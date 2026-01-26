Why Zach Charbonnet isn’t playing today for Seahawks vs. Rams with injury news originally appeared on The Sporting News. Add The Sporting News as a Preferred Source by clicking here.
The Seattle Seahawks are shorthanded.
They’ve made it to the NFC Championship Game in dominant fashion, but they’re missing running back Zach Charbonnet.
Kenneth Walker already gets a lot of work, but it seems he’ll get even more on this Sunday.
The Seahawks also have George Holani and Cam Akers to see work at RB.
Why isn’t Zach Charbonnet playing today?
Charbonnet is out due to injury.
He sustained a season-ending ACL injury in last weekend’s Divisional Round win over the 49ers.
The Seahawks placed him on Injured Reserve, which confirmed his absence.
In the regular season, Charbonnet ran for 730 yards and 12 touchdowns.
He had run five times for 20 yards against the 49ers before leaving the game with his injury.
Seattle will have to try and win a Super Bowl without him.