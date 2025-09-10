PLAYBOI CARTI ON ALL EUROPE & UK DATES WITH ANITTA JOINING ACROSS LATIN AMERICA

FURTHER SOLIDIFYING STATUS AS BIGGEST R&B TOUR IN HISTORY

PARTNERING WITH GLOBAL CITIZEN AND UNITED NATIONS WORLD FOOD PROGRAMME DONATING $1 IN LOCAL CURRENCY FROM EACH TICKET TO EDUCATION AND HUNGER RELIEF

Today, diamond-certified global superstar The Weeknd announced the extension of his record-breaking, sold-out After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour with a series of dates throughout Mexico, Brazil, Europe, and the UK next year. Produced by Live Nation and sponsored by Nespresso, the next leg will kick off on Monday, April 20 in Mexico City, Mexico at Estadio GNP Seguro and include stops in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Paris, Amsterdam, Milan, London, Madrid and more. Anitta will join The Weeknd for the Mexico and Brazil dates, while Playboi Carti will appear on all Europe and UK shows.

The After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour celebrates The Weeknd’s acclaimed album trilogy — “After Hours” (2020), Dawn FM” (2022) and “Hurry Up Tomorrow” (2025) — and showcases hits spanning his chart-topping catalog. Listen to “Hurry Up Tomorrow” HERE.

The North American leg included 40+ sold-out stadium shows, pairing groundbreaking production with an electrifying setlist while shattering attendance and grossing records across the U.S. and Canada. The Weeknd became the top-grossing Black male artist in history at venues in New York, Denver, Santa Clara, Seattle, Edmonton, Montreal, Orlando, Arlington, and Houston, and set the highest attendance mark for an R&B male artist in Boston, Denver, Edmonton, and Orlando. At Toronto’s Rogers Centre, he broke the all-time record for most shows by a male solo artist on a single tour with six, while also setting the record for any Canadian artist. In Los Angeles, he set the record for the most shows played by a male solo artist at SoFi Stadium. In Texas, he sold more tickets than any other artist this year.

The After Hours Til Dawn Tour originally launched in 2022 and has become the biggest R&B tour in history. The tour has traveled to countries all over the world over the last three years, with stadium performances across North America, Europe, the UK, South America, and Australia

THE WEEKND AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN STADIUM TOUR 2026 DATES

Nespresso and The Weeknd unveiled the Samra Origins Vinyl Café in New York City today, a first-of-its-kind destination offering a unique blend of music and coffee personally curated by the artist until mid-October. Also, for the first time, the Samra Origins collection is available globally, featuring a new Single Origin coffee from Tanzania, exclusive accessories, and a new Vertuo machine — now available across Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and beyond. To explore more behind the collection and experience, follow along at @samraorigins or check out nespres.so.

As part of the After Hours Til Dawn 2026 Tour, The Weeknd will partner with Global Citizen to raise funds to provide access to quality education for children around the world through the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. He will also continue to partner with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to provide funds to the XO Humanitarian Fund, which supports the organization’s response to the unprecedented global hunger crisis. €1 from each ticket sold across Europe, £1 in the UK and the $1 equivalent in Mexico and Brazil will be donated to these two organizations. Fans will also have the opportunity to earn one pair of free tickets to each tour date by taking action to end extreme poverty with Global Citizen. For more information, visit www.globalcitizen.org.

ABOUT THE WEEKND:

Filtering R&B and pop through an ambitious widescreen lens, The Weeknd took over popular music and culture on his own terms. The multi-platinum and 7x Diamond certified star is one of the world’s most listened-to artists on Spotify, boasting 111 million monthly listeners and holding the record for the highest number of monthly listeners for over two years. In 2023, the Guinness Book of World Records named him “The Most Popular Artist in the World.” His 2020 album “After Hours” is the #1 most streamed R&B album of all time, followed by his 2016 album “Starboy” at #2. His record-breaking single “Blinding Lights” went RIAA-certified Diamond and was named the new No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 song of all time, surpassing Chubby Checker’s 1960 hit “The Twist.” Alongside impressive music stats, he’s Emmy and Oscar nominated and has graced the covers of TIME, Vanity Fair, W, Forbes, Variety, Rolling Stone, Esquire, Harper’s Bazaar, and GQ. His television performances include SNL, the 2020 Super Bowl, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, the MTV VMAs, the Grammys and the AMAs. In 2022, he launched his first of three menacing mazes at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights. His sold-out global 2022-2024 stadium tour has earned nearly half a billion dollars, with more dates to come. The Weeknd serves as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and was named Humanitarian of the Year by BMAC. From 2020 to now, he has donated over $9 million to various charities. This includes $2 million to support WFP’s emergency food and nutrition assistance in the most food-insecure regions of Ethiopia and $4.5 million to help WFP provide over 18 million loaves of bread to feed families in Gaza through his XO Humanitarian Fund, established in partnership with World Food Program USA. His continuous record-breaking charts, sales, and streams, headlining the biggest festivals and selling out stadiums globally, including the 2020 Super Bowl, along with his mysterious public persona, solidify The Weeknd as one of the most compelling and significant artists of the 21st century

