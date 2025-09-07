Why book The Seed?

The Seed is the ultimate party-pad on Bali’s overlooked, unspoilt East Coast.

Set the scene

Somewhere between a private hotel and a resort, The Seed is hard to categorise, but this reluctance to fit into a box sums up the whole ethos here. It is unapologetically unique, a secret hideaway that’s fast becoming a favourite hangout for world-renowned DJs looking to let their hair down in peace (Fred Again and Jamie Jones among the most recent to have checked in).

We arrive in the dead of night after an hour and a half’s drive from Bali’s main airport, Denpasar. It’s hard to grasp the scope and layout of The Seed at this time, the only real indicator of its proximity to the coast being the thunderous crash of waves breaking on the shore, which sound practically an arm’s length away.

When I wake the next morning, the smell of salty sea air is tinged with incense, musk and fresh flowers from Canag Sari, the traditional offerings left to the spiritual world. The sun is burning through a thin layer of clouds, and I can finally drink in the surroundings in the hazy light. A 22 metre oceanfront pool takes centre stage, complete with a hair-raising diving platform protruding from the canopy above. Sub-woofers boom from secret nooks amidst rocks or hidden in the trees, and music videos play to cinematic effect via the expansive poolside projector. If the circular bed in the “golden room” and soundproofed basement complete with toilet throne in Villa Underground hadn’t already given the game away, it’s apparent that this place was built for parties.

The backstory

The Seed’s plot was purchased in 2019 by American expat Logan Bailey. Despite having no formal background in hospitality, Logan had a vision to create a space for visitors to play and be immersed in nature. Having seen the negative impacts of overtourism and speedy development to Bali over his 20 years living there, Logan also wanted to ensure The Seed gave back to the local community and land rather than taking away from it. With this ethos in mind, the site was constructed by local craftspeople, architecture colleges, artists and makers.

The rooms

Five unique villas make up The Seed, allowing for a maximum capacity of 21 guests. The largest of the villas is Villa Underground, a sort of living shrine to rock and roll complete with records adorning the walls, a large open-plan kitchen and the aforementioned soundproof basement which you can either use as the ultimate home cinema room or late-night party pad. In contrast, Villa Eywa is a tranquil oasis nestled among the trees. A cascading waterfall is the only disturbance of total peace here, with a lagoon pool flowing beneath the communal living area. As with most of the villas here, the en-suites are also anything but typical. Outdoor waterfall showers trickle onto gorgeous, green marble flooring, making me vow I never want to shower indoors again. Set your sights skywards and you can spot the Treehouse villa, a lofty spot nestled amongst the treetops, complete with its own self-contained kitchen on the ground floor. The double-ensuite Villa Rabbithole suits a more playful guest, with a fully equipped games room and private bar; while the Pond House is a secluded traditional Joglo perched atop a fully inhabited koi pond.

Food and drink

Meal times quickly became the focal point of my stay at The Seed. There’s one main restaurant on site, Bloom Kitchen, an open-air kitchen/dining area with an enormous carved wood dining table that could easily seat 30 people around it. The menu, devised by Chef Dom Marquez-Hammond, keeps local and sustainable ingredients at its core. As my first foray into Balinese cuisine, it’s safe to say I was spoiled beyond compare with the dishes served by Dom’s team. From melty and oh-so-spicy beef rendang to coconuty urab, fresh red snapper kebabs and the pièce de résistance, Babi Guleng, a glistening whole spit-roasted suckling pig that we enjoyed on our final evening alongside a traditional Balinese dance show.

The wellness offering

Bali has become one of the world’s leading destinations for wellness and, despite every nook and cranny geared towards partying here, my stay was very much wellness-focused. I sweated out my sins every day in the subterranean sauna and cold-plunge, enjoyed morning yoga from the sun deck overlooking the empty beach below, and experienced an intimate sound bath within the safe cocoon of the Pond House. Not your average resort gym, the jungle or “yabadabadoo” gym is like nothing you’ve seen before with pulleys, rocks and wooden weights.

The area

Situated in the lesser-known Candidasa on Bali’s East Coast, The Seed feels set apart from the hustle and bustle of more popularised destinations such as Seminyak or Canggu. For those seeking cultural experiences, a visit to one of Bali’s oldest historic villages, Tenganen, is just a short trip away. Approximately just 20 minutes from The Seed is Virgin Beach, a breathtaking and rare white-sand bay that sings of the Bali of old.

The service

Before arriving at The Seed, the team try to ensure every want is covered – from food preferences to experiences and beyond. During our stay, the staff were both present and warm yet incredibly discreet, a tricky balance to strike with a small resort such as this one where guest privacy and seclusion are such a huge selling point.

Eco effort

Sustainability is at the forefront of everything at The Seed. Each villa is constructed of repurposed materials and positioned around the trees that already stood there, rather than knocking them down. Meanwhile, rainwater is harvested and purified, and organic waste composted for the gardens, while non-organic waste is recycled with local eco-organisation Trash Hero Bali.

Accessibility

For those with wheelchair accessibility needs, we wouldn’t recommend a trip here.