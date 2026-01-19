Tessa Thompson paid a visit to the SiriusXM Studios in New York City last week, where she continued to promote her new Netflix series, His & Hers.
The start of 2026 has seen Tessa take a more measured approach, as if she consciously took her foot off the sartorial gas, but this Acne Studios Spring 2026 look feels like a deliberate pivot back to the Tessa who likes to take risks.
From the waist up, the beige knit and checked shirt feel low key and familiar, but the sheer brown skirt immediately disrupts that read. The transparency reframes everything in an intentional and quietly challenging way.
Intellect meets exposure, restraint meets curiosity. This look sits squarely within Acne Studios DNA, where proportion and unexpected fabric choices are used to question how we read clothing.
I know the sheerness will be an instant no for most, but for Tessa, this sits comfortably within her mix of high fashion risk taking, creative layering, and experimental style, and frankly, I love this.
Stylist: Karla Welch.