to seize momentum for stretches. He has already shown he can beat Sinner, as he did in Halle, and his booming serve makes him capable of taking a set if his accuracy holds. Yet over the course of four or five sets, the defending champion’s steadiness and ability to break at key moments should wear down the Kazakh. This combination of Bublik’s volatility and Sinner’s resilience points strongly towards a four-set Italian triumph.

Enhance your betting game with our daily free betting tips, predictions, and accumulators.

For more betting tips and news, check out:

Don't forget to visit our Free Bets page for the best possible value as well as our Predictions.



