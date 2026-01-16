A few months ago we shared with you, our valued community, that no additional content would come to New World: Aeternum after the Nighthaven seasonal update. We also said more details on what’s happening next, alongside other essential information, would soon follow. Today, we’re here to share updates and provide transparency on where the game goes from here.

New World: Aeternum will officially be taken offline from all platforms on January 31, 2027. On January 15, 2026, the title will be delisted and no longer available for purchase. Players will still be able to play New World: Aeternum on their purchased platform, and we are extending the Nighthaven season until the servers are taken offline on January 31, 2027.

We want to thank the players for your dedication and passion. We are grateful for the time spent crafting the world of Aeternum with you. Together we built something special. While we are saddened to say goodbye, we’re honored that we were able to share so much with the community.

It has been our pleasure to work on New World: Aeternum and evolve this unforgettable adventure with you all. We look forward to one more year together, and giving this fantastic adventure a sendoff worthy of a legendary hero. From the bottom of all our hearts, thank you for sharing this world with us.

FAQ

How long will I be able to play New World: Aeternum?

Players who have purchased the game will be able to continue playing until January 31, 2027, when the game’s servers are permanently taken offline. Following that date, players will no longer be able to access New World: Aeternum on any platform.

Will I still be able to purchase in-game currency (e.g., Marks of Fortune) for use in the game?

Beginning July 20, 2026, players will no longer be able to purchase Marks of Fortune or anything else in game.

Are refunds available for Marks of Fortune purchases?

No, refunds are not available for Marks of Fortune purchases.

Will I still be able to buy the game?

No, as of today the game is delisted and no longer available for purchase.

Can I still install New World: Aeternum if I had previously purchased the game?

Yes, if you’ve previously purchased New World: Aeternum then you can download and install the game again.

I recently bought the game, can I get a refund?

Please check with customer support for the platform where you purchased New World: Aeternum for assistance.

Will there be any additional bug fixes, server merges, etc. while the game remains online?

There will be no new content or further server merges for the remainder of the game’s life, but we will continue to monitor bugs and performance to ensure the game runs smoothly as things wind down.

Will there still be world bosses and bonus weeks as long as the game remains online?