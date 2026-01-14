Texas is still looking for depth along the offensive line. Meet Jonte Newman. The Horns just snagged the Texas A&M offensive tackle from the portal.

Newman played high school football at Bridgeland (Cypress, TX), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 319 overall recruit in the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.