ABOUT PLAYBOI CARTI:

In just a few short years, rapper Playboi Carti has amassed over 31 billion streams worldwide, with a global appeal that has steadily placed him within the upper echelon of new stars. Carti has been unstoppable since the release of his 2017 single “Magnolia,” as its meteoric rise garnered cosigns from Beyoncé and features on series like Atlanta. His self-titled album has accumulated nearly 8 billion streams to date after debuting at number 12 on the Billboard 200 chart where it spent 63 weeks. The following year, Carti dropped his album Die Lit, debuting at Number 3 on the Billboard 200, boasting collaborations like Lil Uzi Vert on “Shoota,” “Poke It Out” with Nicki Minaj, “Love Hurts” with Travis Scott and many more. The album has nearly 9.8 billion global streams to date, and spent a total of 111 weeks on the Billboard 200. In April of 2020, Playboi Carti returned with track “@MEH,” and on Christmas day, he landed his first #1 album on Billboard’s 200 Chart with Whole Lotta Red, which features the likes of Future & Kid Cudi, and has amassed a staggering 8.8 million global streams to date. The album sold 100,000 units and received 160 million global streams within its first week. Whole Lotta Red trended #1 upon its release on Twitter, and tracks from the album held 3 out of the top ten trending spots at YouTube including #1 upon release. Playboi Carti took over 2024 with strong new music releases and stellar performances both domestically and internationally. His collaborations have seen great success including “CARNIVAL” with Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, and Rich the Kid, reaching no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Carti’s collaboration with Travis Scott on their song “FE!N” peaked at number 5 on Billboard’s Hot 100, and the duo performed the track together on Saturday Night Live. Playboi Carti was also featured on “Timeless” with The Weeknd, “I LUV IT” with Camila Cabello, “TYPE SHIT” with Future, Metro Boomin, and Travis Scott, and “Popular” with The Weeknd and Madonna.

Now, with the release of his long-awaited 30-track fourth studio album, MUSIC, Carti has once again proven himself to be at the forefront of the industry. With features from Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Skepta, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign, Young Thug and more, the album quickly rose to the #1 spot on the Billboard 200 where it spent a total of three weeks and made its mark as his second #1 album. Garnering 799M global streams worldwide and selling 298K units in its first week in the U.S., Carti joined Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen to become the third artist, and the first rapper, to ever have 30 tracks debut on the Billboard Hot 100. On the heels of this immense success, Carti then released the deluxe version of the album “MUSIC – SORRY 4 DA WAIT” with four additional new tracks. Following the immense impact of MUSIC, Carti closed out Rolling Loud California with a stellar headlining set where he brought out The Weeknd and Skepta to perform tracks “RATHER LIE,” “Timeless” and “TOXIC”. With a constant string of hits and impressive performances, Playboi Carti does not miss. Carti also joined forces with The Weeknd to give fans a surprise performance of “Timeless” at the 2025 GRAMMY Awards, and performed hit track “Like Weezy” live at the BET awards. Refusing to give up the momentum, he joined The Weeknd on his After Hours Til Dawn Tour, which he will continue on through September. The pair sold out four nights at SoFi Stadium, and have stops left in Atlanta, Houston and more.

ABOUT ANITTA:

Since breaking through in Brazil, GRAMMY-nominated global superstar Anitta has established herself as the leading voice of a new generation in Latin American music. Her single “Envolver” (2022) became the biggest solo debut by a Brazilian artist in the history of the Spotify Global Chart and broke records by reaching the top of iTunes in 19 countries. In April 2022, Anitta released the album “Versions of Me,” which earned her a coveted GRAMMY nomination for Best New Artist at the 65th annual ceremony (2023). With 15 tracks in Spanish, English, and Portuguese, the album holds the record for the highest streaming week ever for a Brazilian artist on Spotify and has surpassed 1 billion streams on the platform. Anitta was the first Brazilian artist to reach 35 million monthly listeners on Spotify and remains the most-charted female Brazilian artist on the Billboard Hot 100.

