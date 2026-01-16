Those Riley Green and Megan Moroney rumors have been swirling since 2024 — and even Ella Langley’s name has been thrown in the mix.

While it’s unclear exactly what went down between these three country music stars, there are a lot of theories out there. The most recent development comes in the form of Moroney’s January 2026 single, “Wish I Didn’t,” which is rumored to be about Green.

“You’ve got a hell of a reputation / So here I am patiently waiting / For that other shoe … or should I say boot to drop,” the song’s lyrics read. “I’ve heard all of the horror stories / Your graveyard of girls before me / If you play dirty, how do I say this? / Hell hath no fury.”

Another portion of the song makes a reference to “make it rain,” which fans have taken as a dig at Green, who released a song with the same name in 2024.

Fans Call Out ‘Messy’ CMA Awards 2025 Moment After Megan Moroney, Riley Green and Ella Langley Rumors

Other social media users pointed to Moroney wearing sunglasses in an Instagram video set to the song, being a subtle hint at their rumored relationship. According to the lore, Green previously posted and subsequently deleted a photo wearing sunglasses in which a blonde-haired woman that looked like Moroney could be seen in the reflection.

Keep scrolling for a breakdown of all the rumors surrounding Moroney, Green and Langley:

Did Riley Green Date Ella Langley?

Dating rumors between Green and Langley started swirling in June 2024 after the singers released their award-winning duet, “You Look Like You Love Me.” However, she was quick to deny that they were anything more than friends.

“We’re not dating,” Langley told Taste of Country at the People’s Choice Country Awards that same year. “We’re just good friends.”

Green said something similar while on the “Viall Files” podcast in December 2024.

“Ella’s probably too smart to date me anyway,” Green said. “When we first started having the success we did with that song, I kinda told Ella, I was like, ‘There’s gonna be a lot of things said, but I mean, you don’t really have to play into it or not play into it, it’s gonna be something people enjoy the same way we do when we go listen to those songs.’”

Did Riley Green Date Megan Moroney?

Around the same time as the Langley and Green rumors, Moroney’s name got thrown into the mix. They appeared to be posting on social media from the same vacation in 2024 — which is where the apparent sunglasses debacle went down.

Green confirmed his relationship status in March 2025, sharing that he was “single” on the “In the Blind” podcast at the time.

Is There Drama Between Megan Moroney and Ella Langley?

Langley shut down any chatter of bad blood between her and Moroney with a simple TikTok comment.

“PERSONALLY don’t think there’s any beef i think it’s everyone playing into the money of a narrative,” a TikTok user wrote on the social media app in June 2025. “BUT I love both ladies dearly — don’t think anything serious be going on between either of them and a MAN. sue me. whatever sells.”

Langley commented, “Slay.”

Megan Moroney Addresses Relationship Status After Ella Langley, Riley Green Love Triangle Rumors

What Has Megan Moroney Said About Riley Green and Ella Langley?

Neither Moroney nor Green have addressed the romance rumors. However, Moroney hinted that her February 2026 album will answer some lingering questions.

“I’m pretty consistently vulnerable, but there’s one song, ‘Who Hurt You?’ that I’m really excited for,” Moroney teased in a January 2026 TikTok video. “Bar for bar, didn’t lie, said everything so that I don’t have to answer interview questions about the situation.”

Fans were quick to speculate that Moroney was referring to the love triangle.

“Here’s my piece, and there’s no reason to ask me any questions about it because I told you what I needed to say. I’m [trying] to just be efficient here,” she added. “I’m like, have you heard the song? Like, there should be no further questions.”