Cubs vs Angels — Well, the Cubs came (at least) one win over the Brewers short of forcing themselves back into the division race. So we march on, with our eyes and hopes set on claiming the top Wild Card slot. And to that end, they have just a one-game lead over the Padres with 34 games remaining.

The first nine of those games will be played on this coming West Coast road trip that begins tonight in Los Angeles against the Angels. Sadly (or maybe it’s for the best), the Cubs are not expected to face Kyle Hendricks, who’s scheduled to next pitch on Monday.

Instead, they’ll get a supremely struggling left-hander, Tyler Anderson, a flame-throwing righty, Jose Soriano, and a 24-year-old Victor Mederos. Compared to the pitching they saw against Milwaukee, these are very soft matchups for the Cubs offense. So it’s high time they break out their big bats again.

The big question this weekend, of course, will be surrounding Kyle Tucker and Owen Caissie, to see who gets what sort of playing time. My best guess is that Caissie will not start against the lefty and will probably get only one of the other two starts against the righties.

However, there’s a case to be made that he should shuffle in once in right field for Kyle Tucker, who’s obviously still not right, and once at DH for Seiya Suzuki, who’s also not hitting well right now. Like, at all (75 wRC+ in the second half of the season).

The next big topic of the weekend is whether or not we’ll see Cade Horton, who had to exit his last start early with a blister. There was some hope that he would make a quick return this weekend, but I don’t know if that’s been fully decided and/or publicly announced yet.

Jameson Taillon will also get his second start coming off the IL, following an absolutely dominant first game back against the Brewers (all things considered).

I suspect we’ll see Matt Shaw all weekend, and perhaps he’ll even move up in the lineup tonight against the lefty.

But bottom line: It’s time to stop worrying about the Brewers and just focus on winning as many games as possible.

Cubs vs Angels – Pitching Probables:

Game 1: Friday, August 22 at 8:38 PM CT at Angel Stadium

Broadcast Info: Marquee Sports Network, 670 The Score

Cubs : Ben Brown, RHP

: Ben Brown, RHP Angels: Tyler Anderson, LHP

Game 2: Saturday, August 23 at 8:38 CT at Angel Stadium

Broadcast Info: Marquee Sports Network, 670 The Score

Cubs : Cade Horton, RHP

: Cade Horton, RHP Angels: Jose Soriano, RHP

Game 3: Sunday, August 24 at 3:07 CT at Angel Stadium

Broadcast Info: Marquee Sports Network, 670 The Score

Cubs : Jameson Taillon, RHP

: Jameson Taillon, RHP Angels: Victor Mederos, RHP

Cubs vs Angels – Key Injuries:

Chicago Cubs:

Miguel Amaya, C

Michael Soroka, SP

Eli Morgan, RP

Justin Steele, SP

Los Angeles Angels:

Jorge Soler, OF

Chris Taylor, IF/OF

Gustavo Campero, OF

Anthony Rendon, 3B

Ben Joyce, RP

Robert Stephenson, RP

Hunter Strickland, RP