Three must-know storylines for Sunday's NFC Championship Game

1) Pressure is the name of the game
Seattle’s elite defense is built on statistical anomalies, with none being more impressive than the fashion in which the Seahawks generate pressure. Seattle owns the fourth-highest pressure rate (38.9 percent of dropbacks) in the NFL despite blitzing at the eighth-lowest frequency (23.1 percent of snaps). The Seahawks also lack a single player in the top 25 in total pressures (but they boast five players with 40-plus pressures), rarely rely on base defense — usually living in Nickel or Dime — and have a stifling coverage unit regardless of man or zone (Seattle is the only team to rank in the top five in yards per play allowed in both styles). The Seahawks are preparing to face a quarterback in Matthew Stafford who owns the lowest passer rating under pressure (24.8) of any signal-caller participating in the 2025 playoffs, which bodes well for Seattle’s chances of limiting the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense. On the other sideline, Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold — the NFL’s leader in giveaways (20) — crumbles under pressure. Eleven of his 20 giveaways came under pressure (six interceptions, five fumbles lost) in 2025, while 7.2 percent of his dropbacks under pressure resulted in a giveaway. The solution to this NFC Championship Game, then, is simple for both teams: get after the quarterback. Darnold has established a reputation for wilting in big games, especially against the Rams, owning a 1-3 record against Los Angeles since Chris Shula took over as defensive coordinator in 2024. He’s responsible for eight giveaways versus L.A. in that span, the most by any QB versus any single opponent (including playoffs). Stafford remains a bit more unpredictable in this matchup, posting both his season-high and season-low marks in passing yards against Seattle (130 in Week 11; 457 in Week 16). He delivered a sparkling performance in the latter contest, which ended in heartbreaking defeat, but has struggled in two playoff games as evidenced above and also carries an 0-3 record with the Rams when facing the No. 1 scoring defense on the road. Which version of Stafford will the Rams get Sunday? And might Seattle’s pass rush wreck it either way?