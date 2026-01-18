Basketball fans are in for a treat tonight as the Minnesota Timberwolves, sitting at 27-15 and fourth in the Western Conference, travel south to face the San Antonio Spurs, who hold a strong 28-13 record and are currently second in the conference. The action tips off at 8 p.m. EST in San Antonio, with both teams hungry to make a statement as the season heats up.

According to the latest odds from BETMGM, the Spurs are favored by 6.5 points, and the over/under is set at a lively 228.5. While the betting lines suggest a high-scoring affair, recent matchups between these two squads have been anything but predictable. Their previous meeting on January 12 ended in a nail-biting 104-103 victory for Minnesota, with Anthony Edwards leading the Timberwolves with 23 points and Victor Wembanyama shining for the Spurs with a game-high 29 points.

Source link