In 2022, Anitta made history by winning the MTV Video Music Award® for “Best Latin Video” with Envolver, earning her second Guinness World Record as the “first solo Brazilian artist to win a VMA for Best Latin (female).” The win followed her explosive live debut performance at the awards show. Since 2014, Anitta has been voted “Best Brazilian Artist” at the MTV Europe Music Awards for five consecutive years.

In 2024, Anitta won the MTV Video Music Award® again for “Best Latin Video.” Leading the global rise of Brazilian funk, she released “Funk Generation: A Favela Love Story,” featuring the single “Mil Veces,” followed by the hit “BELLAKEO” with Peso Pluma, now her highest-charting song on the Hot 100. She ended the year with the release of “Joga pra Lua,” a captivating fusion of Rio funk and electronic music. In April 2024, she released her long-awaited album Funk Generation, which earned multiple nominations, including GRAMMY for Best Latin Pop Album, Latin GRAMMY for Record of the Year with “Mil Veces,” and Best Portuguese-Language Urban Performance for “Joga pra Lua (with Dennis & Pedro Sampaio).” The project also won the VMA for Best Latin Video (2024). Shortly after the release, Anitta was honored by Variety at its annual Power of Women event for her philanthropic efforts in Brazil. Later that year, she was recognized at Premios Juventud as an Agent of Change and won the “La Mezcla Perfecta” award alongside Peso Pluma for the success of Bellakeo. In 2025, Anitta continues to solidify her position as one of the most influential artists on the global stage. She kicked off the year with her pre-Carnival tour across Brazil, Ensaios da Anitta, a series of 14 exclusive shows that gathered thousands of fans. In February 2024, she released her Netflix documentary “Larissa: The Other Face of Anitta,” offering an intimate look at her life and career. She also dropped two new Spanish-language singles, “Romeo” and “Larissa,” which quickly captivated audiences and reaffirmed her versatility within the urban genre. In 2025, Anitta was honored with the Vanguard award at Billboard Mujeres Latinas en la Música.

ABOUT SAMRA ORIGINS:

Samra Origins was created by multi-platinum recording artist Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye as a celebration of both heritage and togetherness. Named in honor of his mother, Samra, the brand reflects the warmth of Ethiopian culture, where coffee was first discovered and perfected, and expands it into a modern ritual of connection for friends, family, and communities around the world. At its core, Samra Origins is about more than what’s in the cup; it’s about the shared moments and bonds that coffee inspires. The brand launched in 2023 with a collaboration with Blue Bottle Coffee, introducing a portfolio of whole bean blends, exquisite Ethiopian single-origin coffees, and instant coffee; crafted for exceptional quality and designed to fit seamlessly into everyday life. Alongside its coffees, Samra Origins developed a line of accessories, including brewing machines, tumblers, mugs, and apparel, inviting people to make coffee a beautiful part of their daily rituals. In 2025, Samra Origins partnered with Nespresso to release the Togetherness Blend in the U.S. and Canada. Made with lightly roasted African Arabicas featuring notes of honeyed sweetness and woody character, the blend represented the brand’s mission to bring people closer through coffee. This September, the journey continues with the global launch of the limited-edition Tanzania Blend, a 100% washed Arabica sourced from the fertile slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro. With each release, Samra Origins honors Ethiopia as the birthplace of coffee while building something even larger: a global community inspired by connection, generosity, and the joy of sharing coffee together.

ABOUT NESPRESSO:

Nespresso is a coffee brand like no other – from short espressos to longer cups, and from refreshing iced coffees to functional blends, Nespresso offers coffee lovers incomparable experiences that hit all the right notes — brewed effortlessly at the touch of a button. Crafted from the finest beans, Nespresso coffees deliver an intense, smooth, and unforgettable taste that elevates every moment with each sip. Additionally, the collaboration between Nespresso and Samra Origins by The Weeknd — where coffee meets artistry — is now available globally for the first time. Experience the new Single Origin coffee from the Mount Kilimanjaro region of Tanzania, complete with exclusive accessories and a Vertuo machine.

