If the Philadelphia 76ers are committed to making a run this season, the perfect trade target may have just become available. Atlanta Hawks big man Onyeka Okongwu is rumored to be available via trade, and the 76ers should be all over him. The affordable center would be a perfect fit in Philadelphia’s starting lineup.

The Fit In Philly

Dec 14, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) protects the ball against Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) during the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Okongwu would give the 76ers much-needed versatility in the front court. He is not an average center, and he has the perfect skill set to fit next to Joel Embiid as the starting power forward. He has turned into a very capable shooter with great defensive instincts. A rare combination, but one that is heavily desired in today’s NBA.

Okongwu would play next to Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Paul George, and Embiid as the starting unit in Philadelphia. He would effectively fill the role that Dominick Barlow has held down for the past couple of months. Okongwu brings 36% from deep with great defense and rebounding.

Okongwu has been blocked by numerous centers throughout his early seasons in Atlanta, but he has finally gotten a sizable opportunity this season. He is averaging the most minutes per game in his career with 16.2 PPG and 7.8 RPG.

What’s The Package?

Dec 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) runs off the court during a time out against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Jared McCain would likely headline the trade as a young guard likely in need of a change of scenery. The addition of salaries like Kelly Oubre Jr. and Andre Drummond make it a perfect match. Any draft pick compensation would likely be minor, as McCain would be the prized possession in this trade for Atlanta.

The Hawks take this as they look forward after the Trae Young trade. Putting McCain next to Jalen Johnson would be the perfect move for a rebuilding team looking to build around their 6’8 star PF.

The 76ers likely have a hard time parting with McCain, but the addition of a young, controllable, cost-friendly big makes it easier to handle. The abundance of young guards is another reason parting with him won’t hurt much. Oubre and Drummond have been consistent rotation players for the 76ers, but Drummond would no longer be needed, and Oubre has been an inconsistent player in Philadelphia.

End Of My 76ers Rant

Nov 30, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives against Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) in the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Okongwu would be a perfect match for Philadelphia. The ability to play with and without Embiid will give them a huge asset they have been missing for years. The affordability of the contract and easy package to offer make it a no-brainer for the 76ers. Involving McCain in the trade would be painful, but when securing a young frontcourt player to pair with Embiid, it all becomes worth it.

Philadelphia has exceeded expectations early in the 2025-26 season. Edgecombe has solidified himself as a star in the making. Maxey is playing like an MVP candidate. Embiid is back to his former MVP self, all while staying healthy as of late. If everything continues down this path, adding Okongwu would truly put the 76ers in elevated contender status.